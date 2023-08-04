Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 4
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
The slide in the world’s biggest bond market deepened and stocks fluctuated ahead of the U.S. jobs report, which is expected to provide clues on the outlook for the Federal Reserve’s next steps, Bloomberg reported.
The S&P 500 was trading 0.05% lower and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.01% as of 2:45 p.m. New York time. The Nasdaq traded 0.14% higher.
Gold spot rates were 0.08% lower at $1,932.83 per ounce. Brent crude was trading up 2.44% at $85.23 a barrel. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.19%.
India's benchmark stock indices opened lower and declined over 1% through Thursday to end lower for the third consecutive session.
Intraday, the indices fell to their lowest level in a month as the Sensex slipped below the 65,000 mark and the Nifty dropped below the 19,300 level. Also, Nifty Pharma surged 2.07% to a record high of 15,253.20 points.
The S&P BSE Sensex Index closed down 542 points, or 0.82%, at 65,240.68, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 145 points, or 0.74%, lower at 19,381.65.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers on Thursday for the sixth session in a row. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 317.46 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,729.19 crore.
The local currency weakened 14 paise to close at Rs 82.73 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The yield on the 10-year bond ended higher at 7.2%, its highest closing since April 20.
Stocks To Watch
Vedanta: S&P Global Ratings revised the rating outlook on Vedanta Resources to negative from stable to reflect the heightened refinancing risk due to its large debt maturities up until March 2025. Moreover, its promoter entity, Twin Star Holdings, sold 15.4 crore shares (4.1%) at Rs 258.55 apiece in a bulk deal.
Mining companies: The parliament passed the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, to provide a fixed 50-year production lease for offshore minerals. Under this legislation, the government aims to introduce auctions as the route to awarding production leases for offshore minerals.
Maruti Suzuki: The board will meet on Aug. 8 to consider the mode of payment for Suzuki Motor Corporation's stake in the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant by way of either cash or preferential issuance of equity shares.
Paytm: The company's average monthly users rose by 19% YoY to 9.3 crore. Payment volumes for merchants, or Gross Merchandise values, rose 39% on-year to Rs 1.47 lakh crore.
KEC International: The company has secured new orders of Rs 1,065 crore across its various businesses, including energy transmission and distribution and cables. The year-to-date order intake stands at Rs 4,500 crore, a growth of 30% y-o-y.
NBCC: The company won a contract worth Rs 301 crore to construct a hostel-cum-residential block at the University of Delhi.
Torrent Power: The company, through its subsidiary, will supply 132 MW of solar power to Shapoorji Pallonji for its desalination plants in Gujarat. The project cost is Rs 700 crore.
Go First Insolvency: The resolution professional approached the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order. The high court had rejected Go First's appeal against aircraft inspection by lessors.
JM Financial: The board approved the appointment of Nishit Shah as the Chief Financial Officer in place of Manish Sheth, effective Oct. 1.
Radico Khaitan: The company re-appointed Sushmita Singha, Tushar Jam, and Sharad Jaipura as Independent Directors for a second term of five years.
Hatsun Agro Product: The company inaugurated its chocolate manufacturing unit in Telengana. The unit has a capacity to manufacture 7,000 kg of chocolate per day.
Prime Industries: Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director Parveen Singhania to resign with effect from August 11.
SJVN: The company inked an MoU with Sikkim Urja for the trade of 180 MW of hydropower from SUL’s 1200 MW Teesta-III hydroelectric project in Sikkim to distribution licensees and open access consumers.
LIC Housing Finance: The board appointed Tribhuwan Adhikari as Additional Director in the capacity of managing director and chief executive officer.
Results Announced Post Market Hours
Bharti Airtel Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue is up 3.9% at Rs 37,440 crore vs. Rs 36,009 crore.
Net profit is down 46.3% at Rs 1,612.5 crore vs. Rs 3,005.6 crore.
Ebitda up 4.8% at Rs 19,598.5 crore vs. Rs 18,697.1 crore.
Margin at 52.35% vs. 51.92%
Mobile ARPU at Rs 200 vs. Rs 193
One-time loss of Rs 3,416.3 crore due to changes in Nigerian foreign exchange operations.
Lupin Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 29% at Rs 4,814 crore vs. Rs 3,744 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,441 crore).
Net profit of Rs 452 crore vs. net loss of Rs 89 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 258 crore).
Ebitda up 422% at Rs 856 crore vs. Rs 164 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 686 crore).
Margin at 17.8% vs. 4.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.4%).
Cummins India Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 30.78% at Rs 2,218.25 crore vs. Rs 1,695.92 crore.
Net profit rose 78.53% to Rs 353.72 crore vs. Rs 198.13 crore.
Ebitda up 59.49% at Rs 342.45 crore vs. Rs 214.72 crore.
Margin at 15.44% vs. 12.66%
Eicher Motors Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues rose 17% to Rs 3,986 crore vs. Rs 3,397.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,029.5 crore).
Ebitda up 23% at Rs 1,021 crore vs. Rs 831 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 968.5 crore).
Ebitda margin at 25.6% vs. 24.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 24%)
Net profit is up 50% to Rs 918 crore vs. Rs 611 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 848.4 crore).
