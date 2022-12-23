Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 23

U.S. stocks reversed gains as investors grappled with data that established Federal Reserve’s claims of the economy being robust enough to stand further tightening. The S&P 500 was down 2.5% as of 12:49 New York Time, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 declined 3.6%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries changed little at 3.66%.

Crude fell 0.7%, while gold futures declined 1.3%. Bitcoin dropped 1.2% to trade around $16,600-level.

India benchmark indices pared their gains from opening trade and closed lower at the end of a volatile session. All 20 sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd. closed in red.

Rupee snapped its losing run against the U.S. dollar, rising as much as 0.21% to 82.64, and closing higher.