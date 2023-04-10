Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 10

U.S. equity futures made small gains in cautious trading on Monday as the Asian session got underway.

Investors weigh the U.S. jobs report, which support bets for another Federal Reserve rate hike to control inflation and ease concerns that the U.S. economy is moving towards recession.

Contracts for the S&P 500 rose 0.1% on Monday after small gains for futures when the non-farm payrolls figures were released.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year treasuries was trading at 3.37%. Crude prices trade above $85-mark, while Bitcoin was hovering around 28,000-level.

At 5:57 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was up 0.05% at 17,725.

Indian benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty—ended at a four-week high, rising 0.24% each, as the Monetary Policy Committee surprisingly kept repo rates unchanged.

Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar following MPC’s policy decision.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the sixth day in a row on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 475.81 crore, while the domestic institutional investors were net sellers for the third straight day and offloaded stocks worth Rs 997.08 crore, the NSE data showed.