Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 3

U.S. equity futures slipped, the yen weakened and the Norwegian krone climbed as the surprise production cut from OPEC+ sent oil prices about 7% higher.

The bumpy open to Monday trading and fears of rising prices contrasts with the upbeat tone last week that came with turmoil in the banking sector receding and cooling in a key measure of US inflation.

The group’s decision to reduce output by more than 1 million barrels a day is a jolt to markets that had been looking to a near-term peak in inflationary pressure.

Contracts for the S&P 500 fell slightly early on Monday and those for the Nasdaq 100 declined 0.3% as positive sentiment from Friday ebbed. The S&P 500 had jumped 3.5% last week, the most since November, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 notched its biggest quarterly gain since June 2020.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year treasuries was trading at 3.52%. Crude prices above $74-mark, while Bitcoin was hovering around 28,000-level.

At 6:11 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was up 0.36% at 17,480.5.

Both Indian benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty—closed the last trading session of the fiscal well above 1.5%, snapping three weeks of decline to rise the most in 23 weeks or five months.

The Indian rupee surged against the U.S. dollar on the back of foreign investment inflow and rise in domestic equities.

Foreign investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the third day in a row on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors bagged stocks worth Rs 357.86 crore in net terms, while the domestic institutional investors kept buying for a second day, raking in stocks worth Rs 2,479.96 crore, NSE data showed. They had snapped a 13-day buying streak on Tuesday.