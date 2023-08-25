Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 25
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Asian stocks were set to follow a selloff on Wall Street, with bond yields rising as traders combed through remarks from a slew of Federal Reserve officials. Investors await Jerome Powell’s speech for clues on the interest-rate outlook.
Equity futures for Japan, Hong Kong and Australia pointed to declines after the S&P 500 almost wiped out its weekly advance, while losses in the Nasdaq 100 topped 2%. U.S. futures were little changed in early Asian trading.
Meanwhile, Brent crude was trading below $84 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was below $79-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.24% and Bitcoin was above 26,000-level.
At 5:28 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was down 76 points or 0.39% at 19,317.
India's benchmark stock indices opened higher and declined after midday to snap three days of gains on Thursday. The healthcare sector dragged, whereas I.T. shares advanced in trade.
The Sensex slipped below the 65,300 level, whereas the Nifty dropped below the 19,400 mark. Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. slipped after a positive move in early trade. It was the top drag on both indices as the markets were not enthused by the fund infusion by Qatar Investment Authority into the company's retail arm.
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities on Thursday for the second day in a row. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,524.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. That's the highest volume of buying since July 18. Domestic institutional investors also remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 5,796.6 crore.
The local currency strengthened 10 paise to close at Rs 82.58 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. This is the strongest close since Aug. 2, when the rupee closed at 82.59.
Stocks To Watch: Reliance, Shoppers Stop, Airtel, Granules, BEL In Focus
Bharat Electronics: The Ministry of Defence has granted 'Acceptance of Necessity' for the procurement and installation of an electronic warfare suite on Mi-17 V5 helicopters. The EW suite will be procured from BEL.
Bharti Airtel: The telecom giant gained 14.1 lakh mobile users during June and ended the month with a wireless subscriber base of 37.4 crore, according to TRAI data.
Vodafone Idea: The company lost 12.9 lakh subscribers in the wireless category as its mobile subscriber base shrank to 22.9 crore, according to TRAI data.
Reliance Industries, EIH: RIL and Oberoi Hotels and Resorts will jointly manage three properties across India and the UK. Properties include Anant Vilas in Mumbai, Stoke Park in the UK, and a new project in Gujarat. Reliance Jio added the maximum number of mobile subscribers at about 22.7 lakh, taking its wireless subscriber tally to 43.9 crore users in June, according to TRAI data.
Shoppers Stop: The company's MD and CEO, Venu Nair, has resigned effective Aug. 31 due to personal reasons. Homestop chief Kavindra Mishra has been promoted as executive director and CEO for a period of three years, effective Sept. 1.
DB Realty: The company sold its entire stake in unit Royal Netra Constructions for Rs 2.55 crore to Man Infraconstruction and Platinumcorp Constructions.
Garden Reach: The company signed an MoU with DEMPO Group, Goa, to launch a collaboration model to build commercial vessels in their shipyards in Goa and Bhavnagar, Gujarat.
Astra Microwave Products: The company got orders worth Rs 158 crore from ISRO, DRDO, and DPSU for the supply of satellite sub-systems, airborne radar, sub-systems of radar, and EW projects.
Granules India: The drugmaker received approval from the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) for compliance with the guidelines of Good Manufacturing Practices for its Bonthapally API facility, Hyderabad, and an Accreditation Certificate of Foreign Drug Manufacturer from the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), Japan, for its Jeedimetla API facility, Hyderabad.
Mankind Pharma: The board approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary, Mankind Medicare, with an authorised capital of Rs 5 crore. The subsidiary will manufacture and produce various types of pharmaceutical dosage forms and consumer healthcare products.
PL Industries: Bromine leakage from a bromine storage tank at the Jambusar site in Gujarat was quickly contained, and all employees are safe. It reported an insignificant loss on account of the minor leakage.
KPI Green Energy: The company received commissioning certificates from the Gujarat Energy Development Agency for a 4.10 MW wind-solar hybrid power project at the Samoj site in Jambusar, Gujarat.
Aditya Birla Capital: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has ceased to be the material subsidiary of the company after dilution of its stake to less than 50%.
Prakash Industries: The company received the Environment Ministry's approval for the Bhaskarpara coal mine in Chhattisgarh, which will reduce costs and boost revenue through the open market sale of coal.
SKF India: The company has acquired a 26% stake in Cleanmax Taiyo.
Coforge: Promoter HULST B.V. sold its entire stake, i.e., 26.63%, on Thursday.
Kaynes Technology: The company entered into an MoU with the Government of Karnataka for Rs 3,750 crore to setup a semiconductor assembly and testing facility and a printed circuit board manufacturing plant through its step-down subsidiaries.
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: The drugmaker has reported contingent liabilities of Rs 350 crore on account of ongoing litigation.
Syrma SGS Technology: The company has appointed Satendra Singh as CEO with immediate effect.
eMudhra: The board has approved raising Rs 250 crore via any instrument.
Monte Carlo Fashions: The company increased its investment in wholly owned subsidiary Monte Carlo Home Textiles by Rs 2 crore to Rs 15.7 crore.
ADF Foods: The company set Sept. 11 as the record date for the stock split in the ratio of 5:1.
IPO Offerings
Aeroflex Industries: The IPO has been subscribed 97.11 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors, who subscribed 194.73 times; non-institutional investors, 126.13 times; retail investors, 34.41 times; and the portion reserved for shareholders, 28.52 times. It was subscribed 6.71 times on day 1 and 21.10 times on day 2.
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia: The IPO has been subscribed to 3.77 times on day one. The bids were led by non-institutional investors, who subscribed 6.26 times; retail investors subscribed 4.88 times; portions reserved for employees subscribed 1.91 times; and institutional investors subscribed 0.05 times, or 5%.
