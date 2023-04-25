Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 25
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Stocks in Asia are set for a muted opening after U.S. shares drifted as investors digested mixed corporate earnings and economic data.
Contracts for equity benchmarks in Japan advanced, while those in Australia also climbed although the country’s equity market will be shut Tuesday for a holiday. Hong Kong stock futures dropped.
U.S. equity futures also inched lower in early Asian trade after the S&P 500 closed just 0.1% higher and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%. That extended to seven the number of trading days when the two indexes have both moved less than 1%.
Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year treasuries in U.S. was trading at 3.47%. Crude prices traded above $82-mark, while Bitcoin was trading below 28,000-level.
At 5:40 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was up 0.22% at 17,798.
Domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed near their respective intraday highs, with gains in banking, non-banking financial companies and real estate stocks countering the decline in pharma and media stocks.
The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar for a third day, even as domestic equities surged and crude prices softened.
Foreign investors were net sellers for the sixth day in a row on Monday and offloaded equities worth Rs 412.3 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. Domestic institutional investors were buyers for the third straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,177.2 crore.
Earnings Fineprint
Century Textiles and Industries Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.18% at Rs 1,208.54 crore
Ebitda down 3.63% at Rs 61.58 crore
Ebitda margin at 5.1% vs 5.28%
Net profit up 68.78% at Rs 145.27 crore
The company received net gain of Rs 134.21 crore as exceptional item during the quarter. Meanwhile, the company’s board recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per share for the 2023 fiscal.
IIFL Securities Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.9% at Rs 401.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,438.30 crore)
Ebitda up 21.13% at Rs 151.77 crore
Ebitda margin at 37.76% vs 36.13%
Net profit up 9.36% at Rs 86.34 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 450.10 crore)
The board approved raising up to Rs 500 crore via non-convertible debentures on private placement basis. The board also approved appointment of Shanker Ramrakhiani as Chief Information Security Officer, effective May 1, 2023.
Mahindra Logistics Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 16.9% at Rs 1,272.51 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,360.02 crore)
Ebitda up 23.85% at Rs 63.72 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 65.55 crore)
Ebitda margin at 5.01% vs 4.73% (Bloomberg estimate: 4.8%)
Net profit down 96.82% at Rs 0.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4.88 crore)
Nelco Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 14.35% at Rs 81.98 crore
Ebitda up 25.48% at Rs 26.84 crore
Ebitda margin at 32.74% vs 29.84%
Net profit up 86.8% at Rs 5.66 crore
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per share for the financial year 2022-23.
Q4 Earnings Results Today
Tata Consumer Products, Tata Steel Long Products, Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Dalmia Bharat, HDFC Asset Management Company, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, AU Small Finance Bank, Anant Raj, Axita Cotton, Dhampur Bio Organics, Elecon Engineering Co., Huhtamaki India, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Meghmani Finechem, Rallis India, VST Industries
Stocks To Watch: Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, IIFL Securities, Tata Consumer, Crompton Greaves, HDFC Bank In Focus
Ipca Laboratories/Unichem Laboratories: The company will acquire 33.38% stake in Unichem Laboratories for a cash consideration of Rs 1,034.06 crore.
Infosys: The Indian IT major signs deal with Aramco to enhance the energy behemoth’s HR platform. The financial details of the deal were not revealed.
Welspun India: The board of the company will meet on April 27 to consider a buyback scheme and recommended dividend for the 2023 fiscal.
HDFC Bank: Monetary Authority of Singapore approves HDFC Bank plan to acquire 20% or more stake in fund manager Griha.
Mahindra Lifespaces Developers: The company selected as the preferred partner to redevelop a residential society in Malad, West under a project worth Rs 850 crore.
L&T Technology Services: Life Insurance Corporation of India increased its shareholding in the company to 5.01% from 4.99%.
New India Assurance Company: The finance ministry appointed Smita Srivastava as general manager and director of the company, with effect from April 24, 2023.
IndusInd Bank: The board of the lender approved reappointment of Sumant Kathpalia as managing director and chief executive officer for two more years, with effect from March 24, 2023 to March 23, 2025. The reappointment is subject to shareholder approval.
Crompton Greaves: The company appointed Promeet Ghosh as CEO and MD, with effect from May 1, 2023, as Mathew Job resigned as the CEO on April 23, 2023.
Poonawalla Fincorp: Ratings agency Crisil has upgraded its rating on the long-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures of the company to 'CRISIL AAA/Stable' from 'CRISIL AA+/Stable’.
360 ONE WAM: 360 ONE Portfolio Managers, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has received the approval of International Financial Services Centres Authority to act as non-retail, fund management entity. The 360 ONE unit will now be able to undertake fund management, portfolio management services, etc. at IFSC GIFT CITY.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The company redeemed non-convertible debentures of Rs 145 crore.
Choice International: The Choice Group announced plans to launch operations in 10 locations across North India in the first half of 2024 fiscal.
Offerings: Mankind Pharma IPO
Mankind Pharma: The pharma manufacturer will launch its Rs 4,326-crore maiden share sale on April 25, which will continue till April 27. The issue is entirely an offer for sale and will see around 4 crore shares being offloaded. A day before the IPO opens, Mankind Pharma raised Rs 1,297.90 crore by allotting 1,20,17,652 shares to 77 anchor investors at Rs 1,080 per share.
Bulk Deals
Aditya Birla Capital: Essel Mining & Industries bought 2.75 crore shares (1.13%) and IGH Holdings sold 2.75 crore shares (1.13%) at Rs 157.50 apiece.
Rajnish Wellness: Sarvagay Textile LLP bought 43.5 lakh shares (0.57%) at Rs 14.42 apiece, Kalpana Commosales LLP sold 40.42 lakh shares (0.53%) at Rs 14.41 apiece.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Jindal Stainless: To meet investors and analysts between April 25-26
Coforge: To meet investors and analysts on April 26.
Ugro Capital: To meet investors and analysts on April 25.
Trading Tweaks
Move Out Short-Term ASM Framework: Unichem Laboratories
Pledge Share Details
Aurobindo Pharma: Promoter K Nityananda Reddy created a pledge of 38.45 lakh shares between April 19-21.
F&O Cues
Nifty April futures ended at 17,768.95, a premium of 111.65 points.
Nifty April futures fell 1.91% and 3,477 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank April futures ended at 42,666, a premium of 520.05 points.
Nifty Bank April futures fell 2.97% and 2,719 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Nil
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil
Money Market Update
Rupee closed 0.23% higher against the U.S. dollar at Rs 81.91 on Monday, compared to Friday’s close of 82.09.
Research Reports
Mankind Pharma IPO - One Of The Largest Domestic Pharma Companies In India: Anand Rathi
Mankind Pharma IPO - Calibrated Approach In Domestic Branded Formulations: ICICI Direct
HDFC Bank - RBI Provides Key Forbearances Toward Impending Merger: Motilal Oswal
Prestige Estates Projects - Record Year, New Launches Key To Achieving Growth Ambitions: ICICI Securities