Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 8
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Asian stocks are set for a mixed opening after shares in the US rebounded from their worst week since March, with Wall Street optimism offset by the latest comments from a Federal Reserve official that pointed to more rate hikes to control inflation.
Japanese and Australian equity futures gained, while Hong Hong contracts fell.
Brent crude was trading at $85.34 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was above $80-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.09% and Bitcoin was below 30,000-level.
At 5:08 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was trading unchanged at 19,783
India's benchmark stock indices advanced for the second straight day on Monday, as healthcare and telecommunication sectors advanced, while power and utilities stocks declined, on Monday.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 232.23 points higher, or 0.35%, at 65,953.48, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 80.30 points higher, or 0.41%, at 19,597.30.
The S&P BSE MidCap outperformed the benchmarks and closed 0.56% higher, while the BSE SmallCap rose 0.26%, underperforming the Nifty and Sensex.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the eighth day in a row. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,892.77 crore while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the third day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,080.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
The local currency strengthened 9 paise to close at Rs 82.75 against the U.S dollar.
The yield on the 10-year bond closed flat at 7.2% on Monday. It closed at 7.19% on Friday.
Stocks To Watch
Adani Green Energy: Qatar Sovereign Wealth arm, INQ Holding bought 2.7% stake in a bulk deal. Infinite Trade and Investment, a promoter entity, sold 4.48 crore shares (2.8%) at Rs 920.43 apiece.
BEML: The company secured a letter of acceptance from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for supply of rolling stock contract 5RS-DM valued at Rs 3,177 crore.
One 97 Communications: PWC India resigned as auditor of Paytm Payments Services. The resignation follows an Aug. 2 letter by One 97 Communications which cited change in auditor at holding company level. Keeping in mind the company's practice of aligning auditor of holding company with material subsidiary, PWC submitted its resignation.
Lloyds Metal and Energy: An accident occurred within the company's mines in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Sunday. This accident was caused due to the overturn of a Dumper on a Camper, operated and owned by the MDO, resulting in the loss of three lives and two injuries.
RailTel Corporation of India: The company has received the work order from Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City for providing end-to-end services for monetisation of PCSCL city network infrastructure on revenue sharing model. The estimated annual revenue from the contract is Rs 70 crore and the total revenue for 10 years is Rs 700 crore.
MMTC: Securities and Exchange Board of India has cancelled the registration of the company as a stockbroker for its involvement in an illegal “paired contract” in the case pertained to the defunct National Spot Exchange Ltd.
Gravita India: The company announced that 'pure lead' of 99.98 % purity and above produced by the company from its Phagi, Jaipur plant has been empaneled as approved 'Lead Brands' deliverable against MCX lead futures contract.
Welspun Specialty Solutions: The company has received orders for aggregative amount of Rs 37 crore for supply of stainless steel bars from a domestic customer, unrelated party. The said order is expected to be executed by the end of October 2023.
Privi Speciality Chemicals: The company has invested the second tranche of Rs 3.64 crore by subscribing to 36.46 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each equivalent to approximately 26% of the issued and paid-up capital of the Special Purpose Vehicle - Radiance MH Sunrise Ten.
Gokaldas Exports: The board approved the re-appointment of Sivaramakrishnan Ganapathi as the vice chairman and managing director for a term of five years with effect from Oct. 3.
