Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 24

U.S. futures edged lower and the dollar was mixed against its major peers as investors prepare for a busy week of economic data. Futures contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both fell in early Asian trading, as did those for benchmarks in Australian and Hong Kong. Those in Japan gained.

U.S. and the euro-area is expected to release GDP data this week, and there will be monetary decisions in Sweden and Japan, where new governor Kazuo Ueda is expected to leave policy unchanged in his first meeting at the helm.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year treasuries in U.S. was trading at 3.57%. Crude prices traded below $82-mark, while Bitcoin was trading below 28,000-level.

At 5:42 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was up 0.12% at 17,660.

Domestic benchmark indices—the Sensex and Nifty—changed little as advances in IT and consumer goods stocks were offset by larger declines in real estate, metals, and automobile stocks.

The Indian rupee gained for the second straight day against the U.S. dollar, even as muted domestic equities and forex outflows limited its rise.

Foreign investors were net sellers for the fifth straight day on Friday and offloaded equities worth Rs 2,116.76 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors were buyers for the second straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,632.66 crore.