Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Lower Open; Adani, HAL, Hero Moto, L&T, Reliance In Focus
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Lower Open; Adani, HAL, Hero Moto, L&T, Reliance In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on March 23.
23 Mar 2023, 8:14 AM IST
A man stands in front of an electronic ticker board showing stock information figures outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)
Watch Out For Pharma & Infra Stocks: Trade Setup

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 102.3

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.46%

  • Brent crude down 0.98% to $75.94 per barrel

  • Nymex crude at $70.08 per barrel

  • SGX Nifty down 0.17% at 17,128.5 as of 8:10 a.m.

  • Bitcoin down 0.46% to $27,266.25

Pledge Share Details

  • Jindal Steel & Power: Promoter group Siddeshwari Tradex 13.5 lakh shares created a pledge of March 21.

Insider Trading

  • HCL Technologies: Promoter Vama Sundari Investments Delhi bought 96,593 shares on March 16.

  • Jai Corp: Promoter Ruchi Jain Hanasoge bought 4.73 lakh shares between March 17 and 20.

  • Bajaj Holdings & Investment: Promoter group Hercules Hoists bought 28,460 shares between March 17 and 20.

  • Greaves Cotton: Promoter Karun Carpets bought 1.19 lakh shares between March 21 and 22.

  • Zydus Wellness: Promoter Zydus Family Trust bought 89,087 shares on March 21.

  • Sobha: Promoter Puthan NC Menon bought 20,000 shares on March 20.

Trading Tweaks

  • Ex-Date Interim Dividend: Mishra Dhatu Nigam

  • Record Date Interim Dividend: Mishra Dhatu Nigam

  • Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Adani Power

  • Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: GRM Overseas