Results Post Market Hours
Godrej Consumer Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10% at Rs 3448.9 crore Vs Rs 3124.9 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 3472.04 crore)
Net profit down 8% Rs 318.82 crore Vs Rs 345.12 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 460.81 crore)
Ebitda up 23% at Rs 642.84 crore Vs Rs 520.8 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 685.51 crore )
Margins at 18.6% Vs 16.7% (Bloomberg Estimate: 19.7%)
Torrent Pharma Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 10% at Rs 2,591 crore vs Rs 2,347 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 2,648 crore)
Net profit up 7% at Rs 378 crore Vs Rs 354 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 359 crore)
Ebitda up 11% at Rs 791 crore vs Rs 712 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 798 crore)
Margins at 30.5% vs 30.3% (Bloomberg Estimate: 30.1%)
Tata Chemicals Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6% at Rs 4,218 crore vs Rs 3,995 crore.(Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 4.902.05 crore)
Net profit down 8% at Rs 587 crore vs Rs 637 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 613.30 crore)
Ebitda up 3% at Rs 1,043 crore vs Rs 1,015 crore.(Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 1,077.85 crore)
Ebitda margin at 24.7% vs 25.4%. (Bloomberg Estimate: 21.99%)
Max Healthcare Q1 FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17% at Rs 1,629 crore Vs Rs 1,393 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 1,566 crore)
Net profit up 27% at Rs 291 crore Vs Rs 229 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 295 crore Profit)
Ebitda up 18% at Rs 436 crore Vs Rs 370 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 443 crore Profit)
Margins at 26.8% Vs 26.5% (Bloomberg Estimate: 28.3%)
Gland Pharma Q1 FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 41% at Rs 1,209 crore Vs Rs 857 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 1,198 crore)
Net profit down 15% at Rs 194 crore Vs Rs 229 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 170 crore Profit)
Ebitda up 9% to Rs 294 crore from Rs 270 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 254 crore Profit)
Margins at 24.3% Vs 31.5% (Bloomberg Estimate: 21.2%)
Sobha Q1 (Consolidated, YoY)
Net Profit at Rs 12 crore Vs Rs 4.5 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 35 crore)
Revenue up 61% at Rs 908 crore Vs 564.6 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 937.6 crore)
Ebitda down 10% to Rs 65 crore Vs Rs 72.6 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 103.5 crore)
Ebitda margin at 7% Vs 13% (Bloomberg Estimate: 11%)
Rainbow Children's Medicare Q1 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 21.1% at Rs 287.16 crore vs Rs 237.15 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 272.7 cr)
Net profit up 7.3% at Rs 40.99 crore vs Rs 38.18 crore (Bloomberg Estimate:Rs 38.2 cr)
Ebitda up 6.8% at Rs 87.69 crore vs Rs 82.09 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 89 cr)
Margins at 30.54% vs 34.62% (Bloomberg Estimate: 32.64%)
Bayer CropScience Q1FY24 (YoY)
Revenues up 4.33% at Rs 1739.6 crore vs Rs 1667.4 crore(Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 1699 crore)
Ebitda up 7.46% at Rs 424.6 crore vs Rs 395.1 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 401.4 crore)
Margins at 24.40% vs 23.69%
Net profit up 8.55% at Rs 328.5 crore vs Rs 302.6 crore(Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 301.8 crore)
Emami Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7% at Rs 825.66 crore vs Rs 773.31 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 817.27 crore)
Net profit up 88% at Rs 136.75 crore vs Rs 72.69 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 126 crore)
Ebitda up 10% at Rs 190.01 crore vs Rs 173.32 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 192.89 crore)
Ebitda margin at 23% vs 22.4%. (Bloomberg Estimate: 23.6%)
HLE Glascoat Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 4% at Rs 197.19 crore vs Rs 204.42 crore.
Net profit down 40% at Rs 9.29 crore vs Rs 15.38 crore.
Ebitda down 17% at Rs 23.18 crore vs Rs 28 crore.
Ebitda margin at 11.8% vs 13.7%.
Foods & Inns Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 31.1% at Rs 288.41 crore vs Rs 219.93 crore.
Ebitda up 83.7% at Rs 31.81 crore vs Rs 17.31 crore.
Ebitda margins at 11.03% vs 7.87%.
Net Profit up 104.1% at Rs 14.34 crore vs Rs 7.02 crore.
Gokaldas Exports Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 15.7% at Rs 514.65 crore vs Rs 610.63 crore.
Ebitda down 16.7% at Rs 60.20 crore vs Rs 72.26 crore.