Deepak Nitrite Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue was down 14.07% to Rs 1,768.34 crore vs. Rs 2,057.99 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,896.63 crore).
Net profit is down 36.10% to Rs 149.9 crore vs. Rs 234.62 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 258.5 crore).
Ebitda down 41.07% to Rs 209.75 crore vs. Rs 355.98 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 316.55 crore).
Margin at 11.86% vs. 17.29% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.69%)
Yasho Industries Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is down 15.19% at Rs 150.3 crore vs. Rs 177.24 crore.
Net profit declines 23.69% to Rs 14.78 crore vs. Rs 19.37 crore.
Ebitda down 14.34% at Rs 25.44 crore vs. Rs 29.7 crore.
Margin at 16.92% vs. 16.75%
Zomato Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 70.86% at Rs 2,416 crore vs. Rs 1,414 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,261.11 crore).
Net profit of Rs 2 crore vs. loss of Rs 186 crore (Bloomberg estimate: loss of Rs 177.83 crore)
Ebitda loss of Rs 48 crore vs. Ebitda loss of Rs 307 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Ebitda loss of Rs 208.45 crore).
Radico Khaitan Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 26% at Rs 4,023.32 crore vs Rs 3,183.80 crore.
Net profit rose 10% to Rs 68.27 crore vs Rs 61.99 crore.
Ebitda up 29% at Rs 119.51 crore vs Rs 92.51 crore.
Margin at 3% vs 2.9%.
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 14.89% at Rs 811.71 crore vs. Rs 706.45 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 809.60 crore).
Net profit is up 23.16% at Rs 68.02 crore vs. Rs 55.23 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 68.60 crore).
Ebitda up 9.13% at Rs 92.8 crore vs. Rs 85.03 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 94.80 crore).
Margin at 11.43% vs. 12.04% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.71%)
Mahanagar Gas Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 5.71% at Rs 1,537.79 crore vs. Rs 1,454.75 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,506.31 crore).
Net profit was up 98.92% at Rs 368.4 crore vs. Rs 185.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 279.76 crore).
Ebitda rose 82.55% to Rs 521.27 crore vs. Rs 285.55 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 412.28 crore).
Margin at 33.90% vs. 19.63% (Bloomberg estimate: 27.37%)
Bannari Amman Sugars Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue was up 0.97% at Rs 430.86 crore vs. Rs 426.72 crore.
Net profit is down 47.10% at Rs 13.59 crore vs. Rs 25.69 crore.
Ebitda up 23.77% at Rs 43.53 crore vs. Rs 35.17 crore.
Margin at 10.10% vs. 8.24%.
HCC Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 15.07% at Rs 2,564.83 crore vs. Rs 2,228.92 crore.
Net profit of Rs 52.73 crore vs. net loss of Rs 280.67 crore
Ebitda up 11.02% at Rs 314.47 crore vs. Rs 26.16 crore.
Margin at 12.26% vs. 1.17%
Navneet Education Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 93.49% at Rs 791.45 crore vs. Rs 409.02 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 793.70 crore).
Net profit is up 531.82% at Rs 144.94 crore vs. Rs 22.94 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 122.90 crore).
Ebitda rose 249.41% to Rs 208.88 crore vs. Rs 59.78 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 186.50 crore).
Margin at 26.39% vs. 14.61% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.50%).
KEC International Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 27.89% at Rs 4,243.59 crore vs. Rs 3,318.08 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,906.37 crore).
Net profit is up 36.46% at Rs 42.33 crore vs. Rs 31.02 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 35.92 crore).
Ebitda up 45.08% at Rs 244.36 crore vs. Rs 168.43 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 220.54 crore).
Margin at 5.75% vs. 5.08% (Bloomberg estimate: 5.65%)
Venus Pipes And Tubes Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 58.11% at Rs 179.61 crore vs. Rs 113.6 crore.
Net profit is up 91.11% at Rs 17.41 crore vs. Rs 9.11 crore.
Ebitda rose 90.40% to Rs 27.57 crore vs. Rs 14.48 crore.
Margin at 15.35% vs. 12.75%
Sandur Manganese And Iron Ores Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is down 44.37% at Rs 362.53 crore vs. Rs 651.68 crore.
Net profit is up 18.86% at Rs 39.95 crore vs. Rs 33.61 crore.
Ebitda up 3.91% at Rs 57.9 crore vs. Rs 55.72 crore.
Margin at 15.97% vs. 8.55%
DCX Systems Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue was down 20.23% at Rs 170.1 crore vs. Rs 213.25 crore.
Net profit is up 0.54% at Rs 5.6 crore vs. Rs 5.57 crore.
Ebitda up 54.78% at Rs 7.59 crore vs. Rs 4.91 crore.
Margin at 4.47% vs. 2.30%.
JM Financials Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 34.59% at Rs 1,064.95 crore vs. Rs 791.25 crore.
Net profit is down 10.99% at Rs 176.56 crore vs. Rs 198.38 crore.
NIM at 6% vs. 6.9%
Gross NPA at 4% vs. 3.5%
Net NPA at 2.3% vs. 2.3%
The gross loan book is up 26.06% at Rs 15,891 crore vs. Rs 12,606 crore.
