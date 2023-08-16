Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 16
Asian stock markets are poised to open lower following declines across the board in the U.S. as inflation and growth concerns sapped risk sentiment.
Futures for equity benchmarks in Australia, Japan and Hong Kong all fell. U.S. futures were little changed in early Asia trading.
Stocks fell on the Wall Street on Tuesdat after retail sales came in above forecasts, bolstering the case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates higher for longer. The S&P 500, tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average ended just off session lows. Financials weighed on the broader benchmark after a warning from Fitch Ratings that the firm may downgrade larger lenders like JPMorgan Chase & Co. or Bank of America Corp.
Meanwhile, Brent crude was trading below $85 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was below the $81-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.21% and Bitcoin was below 30,000-level.
At 5:21 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was down 0.5 points or 0% at 19,474.
India's benchmark stock indices pared early losses to end marginally high, snapping two days of losses as the I.T. and FMCG sectors advanced on Monday. A few private banks also recovered in trade, whereas metals continued to drag.
Overseas investors became net sellers of Indian equities on Monday for the second session in a row. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded Indian stocks worth Rs 2,324.23 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,460.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The local currency weakened 12 paise to close at Rs 82.96 against the U.S. dollar. The yield on the 10-year bond closed flat at 7.21% on Monday.
Stocks To Watch: ITC, Hero MotoCorp, Ashok Leyland, RIL, Vodafone Idea, Hindustan Copper
ITC: The shareholders will get one share in ITC Hotels for every 10 shares held in the parent company. The indicative timeline for listing ITC Hotels is approximately 15 months. The hotel business will be given a licence to use the ‘ITC' brand. The board has approved the acquisition of a 25% stake in Maharaja Heritage from Russell Credit and a 45.36% stake in International Travel House.
Zee Entertainment: The markets regulator SEBI passed a confirmatory order barring Chairman Emeritus Subash Chandra and former Managing Director Punit Goenka from company boards over allegations of diversion of the company's funds.
Hero MotoCorp: The company received the family settlement deal from the promoter group, under which Sunil Kant Munjal has resigned as Joint Managing Director and will exit the company. Management and control will vest with the family group comprising Santosh Munjal, Renu Munjal, Suman Kant Munjal, and Pawan Munjal. An understanding has been reached between the family and Sunil Munjal on the usage of the trademark 'Hero'.
Ashok Leyland: The company will acquire OHM Global Mobility (OHM India) from OHM International Mobility under a share purchase agreement. It will infuse fresh equity or preference capital of up to Rs 300 crore in one or more tranches for its business requirements.
Reliance Industries: Jio completed the minimum roll-out obligations of 5G ahead of schedule across all spectrum bands acquired in the 2022 auction. Jio customers are now using 26 GHz millimetre wave-based connectivity across all 22 telecom circles.
Suzlon Energy: The company has raised Rs 2,000 crore via QIP and allotted 113.96 crore shares at Rs 17.55 apiece, representing a discount of 4.83% to the floor price. More than 5% of the equity shares offered were allotted to BNP Paribas, Bandhan Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Invesco Mutual Fund, and Max Life Insurance. Goldman Sachs and ICICI Prudential
Quint Digital Media: Adani Group arm AMG Media Networks acquires the remaining 51% stake in Quintillion Business Media. Post-acquisition, QBML will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of AMNL.
SJVN: The company signed power purchase deals worth Rs 7,000 crore for 1,200 MW of solar power projects with Punjab State Power Corp.
Waaree Renewable Technologies: The company received a letter of Intent from one of India's leading power generation companies for the execution of engineering, procurement, and construction works for a ground-mounted solar power project of 78 MWp capacity.
Adani Green Energy: Its subsidiary Adani Energy Holding has filed an appeal before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) in a matter relating to AY 2017-18. The expected financial implications, if any, due to compensation and penalty are Rs. 72.16 crore. The I-T department computed the capital gain on account of the transfer of equity shares in the internal restructuring scheme by considering the cost of acquisition of these shares as Nil.
Results Post Market Hours
ITC Q1 FY24 (Consolidated figures, YoY)
Revenue down 6% at Rs 18639.5 crore vs. Rs 19831.3 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 16,657.5 crore).
Ebitda up 10% at Rs 6670.07 crore vs. Rs 6077.13 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 6,204.3 crore).
Margins at 35.8% vs. 30.6% (Bloomberg Estimate: 37.2%)
Net profit is up 16% at Rs 5104.9 crore vs. Rs 4389.8 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 4,807.33 crore).
Vodafone Idea Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 1.16% at Rs 10,655 crore vs. Rs 10,532 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 10,629 crore).
Net loss of Rs 7,840 crore vs. net loss of Rs 6,419 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 7,043 crore)
Ebitda down 1.26% at Rs 4,157 crore vs. Rs 4,210.3 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 4290.3 crore).
Margin at 39.01% vs. 39.97% (Bloomberg Estimate: 40.30%)
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 25.34% at Rs 763.61 crore vs. Rs 609.25 crore.
Ebitda up 36.43% at Rs 82.65 crore vs. Rs 60.58 crore.