Ebitda margins at 11.70% vs 11.83%.
Net profit down 17.4% at Rs 32.55 crore vs Rs 39.39 crore.
Balmer Lawrie & Co. Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 8.6% at Rs 592.29 crore vs Rs 648 crore
Ebitda up 5.6% at Rs 64.73 crore vs Rs 61.32 crore
Ebitda margins at 10.93% vs 9.46%
Net profit up 0.8% at Rs 55.84 crore vs Rs 55.38 crore
GIC Housing Finance Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 2% at Rs 268.43 crore vs Rs 273.98 crore
Ebitda up 2.1% at Rs 226.02 crore vs Rs 221.42 crore
Ebitda margins at 84.20% vs 80.82%
Net profit down 18.7% at Rs 31.84 crore vs Rs 39.17 crore
ADF Foods Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.7% at Rs 112.42 crore vs Rs 97.20 crore
Ebitda up 141.4% at Rs 21.92 crore vs Rs 9.08 crore
Ebitda margins at 19.50% vs 9.34%
Net profit up 92.7% at Rs 14.73 crore vs Rs 7.64 crore
Jupiter Wagons Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 155% at Rs 753.19 crore vs Rs 295.40 crore
Ebitda up 222.1% at Rs 96.81 crore vs Rs 30.05 crore
Ebitda margins at 12.85% vs 10.17%
Net profit up 390.6% at Rs 62.85 crore vs Rs 12.81 crore
Sadhana Nitrochem Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 43.6% at Rs 39.41 crore vs Rs 27.44crore
Ebitda up 205% at Rs 7.85 crore vs Rs 2.57 crore
Ebitda margins at 19.92% vs 9.37%
Net profit down 95.09 % at Rs 0.05 crore vs Rs 1.02 crore
Medplus Health Services Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 29.2% at Rs 1,284.30 crore vs Rs 993.65 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 1,326.05 crore)
Ebitda up 35.5% at Rs 71.34 crore vs Rs 52.64 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 52.80 crore)
Ebitda margins at 5.56% vs 5.30%. (Bloomberg Estimate: 3.98%)
Net profit up 2.3% at Rs 37.65 crore vs Rs 36.79 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 2 crore)
Indigo Paints Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 28.8% at Rs 288.42 crore vs Rs 223.99 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 263.27 crore)
Ebitda up 39.2% at Rs 49.11 crore vs Rs 35.28 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 46.23 crore)
Ebitda margins at 17.03% vs 15.75%. (Bloomberg Estimate: 17.56%)
Net profit up 58.3% at Rs 31.52 crore vs Rs 19.91 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 29.50 crore)
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6.2% at Rs 958.03 crore vs Rs 1,021.29 crore.
Ebitda up 84.8% at Rs 116.31 crore vs Rs 62.94 crore.
Ebitda margins at 12.14% vs 6.16%.
Net profit up 116.2% at Rs 49.29 crore vs Rs 22.80 crore.
Olectra Greentech Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 23% at Rs 216 crore vs Rs 281 crore.
Ebitda up 16% at Rs 42 crore vs Rs 36 crore.
Ebitda margins at 19.5% vs 12.9%.
Net profit up 8% at Rs 18.1 crore vs Rs 16.7 crore.
PB Fintech Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 32% at Rs 665.59 crore vs Rs 505.19 crore.
Net loss narrowed to Rs 11.90 crore vs Rs 204.33 crore.
Earnings In Focus
Adani Ports, Coal India, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Ideaforge Technology, Siemens, Suven Pharma, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals, Happiest Minds Technologies, Aarti Industries, Artemis Medicare Services, Ashiana Housing, Borosil Renewables, Birla Corporation, Brigade Enterprises, Dish TV India, Data Patterns, EIH, EPL, Eureka Forbes, GE T&D India, Hindalco Industries, Ircon International, Infibeam Avenues, JKumar Infraprojects, Linde India, Llyods Metals and Energy, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Oil India, Phoenix Mills, Prestige Estates Projects.
