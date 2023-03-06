Stock Market’s Fate Comes Down To The Next 13 Trading Sessions

The February consumer price index reading is crucial, after it jumped to start the year. Any sign of persistent inflation could push the Fed to raise rates even higher than already expected. The forecast for February’s CPI is 6%, an improvement from January’s 6.4%. Core CPI, which strips out the volatile food and energy components and is seen as a better underlying indicator than the headline measure, is projected to rise 5.4% from February 2022 and 0.4% from a month earlier. The Fed’s inflation target, which takes in more than just the CPI reading, is 2%.