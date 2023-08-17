Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 17
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
U.S. equities and Treasuries remained under pressure as traders digested hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials at their last meeting.
Dow Jones was trading 0.03% lower, while S&P 500 was down 0.22%. The Nasdaq declined 0.48% in trade as of 1:59 p.m. New York time.
The brent crude traded 1.12% lower at $83.94 per bbl, while gold spot was down 0.29% at $1896.47 per ounce.
India's benchmark stock indices advanced for the second session this week after a lower opening on Wednesday. Realty, media and I.T. sectors led, whereas metals were under pressure. The indices rebounded just ahead of closing the session.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 138 points up, or 0.21%, at 65,593.42, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 31 points, or 0.16%, higher at 19,465.
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Wednesday, after two days of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up Indian stocks worth Rs 722.76 crore while domestic institutional investors also bought stocks worth Rs 2,406.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The Indian rupee market was closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. The local currency closed 0.14% higher at Rs 82.96 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.
Stocks To Watch
Lupin: The drugmaker announced the launch of 'Jeet', its patient support program dedicated to heart-health. It also launched Tiotropium Dry Powder for inhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in the U.S.
Aurobindo Pharma: The drugmaker will launch HIV triple combination product for children living with HIV in low-and middle-income countries under voluntary license from ViiV Healthcare.
Powergrid: The company's assets under 'North Eastern Region Strengthening Scheme-VI' have received notification for commercial operation on Aug. 16.
One97 Communications: Chinese e-commerce major Alibaba group firm Antfin has transferred its 10.3% stake to the fintech firm's founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma. The deal turns Paytm into a majorly Indian-owned company from being majorly owned by Chinese entities.
Cipla: The company received an order of suspension of FDA license issued to its manufacturing unit in Patalganga, Maharashtra for 10 days in December for non-conformance of good manufacturing practices. The company is in the process of appealing the order to the state government.
Nava: The company suspended silico manganese production at its Odisha plant after failure of raw material feeding infrastructure.
Block Deals
IIFL Securities: Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel sold 1.2 crore shares (3.9%) while Theleme India Master Fund bought 80 lakh shares (2.6%), Zafar Ahmadullah bought 40 lakh shares (1.3%) and Aalidhra Textool Engineers bought 32 lakh shares (1%) at Rs 65.45 apiece.
JSW Energy: Promoter entity JSW Investments sold 2.1 crore shares (1.3%) at Rs 341.7 apiece and GQG Partners EM Fund bought 1.7 crore shares (1%) among others.
Religare Enterprises: Investment Opportunities V sold 2.45 crore shares (7.6%) while Puran Associates, VIC Enterprises and MB Finmart bought 81.7 lakh shares (2.5%) each at Rs 217.95 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Adani Power: Worldwide Emerging Market Holding sold 4.65 crore shares (1.2%) at Rs 279.16 apiece and Afro Asia Trade and Investments sold 26.5 crore shares (6.9%) at Rs 279.18 apiece. GQG Partners EM Fund and Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities bought 15.2 crore shares (3.9%) at Rs 279.15 apiece.
Suven Pharmaceuticals: Alpha Alternatives MSAR sold 20.9 lakh shares (0.8%) at Rs 520.02 apiece.
SH Kelkar and Co.: SH Kelkar Employee Benefit Trust sold seven lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 147.25 apiece.
InterGlobe Aviation: Shobha Gangwal sold a total 1.15 crore shares (3%) in three tranches of 38.41 lakh equity shares each at Rs 2,426.21, Rs 2,440.92 and Rs 2,427.09 apiece.
Insider Trades
Som Distilleries & Breweries: Promoter Jagdish Kumar Arora bought 10,000 shares on Aug. 14.
Jindal Saw: Promoter Shradha Jatia bought 600 shares on Aug. 14.
Vimta Labs: Promoter Sujani Vasireddi sold 2,000 shares on Aug. 11.
Ultramarine & Pigments: Promoter Deepa Ajay, Daya Sridhar and S Narayan sold 5,441, 3,000 and 2,939 shares on Aug. 14.
Pledge Share Details
Capacite Infraprojects: Promoters Sakshi Rohit Katyal and Rahul Ramnath Katyal created a pledge of 12.5 lakh each on Aug. 11.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 10% To 5%: PTC Industries.
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Dreamfolks Services, Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India.
Ex-date Dividend: V-Guard Industries, India Pesticides, Vedant Fashions, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, South Indian Bank, Heranba Industries, Bharat Electronics, IG Petrochemicals, Action Construction Equipment, Relaxo Footwears.
Ex-date AGM: India Pesticides, Vedant Fashions, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, South Indian Bank, Heranba Industries, Bharat Electronics, IG Petrochemicals, InterGlobe Aviation, Action Construction Equipment, Relaxo Footwears.
Record-date Dividend: Vedant Fashions, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals.
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Hindustan Construction Co, OnMobile Global, PTC Industries.
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Optiemus Infracom.
AGMs Today
Aditya Vision, Bayer Cropscience, Bikaji Foods International, IDFC, KCP, Linde India, Manappuram Finance, Metropolis Healthcare, Oriental Aromatics, PI Industries, Hitachi Energy India, Udaipur Cement Works.
F&O Cues
Nifty August futures ended at 19,466.00, a discount of 12.35 points.
Nifty August futures rose 1.49%, with 3,167 shares in open interest.
Nifty Bank August futures ended at 44,038.00, a discount of 196.05 points.
Nifty Bank August futures rose 4.03% with 5,122 shares in open interest.
Securities in the ban period: Indianbulls Housing Finance, Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Manappuram Finance, Granules India, India Cements, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, Hindustan Copper, Steel Authority of India.
Money Market Update
Indian rupee market was closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. The local currency closed 0.14% higher at 82.96 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.