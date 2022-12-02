Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 02

Stocks edged lower in Asia after US equities struggled for direction, with traders awaiting a jobs report later Friday for clues on the Federal Reserve’s next policy steps.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index steadied after sinking to its lowest since June.

Elsewhere, oil fluctuated after four days of gains with China further easing Covid restrictions and the US considering a pause in sales from its strategic reserves. Gold steadied.

The Indian benchmark indices continued their record-breaking rally for the eighth day to close at new record highs. The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers, as the market breadth favoured bulls.

Rupee continued to rise against the U.S. dollar for the second day closing higher against the greenback despite paring early gains.

At 6:30 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty -- an early barometer of India's benchmark Nifty 50 -- fell 0.3% to 18,964.