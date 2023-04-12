Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 12

U.S. stocks traded sideways ahead of Wednesday’s inflation data and a prospectively dire earnings season starting Friday. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was down 0.6% at 12:46 p.m. in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.45%.

Crude prices rose 2.1%, while gold prices gained 0.9%. Bitcoin rose 3.7% to trade above $30,200 level.

Indian benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty—closed higher for the seventh consecutive day, logging their best stretch of gains in four months.

Indian rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar, falling below the 82-mark, amid demand for the greenback among importers.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers for the eighth straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 342.8 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after a day and sold Rs 264 crore NSE data showed.