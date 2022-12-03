Wall Street Veteran El-Erian Says Fed Comments Roil Markets

“Once again, Fed communication has contributed to undue volatility in markets,” the Gramercy Funds chairman and Bloomberg Opinion columnist said on Bloomberg Television’s The Open. “While Chair Powell went out of his way to be balanced” in remarks earlier this week, “he did not push back in any way against what already was a significant rally in markets. While he said other things, including warning about inflation, he didn’t realize where the technicals of this marketplace were. He didn’t realize the behavioral aspects. And that’s why you got this overreaction.”