Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 24

U.S. stocks and bonds climbed after economic reports in both the U.S. and Europe bolstered speculation that major central banks would pause their interest rate hikes to prevent a recession, according to Bloomberg.

The S&P jumped 1.25% while the Nasdaq surged 1.68% as of 2:14 p.m. The Dow Jones rose 0.57%.

Brent crude prices slumped 0.77% to $83.38 per barrel, while gold spot prices advanced 1.05% to $1,917.47 per ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices erased early volatility to end higher for the third session on Wednesday. While Nifty Bank reclaimed the 44,500 mark intraday, banking stocks led the advances. Fast-moving consumer goods and the energy sector were under pressure.

Sensex recovered to close above the 65,400 level, whereas Nifty ended beyond the 19,400 mark. The Nifty Smallcap 100 and Midcap 100 indexes hit fresh highs intraday.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed up 213 points, or 0.33%, at 65,433.30, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 48 points, or 0.25%, higher at 19,444.

Overseas investors became net buyers of Indian equities on Wednesday after a four-day streak of selling. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 614.32 crore, and domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 125.03 crore.

The local currency strengthened 25 paise to close at Rs 82.68 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. It strengthened the most in a single day since June 14, when the rupee appreciated 27 paise at close.