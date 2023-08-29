Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 29

U.S. equities started the week with gains while bond yields fell at the beginning of a week full of economic data that will help shape the Federal Reserve's policy outlook, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.25% and the Nasdaq jumped 0.41% as of 2:14 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also gained and was trading 0.34% higher.

Meanwhile, Brent crude prices were down 0.41% at $84.13 per barrel, and gold spot rates were up 0.25% at $1,919.78 per ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices advanced after a volatile open on Monday as the real estate, pharmaceutical, and PSU banking sectors rose while fast-moving consumer goods and I.T. shares were under pressure. The indices snapped two days of losses as the Sensex rebounded to the 65,000 level, while the Nifty was trading beyond the 19,300 mark.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed up 110 points, or 0.17%, at 64,996.60, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 40 points, or 0.21%, higher at 19,306.05.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Monday for the second straight day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,393.25 crore, and domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,264 crore, the NSE data showed.

The local currency strengthened 3 paise to close at Rs 82.63 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.