LIC Housing Finance Q1 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue is up 28% at Rs 6,746.51 crore vs. Rs 5,285.46 crore.
Profit rose 43% to Rs 1,323.66 crore vs. 925.48 crore.
Net interest income is up 39% at Rs 2,209.44 crore vs. Rs 1,592.48 crore.
NIM at 3.21% vs. 2.51%
Earnings In Focus
SBI, IDFC, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Bharat Dynamics, Dilip Buildcon, Gujarat State Petronet, IRB InvIT Fund, JK Tyre & Industries, JSW Holdings, Mahindra & Mahindra, C.E. Info Systems, Mold-Tek Packaging, Nesco, Shipping Corporation of India, Tata Investment Corporation, Axiscades Technologies, Computer Age Management Services, Century Plyboards, Edelweiss Financial Services, Everest Industries, Fineotex Chemical, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, IG Petrochemicals, IKIO Lighting, Kolte-Patil Developers, MOIL, SML Isuzu, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, TCI Express, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries, Indraprastha Medical Corp, Nava, NGL Fine-Chem, Nucleus Software Exports, Rain Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Britannia Industries, Bharat Heavy Electricals, CESC, Delhivery, Devyani International, Fortis Healthcare, Vardhaman Textiles, Welspun Corp.
IPO Offerings
SBFC Finance: The SBFC Finance IPO was fully subscribed on the first day of its initial public offering. The IPO has been subscribed 1.91 times as of 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, with bids led by non-institutional investors being subscribed 4.12 times and retail investors being subscribed 2.06 times. The portion reserved for employees was subscribed to 1.10 times, and institutional investors subscribed only 0.03 times.
Concord Biotech: The company will launch its initial public offering on Aug. 4. The Indian biopharma company’s IPO comprises 20.93 million equity shares offered by Helix Investments through an offer for sale. Out of the total IPO size, up to 50% of the net offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, while a minimum of 15% is set for non-institutional investors. At least 35% is to be allotted to retail individual investors. The business has set aside up to 10,000 equity shares under the IPO for subscription by eligible employees, with a discount of Rs 70 per equity share being offered to them.
AGMs Today
Aarti Industries, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, BASF India, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries, CESC, Cosmo First, Deepak Nitrite, Delta Corp., DLF, Elgi Equipments, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Greenlam Industries, JSW Holdings, Mahindra & Mahindra
Who's Meeting Whom?
Punjab National Bank: To meet investors and analysts on Aug. 8.
Vedant Fashions: To meet investors and analysts on Aug. 9.
Bulk Deals
Vedanta: Twin Star Holdings sold 15.4 crore shares (4.1%) at Rs 258.55 apiece, while Copthall Mauritius Investment bought 8.4 crore shares (2.3%) at Rs 258.5 apiece, and Societe Generale bought 2.9 crore shares (0.8%) at Rs 258.5 apiece.
Insider Trades
Paisalo Digital: Promoter Equilibrated Venture Cflow bought 40,400 shares on August 2.
Ultramarine & Pigments: Promoter Daya Sridhar sold 7,849 shares between August 2 and 3.
LG Balakrishnan & Bros: Promoter Tribe Holdings sold 10,705 shares between August 1 and 2.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-date Dividend: UFLEX, Strides Pharma Science, Timken India, Apar Industries, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Sanghvi Movers, Vishnu Chemicals, Vst Industries, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Bayer Cropscience, Grindwell Norton, TIPS Industries, Ajmera Realty & Infra, Berger Paints, Kirloskar Industries, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Astral, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, MTAR Technologies, Andhra Paper, Grauer & Weil, Kalyan Jewellers, JTL Industries, EPL, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Kotak Mahindra Bank
Ex-date Interim Dividend: Ajanta Pharma, Symphony, Route Mobile, and TIPS Industries
Ex-date AGM: UFLEX, Apar Industries, Bayer Cropscience, Grindwell Norton, TIPS Industries, Berger Paints, Kirloskar Industries, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Vishnu Chemicals, Andhra Paper, Kalyan Jewellers
Ex-date Stock Split: Sarda Energy & Minerals
Ex-date Buyback: Aarti Drugs
Record-date Dividend: Strides Pharma Science, Timken India, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Sanghvi Movers, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Ajmera Realty & Infra, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Astral, Andhra Paper, JTL Industries, EPL, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Kotak Mahindra Bank
Record-date Interim Dividend: Ajanta Pharma, Symphony, Route Mobile, and TIPS Industries
Record-date Stock Split: Sarda Energy & Minerals
Record-date Buyback: Aarti Drugs
F&O Cues
Nifty August futures ended at 19,472.00, a discount of 124.55 points.
Nifty August futures rose 10.04%, with 20,950 shares in open interest.
Nifty Bank August futures ended at 44,688.05, a discount of 435.45 points.
Nifty Bank August futures fell 1.05% with 1,340 shares in open interest.
Securities in the ban period: Piramal Enterprises, Hindustan Copper, and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Chemicals
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee closed 0.17% higher at 82.73 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.