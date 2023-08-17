Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 17

U.S. equities and Treasuries remained under pressure as traders digested hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials at their last meeting.

Dow Jones was trading 0.03% lower, while S&P 500 was down 0.22%. The Nasdaq declined 0.48% in trade as of 1:59 p.m. New York time.

The brent crude traded 1.12% lower at $83.94 per bbl, while gold spot was down 0.29% at $1896.47 per ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices advanced for the second session this week after a lower opening on Wednesday. Realty, media and I.T. sectors led, whereas metals were under pressure. The indices rebounded just ahead of closing the session.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 138 points up, or 0.21%, at 65,593.42, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 31 points, or 0.16%, higher at 19,465.

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Wednesday, after two days of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up Indian stocks worth Rs 722.76 crore while domestic institutional investors also bought stocks worth Rs 2,406.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian rupee market was closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. The local currency closed 0.14% higher at Rs 82.96 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.