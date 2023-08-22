Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 22

A rally in big tech led to a rebound in stocks, however gains were capped by concern over higher Treasury yields just a few days ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 was up 0.48% and Nasdaq jumped 1.35% as of 2:25 p.m. New York time. Meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.21% lower.

Crude oil was trading 0.52% lower at $84.36 per bbl, while gold spot rates were trading 0.29% higher at $1,894.70 per ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices advanced through Monday as metals and I.T. sectors led the advance whereas the shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. were the top drag on both indices after the listing of Jio Financial Services Ltd. RIL's listed companies erased as much as Rs 36,480.61 crore in market capitalisation. The shares of RIL's fintech arm plunged to a 5% lower circuit after listing on the bourses.

The headline indices snapped two days of losses to end higher on Monday. Nifty reclaimed the 19,400 mark and Sensex traded above the 65,200 level. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 267 points up, or 0.41%, at 65,216.09, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 83 points, or 0.43%, higher at 19,393.60.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Monday for the third session in a row. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,901.1 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 626.25 crore.

The local currency closed flat at Rs 83.11 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.