Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 12
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
U.S. stocks traded sideways ahead of Wednesday’s inflation data and a prospectively dire earnings season starting Friday. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was down 0.6% at 12:46 p.m. in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.45%.
Crude prices rose 2.1%, while gold prices gained 0.9%. Bitcoin rose 3.7% to trade above $30,200 level.
Indian benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty—closed higher for the seventh consecutive day, logging their best stretch of gains in four months.
Indian rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar, falling below the 82-mark, amid demand for the greenback among importers.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers for the eighth straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 342.8 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after a day and sold Rs 264 crore NSE data showed.
Stocks To Watch
Sula Vineyards: Business Updates for Q4 FY23 (YoY)
The sales of company’s own brands increased 15% to Rs 104.3 crore.
Wine tourism revenue increased 18% to Rs 12.4 crore.
Own brands sales volumes were more than 1 million cases.
Bharat Heavy Electricals/Titagarh Wagons: The BHEL-Titagarh Wagons consortium has received an order from Ministry of Railways for supply of 80 sleeper class Vande Bharat trains at Rs 120 crore per train, their comprehensive maintenance for 35 years, and upgradation of government manufacturing units and trainset depots.
Time Technoplast: The company received an order worth Rs 54 crore from Indraprastha Gas for supply of CNG cascades made from Type-lV composite cylinders.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies: Paras Anti-drone Technologies, a subsidiary of the company, signed an MoU with Spacekawa Explorations for indigenous developments and deployment of space intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance payloads, including RF wideband software defined radio.
Canara Bank: The bank will increase lending rates on six-month and one-year loans by 5 basis points, with effect from April 12.
Adani Enterprises: The company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Pelma Collieries which will develop, build and operate coal washery, including coal handling systems.
Sanofi India: The price of company’s insulin glargine brand Lantus has been reduced 21% on a weighted average basis after National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority fixed the ceiling price for the cost to buyers. While it will impact sales, there will be no impact on profitability, the company said.
Lumax Industries: The board approved Vineet Sahni’s resignation from the position of chief executive officer and senior executive director of the company with effect from close of business on April 14.
HDFC Bank: The board of the bank will meet on April 15 to consider raising Rs 50,000 crore during the 2024 fiscal through perpetual debt instruments (part of AT1 capital), Tier II capital bonds and long-term bonds on private placement basis.
Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The board of the company will meet on April 14 to consider and approve raising funds via privately placed non-convertible debentures.
Earnings
Delta Corp Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 4.05% at Rs 227.16 crore
Ebitda down 12.78% at Rs 60.18 crore
Ebitda margin at 26.5% vs 31.6%
Net profit up 6.36% at Rs 51.17 crore
Results
Tata Consultancy Services, Anand Rathi Wealth, National Standard (India)
Bulk Deals
Delhivery: Internet Fund III sold 1.18 crore shares (1.61%) at Rs 330 apiece.
Venus Pipes: Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia bought 4 lakh shares (1.97%) at Rs 750 apiece, Nuvama Wealth Finance sold 1.38 lakh shares (0.68%) at 750.02 apiece.
SPEC: Vikram Jain bought 3 lakh shares (0.02%), State Bank of India sold 8.19 lakh shares (0.05%) at Rs 0.55 apiece.
Block Deals
Sagar Cements: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 60.4 lakh shares (4.62%), PGIM India Mutual Fund sold 60.4 lakh shares (4.62%) at Rs 183.1 apiece.
AGM
Nestle India
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Final Dividend: Varun Beverages
Record Date Final Dividend: Varun Beverages
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Black Box
Move Out Short-Term ASM Framework: Shivalik Bimetal Control
F&O Cues
Nifty April futures ended at 17,787, a premium of 105.50 points.
Nifty April futures fell 4.94% and 9,689 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank April futures ended at 41,500, a premium of 521.80 points.
Nifty Bank April futures fell 0.76% and 657 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Delta Corp
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil
Money Market Update
Rupee closed 0.18% lower against the U.S. dollar at 82.13 on Tuesday, compared to Monday’s close of 81.98
Research Reports
IndiGo - Expect Steady Q4; Business Momentum Remains Strong: ICICI Securities
Ganesha Ecosphere — Multiple Growth Levers Ahead: HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage
Maruti Suzuki - Product Launches To Drive Volume Outperformance: Motilal Oswal
Kalyan Jewellers, Titan - Continuing Decent Demand Print For Jewellery In Q4: ICICI Securities
IT, Digital Services Q4 Preview - Growth Weakening To Continue Due To Recent Banking Crisis: Dolat Capital
Q4 FY23 Results Preview - Healthy But Lopsided; BFSI, Autos To Take The Lead: Motilal Oswal
Pharma Q4 Preview — Decent Quarter Expected For Most Coverage Companies: Nirmal Bang
Oil And Gas Q4 Results Preview - Operationally Strong Results Likely: Prabhudas Lilladher
BFSI Q4 Results Preview - Yet Another Strong Quarter: Axis Securities
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.