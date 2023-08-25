Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 25

Bharat Electronics: The Ministry of Defence has granted 'Acceptance of Necessity' for the procurement and installation of an electronic warfare suite on Mi-17 V5 helicopters. The EW suite will be procured from BEL.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom giant gained 14.1 lakh mobile users during June and ended the month with a wireless subscriber base of 37.4 crore, according to TRAI data.

Vodafone Idea: The company lost 12.9 lakh subscribers in the wireless category as its mobile subscriber base shrank to 22.9 crore, according to TRAI data.

Reliance Industries, EIH: RIL and Oberoi Hotels and Resorts will jointly manage three properties across India and the UK. Properties include Anant Vilas in Mumbai, Stoke Park in the UK, and a new project in Gujarat. Reliance Jio added the maximum number of mobile subscribers at about 22.7 lakh, taking its wireless subscriber tally to 43.9 crore users in June, according to TRAI data.

Shoppers Stop: The company's MD and CEO, Venu Nair, has resigned effective Aug. 31 due to personal reasons. Homestop chief Kavindra Mishra has been promoted as executive director and CEO for a period of three years, effective Sept. 1.

DB Realty: The company sold its entire stake in unit Royal Netra Constructions for Rs 2.55 crore to Man Infraconstruction and Platinumcorp Constructions.

Garden Reach: The company signed an MoU with DEMPO Group, Goa, to launch a collaboration model to build commercial vessels in their shipyards in Goa and Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

Astra Microwave Products: The company got orders worth Rs 158 crore from ISRO, DRDO, and DPSU for the supply of satellite sub-systems, airborne radar, sub-systems of radar, and EW projects.

Granules India: The drugmaker received approval from the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) for compliance with the guidelines of Good Manufacturing Practices for its Bonthapally API facility, Hyderabad, and an Accreditation Certificate of Foreign Drug Manufacturer from the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), Japan, for its Jeedimetla API facility, Hyderabad.

Mankind Pharma: The board approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary, Mankind Medicare, with an authorised capital of Rs 5 crore. The subsidiary will manufacture and produce various types of pharmaceutical dosage forms and consumer healthcare products.

PL Industries: Bromine leakage from a bromine storage tank at the Jambusar site in Gujarat was quickly contained, and all employees are safe. It reported an insignificant loss on account of the minor leakage.

KPI Green Energy: The company received commissioning certificates from the Gujarat Energy Development Agency for a 4.10 MW wind-solar hybrid power project at the Samoj site in Jambusar, Gujarat.

Aditya Birla Capital: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has ceased to be the material subsidiary of the company after dilution of its stake to less than 50%.

Prakash Industries: The company received the Environment Ministry's approval for the Bhaskarpara coal mine in Chhattisgarh, which will reduce costs and boost revenue through the open market sale of coal.

SKF India: The company has acquired a 26% stake in Cleanmax Taiyo.

Coforge: Promoter HULST B.V. sold its entire stake, i.e., 26.63%, on Thursday.

Kaynes Technology: The company entered into an MoU with the Government of Karnataka for Rs 3,750 crore to setup a semiconductor assembly and testing facility and a printed circuit board manufacturing plant through its step-down subsidiaries.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: The drugmaker has reported contingent liabilities of Rs 350 crore on account of ongoing litigation.

Syrma SGS Technology: The company has appointed Satendra Singh as CEO with immediate effect.

eMudhra: The board has approved raising Rs 250 crore via any instrument.

Monte Carlo Fashions: The company increased its investment in wholly owned subsidiary Monte Carlo Home Textiles by Rs 2 crore to Rs 15.7 crore.

ADF Foods: The company set Sept. 11 as the record date for the stock split in the ratio of 5:1.