Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 10

Asian equity futures traded moderately lower following a tech-led sell-off on Wall Street as investors await U.S. monthly inflation data that will help shape the outlook for the Federal Reserve’s next steps. U.S. futures ticked higher in early Asian trading.

Contracts for benchmarks in Japan and Hong Kong fell while those for Australian equities were little changed. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Wednesday, while the Nasdaq 100 dropped 1.1%, weighed down by a 4.7% decline for Nvidia Corp.

Oil climbed to the highest in almost nine months on concern that a possible escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine may choke off more supplies in an already tightening market.

Meanwhile, Brent crude was trading around $87 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was below the $85-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4% and Bitcoin was below 30,000-level.

At 5:17 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was down 88 points or 0.44% at 19,759.

Investors await the Reserve Bank of India's decision on policy rates today. According to the 37 economists polled by Bloomberg, all of them expect the MPC to maintain the 'status quo' on the RBI's repo rate and continue with the benchmark policy repo rate, which is currently at 6.50%.

India's benchmark stock indices declined through Wednesday to recover and close marginally higher in the last leg of trade. The indices snapped two days of gains to end lower on Tuesday. The real estate and private banking sectors declined, whereas media and metals gained. Nifty Pharma and Midcap 100 hit fresh record highs intraday. The rupee and treasuries were flat in trade.

Overseas investors became net buyers of Indian equities after snapping a nine-day selling streak. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 644.11 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and offloaded stocks worth Rs 597.88 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The local currency closed flat at Rs 82.82 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The yield on the 10-year bond closed flat at 7.17%.