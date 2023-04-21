Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 21

U.S. stocks declined as the labour market, housing and a business outlook measure showed signs of softening. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 declined 0.2% by 12:42 p.m. in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 3.53%.

Crude price fell 2.6%, and gold price gained 0.5%. Bitcoin lost 2.2% to trade around $28,600 level.

Domestic benchmark indices—the Sensex and Nifty—closed higher for the first time this week, supported by gains in media, consumer durables and private banks stocks.

The Indian rupee bounced back from its three-day decline against the U.S. dollar as domestic equities ended in green and crude prices softened.

Foreign investors were net sellers for the fourth day in a row on Thursday and offloaded equities worth Rs 1,169.32 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors turned buyers after a day and bought stocks worth Rs 832.72 crore.