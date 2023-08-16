Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 16

Asian stock markets are poised to open lower following declines across the board in the U.S. as inflation and growth concerns sapped risk sentiment.

Futures for equity benchmarks in Australia, Japan and Hong Kong all fell. U.S. futures were little changed in early Asia trading.

Stocks fell on the Wall Street on Tuesdat after retail sales came in above forecasts, bolstering the case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates higher for longer. The S&P 500, tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average ended just off session lows. Financials weighed on the broader benchmark after a warning from Fitch Ratings that the firm may downgrade larger lenders like JPMorgan Chase & Co. or Bank of America Corp.

Meanwhile, Brent crude was trading below $85 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was below the $81-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.21% and Bitcoin was below 30,000-level.

At 5:21 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was down 0.5 points or 0% at 19,474.

India's benchmark stock indices pared early losses to end marginally high, snapping two days of losses as the I.T. and FMCG sectors advanced on Monday. A few private banks also recovered in trade, whereas metals continued to drag.

Overseas investors became net sellers of Indian equities on Monday for the second session in a row. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded Indian stocks worth Rs 2,324.23 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,460.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The local currency weakened 12 paise to close at Rs 82.96 against the U.S. dollar. The yield on the 10-year bond closed flat at 7.21% on Monday.