Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 21

U.S. stocks fluctuated as investors continued to be weigh the prospect of higher interest rates in 2023. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%, while the the Nasdaq 100 was mostly unchanged. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 10 basis points to 3.68%.

Crude fell 0.2%, while gold futures rose 1.7%. Bitcoin increased 1.5% to trade around $16,800-level.

India benchmark gauges closed marginally lower after paring losses from a volatile session. The market breadth was skewed in the favour of bears.

Rupee depreciated against U.S. dollar after a volatile open, closing lower despite paring some losses against the greenback.