Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 9
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Asian equity futures fell, suggesting a cautious open to trading around the region as investors await consumer and producer price data from China that’s projected to show ongoing weakness.
Contracts for Australia and Japan were fractionally lower while those for Hong Kong slipped 0.3%.
On Tuesday, the equity declines on Wall Street waned in afternoon trading, with the S&P 500 finishing down by 0.4%. Apple Inc. halted its longest losing streak this year. Banks fell as Moody’s Investors Service downgraded 10 small and midsize American lenders and said it may do the same with a handful of major firms.
Meanwhile, Brent crude was trading around $86 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was below the $83-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.02% and Bitcoin was below 30,000-level.
At 5:26 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was down 24 points or 0.12% at 19,567.
India's benchmark stock indices snapped two days of gains after opening higher on Tuesday. Consumer durables and financial services sectors were the top gainers, while telecommunication and metals were under pressure.
ICICI Bank Ltd. and Cipla Ltd. were leading the gains, whereas RIL Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. dragged.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 106.98 points, or 0.16%, down at 65,846.50, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 26.45 points, or 0.13%, lower at 19,570.85.
The local currency weakened eight paise to close at Rs 82.83 against the U.S dollar. The yield on the 10-year bond closed lower at 7.16% on Tuesday.
Stocks To Watch: Inox Wind Energy, Lupin, Tata Power, IRCTC, Zee, Siemens, Oil India In Focus
SBI Life Insurance: The company has appointed Amit Jhingran as Managing Director and chief executive officer of the company.
NTPC: The company's unit NTPC Renewable was the successful bidder for 80 MW floating solar project.
Century Plyboards (India): The company has completed the acquisition of entire stake of Pacific Plywoods.
Jay Bharat Maruti: The company's board has approved a stock split of existing shares in 5:2 ratio. It will split existing equity shares with face value of Rs 5 into equity shares having face value of Rs 2. The purpose of the stock split is to enhance liquidity of the company's equity shares and to give opportunity to small investors for investment.
Inox Wind Energy: The promoter, promoter group entities of Inox Wind raised Rs 500 crore through sale of equity shares of the company via block deals. The funds raised are proposed to be infused into Inox Wind and use it to repay its existing debt.
Lupin: The drug maker's unit, Novel Laboratories, has received approval from the U.S. FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Fluocinolone Acetonide Oil, which is a generic equivalent of DermaSmoothe of Hill Dermaceuticals Inc.
Results Post Market Hours
Coal India Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.5% at Rs 35,983 crore vs Rs 35,092 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 35,148.1 crore)
Ebitda down 14% to Rs 10,513.85 crore vs Rs 12,250.84 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 8,676.2 crore)
Ebitda margin 29.2% vs 34.9% (Bloomberg Estimate: 24.7%)
Net profit down 10% to Rs 7,941.4 crore vs Rs 8,834.22 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 7,546.5 crore)
Siemens Q3FY2023 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.4% at Rs 4,873.20 crore vs Rs 4,258.30 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 4,911.27 crore)
Ebitdta up 37.5% at Rs 566.60 crore vs Rs 412.20 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 538 crore)
Ebitda margins at 11.63% vs 9.68%. (Bloomberg Estimate: 10.95%)
Net profit up 51.6% at Rs 455.80 crore vs Rs 300.70 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 416.50 crore)
The Phoenix Mills Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 41.1% at Rs 810.63 crore vs Rs 574.39 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 769.98 crore)
Ebitda up 52.5% at Rs 492.32 crore vs Rs 322.90 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 446.07 crore)
Ebitda margins at 60.73% vs 56.22%. (Bloomberg Estimate: 57.93%)
Net profit down 61.1% at Rs 289.71 crore vs Rs 745.01 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 187.40 crore)
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Q1FY2024 (Standalone, YoY)
NII at Rs 422.03 crore vs Rs 349.22 crore YoY
Net profit at Rs 107.50 crore vs Rs 89.49 crore YoY
Gross NPA at 3.13% vs 3.23% QoQ
Net NPA at 0.33% vs 0.39% QoQ
EIH Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 26.3% at Rs 498.10 crore vs Rs 394.29 crore
Ebitda up 56.2% at Rs 155.46 crore vs Rs 99.54 crore
Ebitda margins at 31.21% vs 25.25%
Net profit up 61% at Rs 106.03 crore vs Rs 65.86 crore
Sudharshan Chemical Industries Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.7% at Rs 608.11 crore vs Rs 554.15 crore
Ebitda up 68.7% at Rs 69.87 crore vs Rs 41.42 crore
Ebitda margins at 11.49% vs 7.47%
Net profit up 3,672.3% at Rs 266.96 crore vs Rs 7.08 crore.
