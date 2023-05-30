Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Reverse Early Losses As Kotak, HCL, UltraTech Lead; I.T., FMCG Advance

Shares of Sobha Ltd. jumped the most in over two weeks after its fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat analyst estimates.

Its net profit rose 242.2% year-on-year to Rs 48.6 crore compared with Bloomberg's estimate at Rs 44.6 crore.

The company reduced its net debt by Rs 6,970 crore, the highest ever in a year, aided by operational cashflows and proceeds from land monetization. Sobha Ltd. also recorded best sales in FY23, across all parameters, as per its investor presentation.