IPO Offerings
Concord Biotech: The IPO was subscribed 2.72 times on its second day. The bids were led by the portion reserved for employee, subscribed 15.68 times, followed by non-institutional investors, subscribed 5.22 times, retail investors, subscribed 15.68 times and institutional investors, subscribed 1.61 times.
SBFC Finance: The IPO was subscribed 70.16 times on its third day. The bids were led by institutional investors, subscribed 192.90 times, non-institutional investors, subscribed 49.09 times, retail investors, subscribed 10.99 times and portion reserved for employee, subscribed 5.87 times.
Bulk Deals
Sigachi Industries: Dharm Prakash Tripathi sold 2.2 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 312.68 apiece.
GATI: Equity Intelligence India Private Limited bought 8.3 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 151.54 apiece.
Vascon Engineers: Ajay Shiv Narayan Upadhyaya bought 14.2 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 50.72 apiece.
Zydus Wellness: Zydus Family Trust bought 3.4 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 1,460 apiece.
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services: Plutus Wealth Management bought 10 lakh shares (1.2%) at Rs 331.19 apiece.
Shivalik Bimetal Controls: Societe Generale bought 14.4 lakh shares (2.5%) at Rs 540 apiece, BOFA Securities Europe bought 5.1 lakh shares (0.9%) at Rs 540 apiece and Patronus Research bought three lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 549.31 apiece. TSL Holdings sold 50 lakh shares (8.7%) at Rs 541.19 apiece and Gurbir Sandhu sold 3.7 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 565.01 apiece.
Balu Forge Industries: Tano Investment Opportunities Fund sold five lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 178 apiece.
Insider Trades
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Promoter Kainaz Khurshed Daruvala revoked a pledge of 4.88 lakh shares on August 2 and promoter Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala revoked a pledge of 15.11 lakh shares on August 2.
Jubilant FoodWorks: Promoter Jubilant Consumer revoked a pledge of 17.5 lakh shares on August 4.
United Spirits: Promoter United Breweries Holdings invoked a pledge of 13,630 shares on August 2.
Pledge Share Details
Paisalo Digital: Promoters Equilibrated Venture Cflow, Pri Caf and Pro Fitcch bought five lakh shares each on August 7.
Ultramarine & Pigments: Promoter Daya Sridhar sold 5,478 shares in August 4.
Mastek: Promoter Chinmay Desai sold 1,500 shares on August 4.
LG Balakrishnan & Bros: Promoter Vijayshree Vijayakumar sold 8,735 shares on August 4.
AGMs Today
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, CSB Bank, Exide Industries, KEC International, NRB Industrial Bearings, Rupa & Company, Sharda Cropchem, Sobha, Tata Motors, Ugro Capital.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-date Dividend: Power Grid Corporation of India, Sterlite Technologies, Shalby.
Ex-date Interim Dividend: Westlife Foodworld, Castrol India.
Ex-date AGM: Sterlite Technologies, Shalby.
Ex-date Bonus Issue: Raghav Productivity Enhancers.
Record-date Dividend: Power Grid Corporation of India.
Record-date Interim Dividend: Westlife Foodworld, Castrol India.
Record-date Bonus Issue: Raghav Productivity Enhancers.
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Heubach Colorants, Optiemus Infracom, Reliance Infrastructure.
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Nil
Who's Meeting Whom?
Colgate- Palmolive (India): To meet investors and analysts on Aug. 22.
F&O Cues
Nifty August futures ended at 19,667.95, a premium of 91.70 points.
Nifty August futures rose 0.12%, with 268 shares in open interest.
Nifty Bank August futures ended at 44,948, a discount of 53.60 points.
Nifty Bank August futures fell 3.78% with 4,377 shares in open interest.
Securities in the ban period: Piramal Enterprises, Hindustan Copper, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, Indianbulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Balrampur Chini Mills.
Money Market Update
Indian rupee closed 0.11% lower at 82.75 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.