Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 01

Stocks in Asia extended gains following a sharp rally on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes.
Oil surged 2.8% above $80 a barrel after government data showed that U.S. stockpiles declined the most since 2019. Gold futures changed little, while Bitcoin rose 2.2% to trade cross $16,800-level.
The Indian benchmark indices continued their rally to touch new record highs, with Sensex touching the 63,000-mark for the first time ever. All 20 sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd. closed in green, with BSE Utilities rising the most at 2.52%.
Rupee registered gains against the U.S. dollar to close higher as the greenback faltered in the global markets and domestic equities surged.
At 7:10 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty -- an early barometer of India's benchmark Nifty 50 -- rose 0.30% to 18,973.
Stocks To Watch
Punjab National Bank: The bank hiked MCLR rates by 5 basis points across tenors, with effect from Dec. 1.
Wipro: The company will support Amazon Security Lake, a cybersecurity data lake by Amazon Web Service. The company also launched Wipro Data Intelligence Suite, a one-stop solution for accelerating cloud modernisation and data monetisation, focused on modernising data estates, including data stores, pipelines and visualisations, running on Amazon Web Services.
MOIL: The company has fixed/revised the prices of different grades of manganese ore and electrolytic manganese dioxide for the three months to December 2022.
Britannia Industries: The company appointed Abhishek Sinha, Chief Business Officer, dairy business, as the chief executive officer of Britannia Bel Foods, its joint venture with France-based Bel.
Grasim Industries: Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai, quashed the dividend distribution tax demand over the demerger of financial services business.
Tata Consultancy Services: The company has been selected by Rail Delivery Group help create the U.K. government's Rail Data Marketplace.
KPI Green Energy: The board of the company has recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio 1:1.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: The board approved issue of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 105 crore.
Dynamatic Technologies: The company signed long-term contract with Spirit AeroSystems for detail part manufacturing.
Bank of India: The bank hiked MCLR rates across tenors by 25 basis points, with effect from Dec. 1.
Shilpa Medicare: Company's facility Unit IV, Jadcherla, Telangana facility has received Health Canada GMP approval.
Offerings
Dharmaj Crop Guard: The issue was subscribed 35.49 times on its final day. The QIB portion was subscribed 48.21, whereas the HNIs placed bids for 52.29 times the portion reserved for them. The retail portion was subscribed 21.53 times, and employees’ basket was subscribed 7.48 times.
Uniparts India: The issue was subscribed 58% on the opening day. While no bids were placed for the QIB quota, non-institutional bidders subscribed 90% of the portion reserved for them. Retail basket was subscribed 77% on the first day of the IPO.
Bulk Deals
ABB India: Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) sold 10.9 lakh shares (0.51%) at Rs 2,997.22 apiece.
Bajaj Holdings & Investment: Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) sold 5.84 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 6,266.25 apiece.
Easy Trip Planners: IShares Core Emerging Markets Mauritius bought 24.82 lakh shares (0.23%) at Rs 62.98 apiece.
Indian Hotels: Government of Singapore Investment Corporation bought 94.74 lakh shares (0.67%) at Rs 321.77 apiece, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) sold 1.44 crore shares (1.02%) at Rs 321.47 apiece.
PC Jeweller: Capri Global Holdings bought 40 lakh shares (0.86%) at Rs 78.5 apiece.
Tube Investments of India: Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) sold 17.35 lakh shares (0.9%) at Rs 2,766.83 apiece.
TVS Motor Company: Government of Singapore Investment Corporation bought 24.7 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 1,047.81 apiece, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) sold 39.77 lakh shares (0.84%) at Rs 1,046.69 apiece.
Varun Beverages: Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) sold 48.06 lakh shares (0.74%) at Rs 1,245.01 apiece.
Zomato: Camas Investments bought 9.8 crore shares (1.15%) at Rs 62 apiece, Alipay Singapore Holding sold 26.29 crore shares (3.07%) at Rs 62.06 apiece.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Harsha Engineers International: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8.
Sundram Fasteners: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 1.
Persistent Systems: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 1.
GHCL: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 1.
Artemis Medicare Services: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 1.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-date Annual General Meeting: MMTC
Ex-Date Extra Ordinary General Meeting: Raj Oil Mills
Insider Trades
Godfrey Phillips India: Promoter Group Spicebulls Investments sold 19,780 shares between Nov. 23 and Nov. 24.
Usha Martin: Promoter Peterhouse Investments sold 2.5 lakh shares on Nov. 29.
Vaibhav Global: Promoter Brett Enterprises bought 4,000 shares on Nov. 29.
Geojit Financial Services: Promoter BNP Paribas SA sold 1.25 lakh shares on Nov. 29.
Coffee Day Enterprises: Promoter V.G.Siddhartha invoked a pledge of 4.57 lakh shares between Oct. 20 to Oct. 25 and Promoter Group Coffee Day Consolidations invoked a pledge of 24,935 shares on Nov. 20.
Mishtann Foods: Promoter & Director bought 2.64 lakh shares on Nov. 29.
Pledge Share Details
Emami: Promoter Group Suraj Finvest revoked a pledge of 2.21 lakh shares on Nov. 28.
Jindal Steel & Power: Promoter Group Siddeshwari Tradex created a pledge of 10 lakh shares on Nov. 29.
Money Market Update
Rupee closed 30 paise higher against the U.S. dollar at Rs 81.43 on Wednesday, compared to Tuesday’s close of 81.72.
F&O Cues
Nifty December futures ended at 18,890, a premium of 156.40 points.
Nifty December futures rose 3.34% and 8,027 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank December futures ended at 43,497, a discount of 203.25 points.
Nifty Bank December futures fell 0.51% and 577 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Bharat Heavy Electricals, Delta Corp., IndiaBulls Housing Finance, Punjab National Bank
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil
Research Reports
Devyani International - On A Strong Footing: HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage
Gland Pharma- Acquisition Of French Based Cenexi Group To Drive Reach, Development Capabilities: Motilal Oswal
PDS - Asset-Light Model, New Business Verticals To Generate Higher Returns: HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage
PI Industries Management Meet Update - Sounded Positive Despite Challenges: Nirmal Bang
ICICI Prudential Life - VNB Growth Remains A Key Metric; Growth Trends To Recover Gradually: Motilal Oswal
White Goods, Durables - Expect Weak Q3 FY23E With Softer Consumer Offtake After Diwali: ICICI Securities