Dish TV India Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 17.8% at Rs 500.16 crore vs Rs 608.63 crore
Ebitda down 34.3% at Rs 212.67 crore vs Rs 323.81 crore
Ebitda margins at 42.52% vs 53.20%
Net profit up 15.1% at Rs 20.54 crore vs Rs 17.85 crore
Aarti Industries Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues down 12.17% at Rs 1,414 crore vs Rs 1,610 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 1,572.96 crore)
Ebitda down 28.72% at Rs 201 crore vs Rs 282 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 224.03 crore)
Ebitda margins at 14.21% vs 17.51% (Bloomberg Estimate: 14.24%)
Net profit down 48.52% at Rs 70 crore vs Rs 136 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 75.06 crore)
Oil India Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 20.9% at Rs 6,208.22 crore vs Rs 7,851.78 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 5,149.03 crore)
Ebitda down 35% at Rs 2,276.52 crore vs Rs 3,503.95 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 2224.83 crore)
Ebitda margins at 36.67% vs 44.63% (Bloomberg Estimate: 43.21%)
Net profit down 18.14% at Rs 1426.6 crore vs Rs 1742.83 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 1283.1 crore)
Suven Pharmaceuticals Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.5% at Rs 344.02 crore vs Rs 338.79 crore
Ebitda up 9.8% at Rs 169.87 crore vs Rs 154.73 crore
Ebitda margins at 49.38% vs 45.67%
Net profit up 9% at Rs 124.29 crore vs Rs 114.05 crore
Brigade Enterprises Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues down 27.5% at Rs 653.97 crore vs Rs 902.49 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 954.56 crore)
Ebitda down 13.3% at Rs 174.81 crore vs Rs 201.64 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 247.76 crore)
Ebitda margins at 26.73% vs 22.34%. (Bloomberg Estimate: 25.96%)
Net profit down 56.1% at Rs 38.53 crore vs Rs 87.68 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 70.30 crore)
Star Cement (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.32% at 760.47 crore vs 665.21 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 759.55 crore)
Ebitda up 4.15% at 129.28 crore vs 124.13 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 150.23 crore)
Ebitda margins at 17% vs 18.66%
Net profit up 38.05% at 93.25 crore vs 67.55 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: 85.80 crore)
Prestige Estates Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 13% at Rs 1,681 crore vs Rs 1,938.5 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 2,182.8 crore)
Ebitda up 14% at Rs 526.5 crore vs Rs 462.5 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 532 crore)
Ebitda margin at 31% vs 24% (Bloomberg Estimate: 24.39%)
Net Profit up 30% at Rs 267 crore vs Rs 205 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 138.6 crore)
India Tourism Development Corp Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 22.7% at Rs 118.17 crore vs Rs 96.30 crore
Ebitda up 39.9% at Rs 22.34 crore vs Rs 15.96 crore
Ebitda margins at 18.90% vs 16.58%
Net profit up 67.3% at Rs 17.22 crore vs Rs 10.30 crore
Jay Bharat Maruti Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 3.8% at Rs 533.17 crore vs Rs 554.24 crore.
Ebitda down 34.4% at Rs 37.44 crore vs Rs 57.10 crore.
Ebitda margins at 7.02% vs 10.30%.
Net profit down 34.6% at Rs 5.17 crore vs Rs 7.89 crore.
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 63.3% at Rs 187.72 crore vs Rs 114.93 crore.
Ebitda up 25.8% at Rs 41.54 crore vs Rs 33.02 crore.
Ebitda margins at 22.13% vs 28.73%.
Net profit up 5.3% at Rs 18.71 crore vs Rs 17.77 crore.
Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 19.1% at Rs 912.81 crore vs Rs 1,128.33 crore.
Ebitda down 85.7% at Rs 54.70 crore vs Rs 381.76 crore.
Ebitda margins at 5.99% vs 33.83%.
Net loss of Rs 57.16 crore vs net profit of Rs 190.87 crore.
Shree Global Tradefin Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 197.9% at Rs 151.26 crore vs Rs 50.77 crore.
Ebitda up 86.7% at Rs 11.43 crore vs Rs 6.12 crore.
Ebitda margins at 7.56% vs 12.05%.
Net profit up 209% at Rs 15.04 crore vs Rs 4.87 crore.
Media Matrix Worldwide Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 68% at Rs 301.26 crore vs Rs 179.35 crore.
Ebitda up 61.1% at Rs 3.87 crore vs Rs 2.40 crore.
Ebitda margins at 1.28% vs 1.34%.
Net profit up 116.9% at Rs 1.24 crore vs Rs 0.57 crore.
Eureka Forbes Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 4.1% at Rs 504.81 crore vs Rs 526.23 crore.
Ebitda up 9.6% at Rs 50.50 crore vs Rs 46.07 crore.
Ebitda margins at 10% vs 8.75%.
Net profit up 28.5% at Rs 25.45 crore vs Rs 19.81 crore.
Birla Corp (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.3% at Rs 2,408.46 crore vs Rs 2,203.76 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 2,403.13 crore)
Ebitda up 14.9% at Rs 297.84 crore vs Rs 259.31 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 311.22 crore)
Ebitda margins at 12.37% vs 11.77%. (Bloomberg Estimate: 12.95%)
Net profit down 3.6% at Rs 59.71 crore vs Rs 61.92 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 73.30 crore)
Dhampur Sugar Mills Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.4% at Rs 915.14 crore vs Rs 828.86 crore.
Ebitda up 15.5% at Rs 94.48 crore vs Rs 81.81 crore.
