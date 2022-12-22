These Were The Best Trades In 2022

The 126-year-old index is big on established industrial firms like Boeing Co. and Caterpillar Inc. and has relatively limited exposure to tech giants. That was a winning combination this year, when rising interest rates took the shine out of tech high-flyers by making the present value of future profits less appealing. A pair-trade strategy of shorting an exchange-traded fund that tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index — known by its QQQ stock symbol —- while buying the Dow would have yielded as much as 35% this year, excluding various costs.