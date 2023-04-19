Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 19

U.S. stocks saw little movement amid bank earnings and statements from Federal Reserve officials favouring further rate hikes. Both the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 were little changed by 12:34 p.m. in New York. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.58%.

Crude price rose 0.6%, and gold price gained 0.6% as well. Bitcoin advanced 2.4% to trade above the $30,100 level.

Benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty—maintained a downward trend, falling for the second day in a row as power and telecom stocks declined.

The Indian rupee slipped further against the U.S. dollar as domestic equities remained under pressure.

Foreign investors were net sellers for the second day in a row on Tuesday and offloaded equities worth Rs 810.6 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors were net buyers for the second straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 401.7 crore.