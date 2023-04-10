Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 10
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
U.S. equity futures made small gains in cautious trading on Monday as the Asian session got underway.
Investors weigh the U.S. jobs report, which support bets for another Federal Reserve rate hike to control inflation and ease concerns that the U.S. economy is moving towards recession.
Contracts for the S&P 500 rose 0.1% on Monday after small gains for futures when the non-farm payrolls figures were released.
Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year treasuries was trading at 3.37%. Crude prices trade above $85-mark, while Bitcoin was hovering around 28,000-level.
At 5:57 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was up 0.05% at 17,725.
Indian benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty—ended at a four-week high, rising 0.24% each, as the Monetary Policy Committee surprisingly kept repo rates unchanged.
Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar following MPC’s policy decision.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the sixth day in a row on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 475.81 crore, while the domestic institutional investors were net sellers for the third straight day and offloaded stocks worth Rs 997.08 crore, the NSE data showed.
Stocks To Watch: Adani Wilmar, Titan, Tata Motors, Rail Vikas Nigam, Muthoot Finance, IIFL Finance
Titan Company: Business Updates for Q4 FY23 (YoY)
Titan reported 25% rise in revenue on higher growth contributions from watches and wearables and emerging businesses segments.
Total stores, including CaratLane, increased by 173 during the quarter to 2,710.
Watches and wearables section recorded 41% growth, while the emerging businesses segment saw 84% growth.
Jewellery segment saw 23% growth during the quarter.
Adani Wilmar: Business Updates for Q4 FY23 (YoY)
Adani Wilmar saw decline in high single digits in value of total standalone business, while volumes saw growth in high teens.
Edible oil business declined in mid-teens in value terms, while food and FMCG segment saw over 60% rise.
Industry essentials saw growth in low teens during the quarter.
Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover Business Updates for Q4 FY23 (YoY)
Total wholesale figures, excluding China, rose 24% to 94,649 units.
Retail sales, including China, rose 30% to 1.03 lakh units.
Orderbook stood at around 2 lakh units.
Free cash flow estimated at over £800 million positive.
CreditAccess Grameen: Business Updates for Q4 FY23
Assets under management increased 27% to Rs 21,032 crore.
Disbursements increased 24% to Rs 7,171 crore.
Customer addition improved 80% to 5.4 lakh during the quarter.
Rail Vikas Nigam: The consortium of Siemens and the company emerged as the lowest bidder for design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of two 110kV receiving substation and complete SCADA system for main line and depot of Mumbai Metro line 2B of MMRDA. The project cost is Rs 378.16 crore.
Century Textiles Industries/ Sudarshan Chemical Industries: Birla Estates, the real estate arm of the Aditya Birla Group housed under the company, acquired 5.76 acres of land from Sudarshan Chemical Industries in Sangamwadi, Pune to foray into the city’s residential real estate market. The estimated revenue potential of the land parcel is Rs 2,500 crore.
Muthoot Finance: The board approved an interim dividend of Rs 22 per share. Meanwhile, Muthoot Money, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has been fined Rs 10.5 lakh for non-compliance with provisions related to monitoring of frauds.
ONGC/OIL India: The Cabinet revised domestic natural gas pricing guidelines for gas produced from nomination fields of ONGC and OIL, New Exploration Licensing Policy blocks and pre-NELP blocks, to notify these prices on a monthly basis.
Mahindra & Mahindra: The Reserve Bank of India fined the company Rs 6.77 crore for violation of RBI directions on disclosure of annualised rate of interest charged on loans to the borrowers at the time of sanction and failure to give notice of change in terms and conditions of loan to its borrowers, when it charged higher rate of interest than what was communicated at the time of sanction, during financial years 2018-19 through 2020-21.
Indian Bank: The bank has been fined Rs 55 lakh by the Reserve Bank of India for non-compliance with KYC directions.
IIFL Finance: The company raised $100 million in long-term funding from Export Development Canada and Deutsche Bank
Gulshan Polyoyls: The company received an order from Excise Department under Government of Madhya Pradesh to supply 72 lakhs proof liter country liquor in Chhindwara, Balaghat and Singrauli districts during fiscal ending March 2024.
Axita Cotton: The company received an order from m Badsha Textiles, Bangladesh, for supply of raw Indian raw cotton at $3.28 million (around Rs 26.89 crore).
Offerings: Avalon Technologies IPO Subscribed
Avalon Technologies: The issue was subscribed 2.2 times on the final day. Institutional buyers placed bids for 3.57 times their portion, while the HNI portion was subscribed 41%. Retail investors subscribed 84% of their basket.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Dhani Services
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Dhani Services
F&O Cues
Nifty April futures ended at 17,650.60, a premium of 28.60 points.
Nifty April futures fell 0.46% and 960 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank April futures ended at 41,176.60, a premium of 34.30 points.
Nifty Bank April futures rose 3.70% and 3,381 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Nil
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil
Money Market Update
Rupee closed 0.13% higher against the U.S. dollar at 81.89 on Thursday, compared to Wednesday’s close of 82.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.