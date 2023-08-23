Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 23

Asian equity futures declined as Wall Street’s risk-on mood faded a day after the rally in big tech. Contracts for Japanese shares dropped 0.6%, those for Hong Kong slipped 0.5% and futures for Australia’s benchmark eased 0.2%

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 extended its August slide, with banks dropping as S&P Global Ratings joined Moody’s Investors Service in cutting some U.S. lenders amid a “tough” climate. Macy’s Inc. sank 14% as credit-card delinquencies accelerated, raising a red flag about consumer health. Nvidia fell 2.8% on the eve of its quarterly report.

Meanwhile, Brent crude was trading below $85 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was below $81-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.32% and Bitcoin was below 26,000-level.

At 5:21 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was down 74 points or 0.38% at 19,310.5.

India's benchmark stock indices swung between gains and losses after being largely steady during midday and ended higher on Tuesday. Media and metal sectors led, whereas PSU banks and I.T. shares were under pressure. The indices rose for the second day in a row. The Nifty Midcap 100 hit a fresh all-time high intraday.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Tuesday for the fourth session in a row. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 495.17 crore and domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 533.75 crore.

The local currency strengthened 18 paise to close at 82.93 against the U.S dollar on Tuesday.