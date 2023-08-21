Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 21

Asian equity futures pointed to a cautious opening. Investors will be focused Monday on Chinese interest rates and Beijing’s efforts to bolster the struggling economy, before attention shifts later in the week to a gathering of global central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Contracts for shares benchmarks in Hong Kong and Australia fell while those for Japan were marginally higher.

U.S. stocks gained some ground in the final minutes of Friday’s session in moves likely exacerbated by giant options expiration. But it wasn’t enough to prevent the S&P 500 ending unchanged and the Nasdaq 100 inching down. MSCI Inc.’s global equities benchmark notched its biggest weekly loss since the March meltdown of Silicon Valley Bank.

Meanwhile, Brent crude was trading below $85 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was above the $81-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.25% and Bitcoin was below 27,000-level.

At 5:19 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was down onw point or 0.01% at 19,452.

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower after a slight recovery on Friday as Reliance Industries Ltd. reversed losses to lead the indices after it announced Aug. 21 as the listing date of its financial arm. On a weekly basis, the headline indices dropped for the fourth week in a row, the longest stretch of weekly declines in over 16 months.

The Adani Group company stocks, on the other hand, gained as their total market capitalisation jumped to the highest in over six months intraday.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Friday for the second session in a row. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 267 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 339.2 crore.

The local currency strengthened 4 paise to close at 83.11 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.