Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 30

U.S. equities headed towards their biggest gains since June, while bond yields retreated after economic reports supported speculation that the Federal Reserve would be able to pause its interest rate hikes in September, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.26%, while the Nasdaq surged 1.72% as of 2:26 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.68%.

Brent crude surged 1.03% to trade at $85.29 per barrel, while gold spot traded 0.79% higher at $1,935.30 per ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices traded with slim gains as HDFC Bank Ltd. led, whereas Reliance Industries Ltd. dragged through Tuesday. The Sensex was trading above the 65,000 mark, and the Nifty was beyond the 19,300 level.

The real estate and metal sectors led, whereas PSU banks and fast-moving consumer goods were under pressure.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed up 79 points, or 0.12%, at 65,075.82, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 37 points, or 0.19%, higher at 19,342.65.

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday after two sessions of selling. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 61.5 crore, and domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 305.1 crore.

The local currency weakened 8 paise to close at Rs 82.71 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.