Margin at 10.82% vs. 9.94%
Net profit is up 31.61% at Rs 49.71 crore vs. Rs 37.77 crore.
Aster DM Healthcare Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 20.78% at Rs 3,215.27 crore vs. Rs 2,662.12 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 3,065.40 crore)
Ebitda up 32.70% at Rs 387.61 crore vs. Rs 292.10 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 343.90 crore)
Margin at 12.06% vs. 10.97% (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 11.20%)
Net profit is down 92.85% at Rs 4.9 crore vs. Rs 68.54 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 39.2 crore)
Garware Technical Fibres Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 6.95% at Rs 325.67 crore vs. Rs 304.50 crore.
Ebitda up 43.29% at Rs 58.22 crore vs. Rs 40.63 crore.
Margin at 17.88% vs. 13.34%
Net profit is up 52.39% at Rs 42.96 crore vs. Rs 28.19 crore.
GMR Airports Infrastructure Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 40.20% at Rs 17.63 crore vs. Rs 1439.07 crore.
Ebitda up 77.50% at Rs 752.52 crore vs. Rs 423.96 crore.
Margin at 37.30% vs. 29.46%
Net profit of Rs 16.84 crore vs. net loss of Rs 112.99 crore
Hindustan Copper Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.47% at Rs 370.94 crore versus Rs 348.39 crore.
Ebitda down 27.27% at Rs 92.11 crore versus Rs 126.64 crore.
Margin at 24.83% versus 36.35%.
Net profit is down 17.17% at Rs 47.28 crore versus Rs 57.08 crore.
Hindustan Oil Exploration Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 100.33% at Rs 187.15 crore vs. Rs 934.22 crore.
Ebitda up 100.92% at Rs 109.72 crore vs. Rs 54.61 crore.
Margins at 58.63% vs. 58.46%
Net profit is up 104.23% at Rs 66.07 crore vs. Rs 32.35 crore.
Indiabulls Housing Finance Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 8.42% at Rs 1,900.38 crore vs. Rs 2,075.21 crore.
Ebitda down 7.55% at Rs 1753.4 crore vs. Rs 1896.53 crore.
Net profit is up 3.33% at Rs 296.19 crore vs. Rs 286.64 crore.
KNR Constructions Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.06% at Rs 981.02 crore vs. Rs 980.45 crore.
Ebitda up 2.12% at Rs 215.74 crore vs. Rs 211.26 crore.
Margins at 21.99% vs. 21.55%
Net profit is up 9.34% at Rs 110.26 crore vs. Rs 100.84 crore.
Swan Energy Q1 FY24 (consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 208.89% at Rs 804.30 crore vs. Rs 260.38 crore.
Ebitda up 43.23 times at Rs 237.35 crore vs. Rs 5.49 crore.
Margins at 29.51% vs. 2.11%
Net profit of Rs 72.95 crore vs. net loss of Rs 26.35 crore
IPO Offerings
TVS Supply Chain Solutions: The IPO was subscribed 2.78 times on its final day. The bids were led by retail investors, who subscribed 7.61 times; non-institutional investors, 2.35 times; and institutional investors, 1.35 times. The IPO was subscribed 55% on day 1 and 1.03 times on day 2.
Bulk Deals
JSW Energy: Authum Investment & Infrastructure sold 1.6 crore shares (1%) and GQG Partners bought 1.2 crore shares (0.7%) at Rs 345 apiece.
Ujjivan Financial Services: Newquest Asia Investments II sold 30 lakh shares (2.5%) at Rs 495.19. BNP Paribas bought 6.8 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 495.15 and Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund bought 11.5 lakh shares (0.9%) at Rs 495 apiece.
Insider Trades
Paisalo Digital: Promoter Equilibrated Venture Cflow bought 2.34 lakh shares on Aug. 14.
Poly Medicure: Promoter Rishi Baid sold 99,264 shares between Aug. 10 and 11.
Mastek: Promoter Chinmay Desai sold 1,000 shares on Aug. 11.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 20% To 5%: Kesoram Industries, Orient Green Power, Dhani Services, Kokuyo Camlin, Reliance Infrastructure, Sindhu Trade Links, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Thomas Cook (India)
Record-date Dividend: Isgec Heavy Engineering
Record-date Interim Dividend: Great Eastern Shipping, Varun Beverages
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Kamdhenu Ventures, Indiabulls Housing Finance, MPIL Corp, MPS.
AGMs Today
West Coast Paper Mills.
Who's Meeting Whom?
Tilaknagar Industries: To meet investors and analysts on Aug. 18.
Savita Oil Technologies: To meet investors and analysts on Aug. 18.
TD Power Systems: To meet investors and analysts on Aug. 24.
F&O Cues
Nifty August futures ended at 19,471.20, a discount of 33.15 points.
Nifty August futures fell 1.76%, with 3,815 shares in open interest.
Nifty Bank August futures ended at 44,219.70, a discount of 244.65 points.
Nifty Bank August futures fell 6.31% with 8,546 shares in open interest.
Securities in the ban period: Indianbulls Housing Finance, Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Manappuram Finance, Granules India, India Cements, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals.
Money Market Update
Indian rupee rose 0.14% to close at 82.96 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.