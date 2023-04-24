Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 24
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
U.S. futures edged lower and the dollar was mixed against its major peers as investors prepare for a busy week of economic data. Futures contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both fell in early Asian trading, as did those for benchmarks in Australian and Hong Kong. Those in Japan gained.
U.S. and the euro-area is expected to release GDP data this week, and there will be monetary decisions in Sweden and Japan, where new governor Kazuo Ueda is expected to leave policy unchanged in his first meeting at the helm.
Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year treasuries in U.S. was trading at 3.57%. Crude prices traded below $82-mark, while Bitcoin was trading below 28,000-level.
At 5:42 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was up 0.12% at 17,660.
Domestic benchmark indices—the Sensex and Nifty—changed little as advances in IT and consumer goods stocks were offset by larger declines in real estate, metals, and automobile stocks.
The Indian rupee gained for the second straight day against the U.S. dollar, even as muted domestic equities and forex outflows limited its rise.
Foreign investors were net sellers for the fifth straight day on Friday and offloaded equities worth Rs 2,116.76 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors were buyers for the second straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,632.66 crore.
Earnings Fineprint
Reliance Industries Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue fell 1.91% to Rs 2,16,376 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,25,204 crore)
Ebitda rose 9% to Rs 38,440 (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 36,915.3 crore)
Ebitda margin at 17.76% vs 15.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.4%)
Net profit rose 19.8% to Rs 21,327 crore ((Bloomberg estimate: Rs 16,442.32 crore)
Reliance Retail Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.4% to Rs 69,267 crore
Ebitda up 32.6% to Rs 4,914 crore
Ebitda margin at 7.9% Vs 7.1%
Net profit up 12.9% to Rs 2,415 crore
Reliance Jio Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 1.72% at Rs 23,394 crore
EBITDA up 1.67% at Rs 12,210 crore
Ebitda margin at 52.19% vs 52.21%
Net profit up 1.68% at Rs 4,716 crore
Tejas Networks Q4 FY 23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 136.62% at Rs 299.32 crore
EBITDA loss narrows to Rs 8.19 crore vs Ebitda loss of Rs 88.11 crore
Net loss narrows to Rs 11.47 crore vs loss of Rs 49.62 crore
Anand S Athreya has been appointed as managing director and CEO designate from April 21, 2023, to June 20, 2023. He will take over as managing director and CEO on June 21, 2023 and continue on the post till April 20, 2028.
Yes Bank Q4 FY23
Net Profit: Rs 202 crore Vs 367 Rs crore (YoY)
NII: 2,105 crore Vs 1,819 Rs crore (YoY)
GNPA: 2.17% Vs 2% (QoQ)
NNPA: 0.83% Vs 1% (QoQ)
Bloomberg Net Profit Estimate: Rs 257 crore
ICICI Bank Q4 FY23
Net Profit: Rs 9121 crore vs Rs 7019 crore (YoY)
NII: Rs 17667 crore vs Rs 12605 crore (YoY)
GNPA: 2.81% vs 3.07% (QoQ)
NNPA: 0.48% vs 0.55% (QoQ)
The bank will raise Rs 25,000 crore through private placement of non-convertible debentures.
Q4 Results Today
IndusInd Bank, Persistent Systems, Bank of Maharashtra, Mahindra Logistics, Century Textiles & Industries, IIFL Securities, Maharashtra Scooters, NELCO, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
Stocks To Watch: RIL, IndusInd Bank, Persistent Systems, HDFC Bank, Mahindra Logistics, UBI
HDFC Bank: The bank received certain clarifications from RBI with regard to the merger with HDFC. The banking regulator has not granted the lender any exemptions on requirements related to its cash reserve ratio, statutory liquidity ratio, and liquidity coverage ratio for the merger.
HDFC Asset Management Company: The company received the final approval from markets regulator SEBI for change in control from HDFC to HDFC Bank. The move was necessitated due to change in co-sponsor of HDFC Mutual Fund, on account of amalgamation of HDFC with and into HDFC Bank.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: The company raised Rs 682 crore via allotment of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.
Maruti Suzuki India: The company has recalled 7,213 Baleno RS vehicles, manufactured between Oct. 27, 2016 and Nov. 1, 2019, over possible defect in vacuum pump assisting the brake function.
Union Bank of India: The board will meet on April 26 to consider the bank’s capital plan. The plan proposed to raise equity capital via further public offer, rights issue, private placements, and issue of Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 bonds and Tier 2 bonds.
Wipro: The company's board of directors will consider the proposal over its meeting on April 26-27. The decision regarding buyback of equity shares will be communicated on April 27.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Accelya Solutions India: To meet investors and analysts on April 26.
Syngene International: To meet investors and analysts on April 27.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 5% To 20%: GHCL
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Black Box
Move Out Short-Term ASM Framework: Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company, Harsha Engineers International, Hindustan Foods
F&O Cues
Nifty April futures ended at 17,650, a premium of 5.05 points.
Nifty April futures rose 1.65% and 3,063 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank April futures ended at 42,125.50, a discount of 150.95 points.
Nifty Bank April futures rose 3.96% and 3,773 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Nil
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil
Money Market Update
Rupee closed 0.07% higher against the U.S. dollar at Rs 82.09 on Friday, compared to Thursday’s close of 82.16.