Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Reverse Early Losses As Kotak, HCL, UltraTech Lead; I.T., FMCG Advance
Live updates on India's equity markets on May 30.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Sobha Shares Jump 10% After Q4 Profit Beats Estimate
Shares of Sobha Ltd. jumped the most in over two weeks after its fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat analyst estimates.
Its net profit rose 242.2% year-on-year to Rs 48.6 crore compared with Bloomberg's estimate at Rs 44.6 crore.
The company reduced its net debt by Rs 6,970 crore, the highest ever in a year, aided by operational cashflows and proceeds from land monetization. Sobha Ltd. also recorded best sales in FY23, across all parameters, as per its investor presentation.
Sobha Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 70.3% at Rs 1,209.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 831.9 crore)
Ebitda up 49% at Rs 115.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 118.3 crore)
Ebitda margin at 9.5% vs 10.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.2%)
Net profit up 242.2% at Rs 48.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 44.6 crore)
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per share for the fiscal 2023.
Shares of Sobha Ltd. rose 4.92% to Rs 531.9 apiece, as of 10:05 a.m., in trade on Monday compared to 0.20% advance in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index.
The stock gained as much as 10.07% intraday, the most in over two weeks since May 15, 2023. Total traded volume stood at 12.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 62.
Out of the 18 analysts tracking the company, 17 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' on the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 38.6%.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Broader Markets Open Higher
The broader markets indices opened higher; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.14%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.07%.
Fifteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while S&P BSE Commodities, S&P BSE Telecommunication, S&P BSE Metal and S&P BSE Realty sectors advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,482 stocks rose 957 declined, and 114 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE
Top Movers On The Nifty 50 Index
ITC Ltd., State Bank of India, TCS Ltd., HDFC Ltd. and Hindalco Industries Ltd. were negatively adding to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.
Whereas, Infosys Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd. Reliance Industries Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and were positively contributing to the change.
Sensex, Nifty Open Lower: Opening Bell
Indian equity benchmarks opened lower following mixed trade in pre-open session on Tuesday. Indices closed higher three days in a row at a five-month high on Monday.
Treasuries and U.S. stock futures reflected hopes that Congress will pass a debt-accord to head off a default as White House and Republican congressional leaders stepped up lobbying in support of the deal.
Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively. European futures made small gains and the picture across Asian equity markets was mixed.
Stocks in Japan fell, Australia’s benchmark was little changed and equities in South Korea advanced. Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. surged to the highest in more than a year after Morgan Stanley raised price targets for the Korean chipmakers, with SK Hynix its top pick as a key beneficiary of Nvidia Corp.’s AI opportunity.
Shanghai’s benchmark index fell. A wobbling economic recovery, intensifying geopolitical tensions and a weaker yuan have been keeping global investors away from Chinese markets.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 10 points or 0.02% at 62,836.44 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was higher 8 points or 0.04% at 18,606.65.
Sensex, Nifty Mixed In Pre-Open Trade
Source: Bloomberg