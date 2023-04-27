Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 27

U.S. stocks drifted as healthy earnings from big tech names supported sentiment but a decline in First Republic Bank rekindled concerns about regional banks in the nation. While the S&P 500 stayed put, the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1% by 1:23 p.m. in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries tanked five basis points to 3.45%.

Crude price declined 1.1%, while gold price fell 0.4%. Meanwhile, Bitcoin surged 6.4% to trade around $29,800 level.

Domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, rallied in the last hour of trade to pare early losses and close in the green for the fifth straight session.

Indian rupee gained against the U.S. dollar, tracking the weakness of the greenback in the overseas market.

Foreign investors turned net buyers of Indian stocks on Wednesday, ending a seven-day selling streak and bought equities worth Rs 1,257.48 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors turned sellers, snapping a four-day buying streak and sold stocks worth Rs 227.88 crore.