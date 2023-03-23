Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Lower Open; Adani, HAL, Hero Moto, L&T, Reliance In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on March 23.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Watch Out For Pharma & Infra Stocks: Trade Setup
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 102.3
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.46%
Brent crude down 0.98% to $75.94 per barrel
Nymex crude at $70.08 per barrel
SGX Nifty down 0.17% at 17,128.5 as of 8:10 a.m.
Bitcoin down 0.46% to $27,266.25
Pledge Share Details
Jindal Steel & Power: Promoter group Siddeshwari Tradex 13.5 lakh shares created a pledge of March 21.
Insider Trading
HCL Technologies: Promoter Vama Sundari Investments Delhi bought 96,593 shares on March 16.
Jai Corp: Promoter Ruchi Jain Hanasoge bought 4.73 lakh shares between March 17 and 20.
Bajaj Holdings & Investment: Promoter group Hercules Hoists bought 28,460 shares between March 17 and 20.
Greaves Cotton: Promoter Karun Carpets bought 1.19 lakh shares between March 21 and 22.
Zydus Wellness: Promoter Zydus Family Trust bought 89,087 shares on March 21.
Sobha: Promoter Puthan NC Menon bought 20,000 shares on March 20.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Interim Dividend: Mishra Dhatu Nigam
Record Date Interim Dividend: Mishra Dhatu Nigam
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Adani Power
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: GRM Overseas