Ebitda margins at 10.32% vs 9.87%.
Net profit up 15.5% at Rs 45.41 crore vs Rs 39.30 crore.
EPL Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.4% at Rs 910.20 crore vs Rs 831.80 crore.
Ebitda up 26.6% at Rs 159 crore vs Rs 125.60 crore.
Ebitda margins at 17.47% vs 15.10%.
Net profit up 58.9% at Rs 55.60 crore vs Rs 35 crore.
Earnings In Focus
Tata Power, Abbott India, Bajaj Consumer Care, Berger Paints India, Bharat Forge, IRCTC, Kalyan Jewellers India, Max Financial Services, Natco Pharma, Reliance Power, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, SJVN, Sula Vineyards, Sunteck Realty, Uno Minda, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Care Ratings, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, Dreamfolks Services, Eclerx Services, Granules India, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Jindal Poly Films, Manali Petrochemical, PI Industries, Rattanindia Enterprises, Safari Industries (India), Trent, V-Guard Industries, V-Mart Retail, Bombay Dyening & Manufacturing, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Dynamatic Technologies, Electrosteel Castings, FDC, Force Motors, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Gujarat Pipava Port, Hawkins Cookers, Hinduja Global Solutions, HPL Electric & Power, KIOCL, Matrimony.com, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Shankara Building Products, TD Power Systems, Thomas Cook (India).
IPO Offerings
Concord Biotech: The IPO was subscribed 24.87 times on its third day. The bids were led by institutional investors, subscribed 67.67 times, the portion reserved for employees, subscribed 24.48 times, non-institutional investors, subscribed 16.99 times and retail investors, subscribed 3.78 times.
Bulk Deals
Minda Corporation: PHI Capital Trust sold 15.4 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 280.68 apiece. Societe Generale bought 13 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 280 apiece and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 58 lakh shares (2.4%) at Rs 280 apiece.
Ganesha Ecosphere: Mcap India Fund sold 7.4 lakh shares (3.4%) at Rs 1,055.11 apiece. BNP Paribas bought 1.9 lakh shares (0.9%) at Rs 1,055.05 apiece.
Piramal Pharma: CA Alchemy Investments sold 2.6 crore shares (2.2%) at Rs 14.6 apiece and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 2.6 crore shares (2.2%) at Rs 14.6 apiece.
Block Deals
Inox Wind: Inox Wind Energy sold 1.46 crore shares (4.5%), Devansh Trademart sold 93.5 lakh shares (2.9%) while Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 96 lakh shares (2.9%), ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 50.5 lakh shares (1.5%), Bandhan Mutual Fund bought 28.8 lakh shares (0.8%), BNP Paribas bought 13.9 lakh shares (0.4%) and Societe Generale bought 14.4 lakh shares (0.4%), among others at Rs 208 apiece among others.
Bikaji Foods: Lighthouse India Fund sold 34 lakh shares (1.4%) while Tata AIA Life Insurance bought 15.6 lakh shares (0.6%), among others at Rs 480 apiece.
360 One Wam: General Atlantic Singapore Fund sold 39.4 lakh shares (1.1%) while Goldman Sachs bought 17 lakh shares (0.5%), ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 17 lakh shares (0.5%), among others at Rs 500 apiece.
Pledge Share Details
Cigniti Technologies: Promoter Chakkilam Rajeswari created a pledge of three lakh shares on Aug. 8.
Excel Industries: Promoter Abhay Sunil Saraiya created a pledge of 2,182 shares on Aug. 8.
Insider Trades
Choice International: Promoter NS Technical Consultancy acquired 94,000 shares on Aug. 4.
Ultramarine & Pigments: Promoter Daya Sridhar sold 3,673 shares on Aug. 7.
Thirumalai Chemicals: Promoter Tara Parthasarathy acquired 4,795 shares on Aug. 7.
Fusion Micro Finance: Promoter Devesh Sachdev acquired 8300 shares on Aug. 7.
Zydus Wellness: Promoter Zydus Family Trust acquired a combined 6.44 lakh shares on Aug. 7.
Marico: Promoter Kishore V Mariwala acquired 39,999 shares on Aug. 4.
Mastek: Promoter Chinmay Desai sold 1000 shares on Aug. 7.
AGMs Today
Abbott India, ADF Foods, Ador Welding, Amber Enterprises India, Bajaj Consumer Care, Data Patterns (India), Dynamic Cables, EID Parry (India), EIH, Hawkins cookers, Hero Motocorp, Igarashi Motors India, Larsen & Toubro.
Who's Meeting Whom?
SJS Enterprises: To meet investors on Aug. 11
F&O Cues
Nifty August futures ended at 19,609.00, a discount of 52.05 points.
Nifty August futures fell 0.69%, with 1,531 shares in open interest.
Nifty Bank August futures ended at 45,064.60, a premium of 100.25 points.
Nifty Bank August futures rose 0.34% with 398 shares in open interest.
Securities in the ban period: Hindustan Copper, Indianbulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals.
Money Market Update
Indian rupee closed 0.10% higher at 82.83 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. owns 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime Brand.