Bulk Deals
Coforge: Hulst B. V. sold 1.63 crore shares (26.6%) at Rs 4722.15 apiece. SBI Mutual Fund bought 25.8 lakh shares (4.2%) at Rs 4,703 apiece, Kotak Funds bought 8.65 lakh shares (1.4%) at Rs 4,703 apiece, Smallcap World Fund bought 6.6 lakh shares (1.4%) at Rs 4,703 apiece, HDFC Mutual Fund bought 6.5 lakh shares (1.1%) at Rs 4,703 apiece, Societe Generale bought 4.3 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 4,950 apiece, ICICI Prudential bought 4.2 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 4,703 apiece, Morgan Stanley bought 3.5 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 4879.43 apiece, and Aditya Birla Sun Life MF bought 3.2 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 4,703 apiece.
RBL Bank: CDC Group sold 99 lakh shares (1.6%) at Rs 230.02 apiece.
Manappuram Finance: Quinag Acquisition sold 8.4 crore shares (9.9%) at Rs 140.50 apiece, Mansi Share and Stock Advisors bought 63.3 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 140.29 apiece, BOFA Securities bought 62.6 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 140.17 apiece, Chartered Finance and Leasing bought 50 lakh shares (0.6%), and F3 Advisors bought 47.7 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 140.53.
Amber Enterprises India: The Government of Singapore bought four lakh shares (1.2%) at Rs 2,800 apiece.
Block Deals
Max Financial Services: Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 1.1 crore shares (3.3%), UBS (US) Group Trust bought 47.5 lakh shares (1.4%), Plutus Wealth Management bought 25 lakh shares (0.7%), and Morgan Stanley Non-ODI bought 12.6 lakh shares (0.4%), among others, at Rs 873 apiece.
Sapphire Foods India: Sapphire Foods Mauritius sold 16.2 lakh shares (2.6%), while Wtcnam Common Trust Funds Trust EM Opportunities Portfolio bought 11.1 lakh shares (1.8%), WMP Dublin EM Opportunities Portfolio bought 2.64 lakh shares (0.4%), and Sprugos Investments VIII bought two lakh shares (0.3%) at Rs 1,355 apiece.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-date Dividend: Surya Roshni, NCC, Oil India, Neogen Chemicals, KRBL, C.E. Info Systems, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Engineers India, GATI, Central Depository Services (India).
Ex-date Interim Dividend: Seamec
Ex-date Special Dividend: ABB India
Ex-date AGM: Oil India, Neogen Chemicals, KEI Industries, C.E. Info Systems, Gujarat Ambuja Exports
Ex-date Buyback: Indiamart Intermesh, Piramal Enterprises, KRBL, FDC
Record-date Dividend: Surya Roshni, NCC, KRBL, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Engineers India, Central Depository Services (India).
Record-date Interim Dividend: Seamec.
Record-date Special Dividend: ABB India
Record-date Buyback: Indiamart Intermesh, Piramal Enterprises, KRBL, FDC
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Dredging Corporation of India, Media Matrix Worldwide
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Hindustan Construction Company, OnMobile Global.
Insider Trades
SJS Enterprises: Promoter Evergraph Holdings sold 91.6 lakh shares on Aug. 22.
NRB Bearings: Promoter Aziz Yousuf Zaveri bought 2.3 lakh shares between Aug. 22 and 23.
Pennar Industries: Promoter Aditya Narsing Rao bought 50,000 shares on Aug. 23.
Man Infraconstruction: Promoter Mansi P. Shah bought 1.25 lakh shares between Aug. 23 and 24.
Pidilite Industries: Promoters Malay Rashmikant Parekh and Kamalini Rashmikant Parekh sold 8,100 shares each on Aug. 22.
Star Cement: Promoter Laxmi Chamaria sold 1.76 lakh shares between Aug. 21 and 22.
DB Realty: Promoter Mohammed Gulamali Morani sold 30,000 shares on Aug. 21.
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores: Promoter SY Ghorpade sold 10,000 shares on Aug. 23.
ADF Foods: Promoter Krish Bhavesh Thakkar sold 7,975 shares between Aug. 21 and 22.
Usha Martin: Promoter Peterhouse Investments sold five lakh shares between Aug. 21 and 22.
Dr. Lal Path Labs: Promoter Arvind Lal sold 31,671 shares between Aug. 22 and 24.
Ultramarine & Pigments: Promoter S Narayanan sold 17,500 shares on Aug. 22.
Pledge Share Details
Ajanta Pharma: Promoter Ravi Agrawal released a pledge of 5.18 lakh shares on Aug. 23.
AGMs Today
3M India, Action Construction Equipment, Alkem Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Borosil Renewables, CreditAccess Grameen, Grasim Industries, HPCL, IFGL Refractories, IOCL, IRCTC, Jagran Prakashan, Kovai Medical Centre & Hospital, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Info Edge (India), Sirca Paints India, and Somany Ceramics
Who's Meeting Whom
Gokaldas Exports: To meet investors on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30.
Power Mech Projects: To meet investors and analysts from Aug. 29 to Sept. 7.
F&O Cues
Nifty August futures ended at 19,390.00, a discount of 40.90 points.
Nifty August futures fell 2.25%, with 4,387 shares in open interest.
Nifty Bank August futures ended at 44,525.00, a premium of 5.55 points.
Nifty Bank August futures fell 14.14% with 17,315 shares in open interest.
Securities in the ban period: Bharat Heavy Electricals, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp., GMR Airports Infrastructure, India Cements, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Chemicals, Hindustan Copper, Punjab National Bank, Manappuram Finance, Metropolis Healthcare.
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee closed 0.13% lower at 82.58 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.