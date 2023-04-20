Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 20

U.S. stocks fluctuated amid corporate earnings as investors looked for new signals of the Federal Reserve's rate plans. While the S&P 500 was little changed, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1% by 1:33 p.m. in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.61%.

Crude price rose 1.4%, and gold price declined 0.6%. Bitcoin dipped 3.9% to trade around $29,200 level.

Domestic benchmark indices—the Sensex and Nifty—declined three days in a row, with I.T., media, and PSU banking stocks leading the fall.

The Indian rupee declined against the U.S. dollar for the third session in a row, as domestic equities continued to remain under pressure and the greenback grew stronger.

Foreign investors were net sellers for the third day on Wednesday and offloaded equities worth Rs 13.17 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors snapped two day buying streak and sold stocks worth Rs 110.42 crore.