Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 29
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
U.S. equities started the week with gains while bond yields fell at the beginning of a week full of economic data that will help shape the Federal Reserve's policy outlook, Bloomberg reported.
The S&P 500 advanced 0.25% and the Nasdaq jumped 0.41% as of 2:14 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also gained and was trading 0.34% higher.
Meanwhile, Brent crude prices were down 0.41% at $84.13 per barrel, and gold spot rates were up 0.25% at $1,919.78 per ounce.
India's benchmark stock indices advanced after a volatile open on Monday as the real estate, pharmaceutical, and PSU banking sectors rose while fast-moving consumer goods and I.T. shares were under pressure. The indices snapped two days of losses as the Sensex rebounded to the 65,000 level, while the Nifty was trading beyond the 19,300 mark.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed up 110 points, or 0.17%, at 64,996.60, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 40 points, or 0.21%, higher at 19,306.05.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Monday for the second straight day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,393.25 crore, and domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,264 crore, the NSE data showed.
The local currency strengthened 3 paise to close at Rs 82.63 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.
Stocks To Watch
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The drugmaker aims to spend 7-8% of its sales in the current fiscal on research and development activities to further strengthen its product portfolio across therapeutic segments. It also expects high single-digit consolidated topline growth for FY24.
Zomato: Tiger Global's Internet Fund III Pte. Ltd. sold its entire 1.4% stake in the food delivery giant for Rs 1,123.85 crore via open market transactions.
SJVN: The state-run power company's unit, SJVN Green Energy, bagged a deal from APDCL for three solar projects with a cumulative capacity of 320 MW in Assam. The cost of the project is Rs 1,900 crore.
NBCC India: The company received a work order worth Rs 66.32 crore from the Indian Medical Association for the planning, designing, and execution of IMA House at Indraprastha, New Delhi.
KRBL: The company submitted the Letter of Offer for the buyback of up to 65 lakh fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 1 each at a price of Rs 500 apiece for a maximum amount of Rs 325 crores through the tender offer process.
HFCL: The company has set the floor price for qualified institutional placement issues at Rs 68.61 apiece. The QIP opened on Aug. 28.
LTIMindtree: The IT firm announced a strategic collaboration with automation platform CAST AI to help businesses optimise cloud investments. The partnership will help companies save over 60% on cloud costs as they modernise legacy applications for cloud migration.
Bayer CropScience: Duraiswami Narain has resigned as the vice chairman, MD, and CEO of the company with effect from Oct. 31 due to his planned repatriation to Bayer US. The company has appointed Simon Weibusch as Narain's replacement, with effect from Nov. 1.
Gokaldas Exports: The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, will acquire UAE-based Atraco Group (Atraco), a leading manufacturer of apparel, for $55 million. The acquisition will be funded by a mix of debt and internal accruals.
Rane Madras: The board has approved divestment by way of stock sale of the entire holdings in Rane Light Metal Casting Inc., USA (LMCA), held through its wholly owned subsidiary Rane (Madras) International Holdings BV, The Netherlands (RMIH).
Schaeffler India: The company has entered into a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the shareholding of KRSV Innovative Auto Solutions ("Koovers") following the board's approval.
Divis Laboratories: Madhusudana Rao Divi retired as a director as well as a full-time director in view of his age and health situation with immediate effect.
Indiabulls Real Estate: The company appointed its current senior vice president, Atul Chandra, as Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect.
V-Mart Retail: Promoter Lalit Agarwal has executed a gift deed in favour of promoter Madan Gopal Agarwal to transfer 10.4 lakh shares, representing 5.27% of the paid-up share capital.
IPO Offerings
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia: The IPO was subscribed 87.82 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors, who subscribed 171.69 times; non-institutional investors, who subscribed 111.03 times; retail individual investors, who subscribed 32.02 times; and portions reserved for employees, who subscribed 12.97 times.
The IPO was subscribed to 3.77 times on day one and 10.63 times on day two.
Block Deals
Zomato: Tiger Global's Internet Fund III Pte sold 12.35 crore shares (1.4%) and Apoletto Asia sold 3.2 crore shares (0.4%), while Societe Generale bought 3.84 crore shares (0.4%), Kotak Fundsindia Midcap Fund bought 2.6 crore shares (0.3%), Axis Mutual Fund bought 2 crore shares (0.2%), and Morgan Stanley bought 1.54 crore shares (0.2%), among others, at Rs 90.1 apiece.
Strides Pharma Science: Shasun Enterprises sold 2.3 lakh shares (0.3%) and Morgan Stanley Asia bought 2.3 lakh shares (0.3%) at Rs 438 apiece.
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company: University of Notre Dame du Lac sold 1.67 crore shares (2.85%), MIO IV Star sold 34 lakh shares (0.6%), and ROC Star Investment Trust sold 15 lakh shares (0.3%), while Fidelity bought 1.76 crore shares (3%), FGTFEBP: FIAM Emerging Markets Opportunities Commingled Pool bought 32.45 lakh shares (0.6%), and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance bought 39 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 610.2 apiece.
Bulk Deals
RattanIndia Power: ABARC-AST-002-TRUST sold 4.4 crore shares (0.8%) at Rs 5.6 apiece.
63 Moons Tech: Gazania Advisory sold three lakh shares (0.65%) at Rs 358.09 apiece.
Insider Trades
Sapphire Foods India: Promoter Sagista Realty Advisors sold 1.6 lakh shares on Aug. 25, and promoter Sapphire Foods Mauritius sold 16.25 lakh shares on Aug. 24.
Coforge: Promoter Hulst BV sold 1.63 crore shares on Aug. 24.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies: Promoter Advanced Vital Enzymes sold 1.3 lakh shares between Aug. 23 and 25.
DB Realty: Promoter Mohammed Gulamali Morani sold 2.1 lakh shares on Aug. 23.
Pledge Share Details
Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Promoter Baskar Babu Ramachandran released a pledge of 9.5 lakh shares on Aug. 24.
Jamna Auto Industries: Promoter Pradeep Singh Jauhar created a pledge of 52 lakh shares on Aug. 28.
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers: Promoter Zuari Agro Chemicals created a pledge of 21 lakh shares on Aug. 24.
AGMs Today
Equitas Small Finance Bank, ICICI Securities, Jubilant FoodWorks, KPIT Technologies, Karnataka Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, ONGC, Panama Petrochem, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, SBI Life Insurance Company, and Tega Industries
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 10% To 5%: Genus Power Infrastructures, Ksolves India
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Atul Auto
Ex-date Dividend: Birla Corporation, Gmm Pfaudler, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
Ex-date AGM: Go Fashion (India), Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation, GMM Pfaudler, Birla Corporation, and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
Record-date Dividend: Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Garware Hi-Tech Films, Titagarh Rail Systems
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Nil.
Who's Meeting Whom
Tilaknagar Industries: To meet analysts and investors on Aug. 31.
Sterling Tools: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 1.
F&O Cues
Nifty August futures ended at 19,314.55, a premium of 64.25 points.
Nifty August futures fell 10.93%, with 21,448 shares in open interest.
Nifty Bank August futures ended at 44,500.00, a premium of 277.15 points.
Nifty Bank August futures fell 4.47% with 4,513 shares in open interest.
Securities in the ban period: Bharat Heavy Electricals, Escorts Kubota, GMR Airports Infrastructure, India Cements, Hindustan Copper, RBL Bank, Manappuram Finance, Sun TV, Indiabulls Housing Finance
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee closed 0.03% lower at 82.63 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.