Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 18

U.S. stock markets declined on Thursday. Bloomberg reported that investors are losing faith on a possible end to interest rate hikes after minutes of the last FOMC meeting suggested that officials are mulling a tighter policy.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.35%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 0.40% lower as of 2:30 p.m. New York time. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.66%.

Crude oil prices were up 0.65% at $83.99 per bbl, while gold spot rate was down 0.33% at $1,885.54 per ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices opened lower and declined through Thursday to end the trading session off the day's low. While consumer durables and PSU banking sectors were resilient in trade, energy and fast moving consumer goods shares dropped.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 388 points down, or 0.59%, at 65,151.02, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 100 points, or 0.51%, lower at 19,365.25.

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,510.9 crore, while domestic institutional investors also turned net sellers and sold equities worth Rs 314 crore.

The local currency weakened 19 paise to close at an all-time low of 83.15 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.