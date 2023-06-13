ADVERTISEMENT
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise At Pre-Open; Wipro, Coal India, JK Cement, L&T Finance, IRCTC In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on June 13.
Sensex, Nifty Rise At Pre-Open In Trade
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 55 points or 0.09% at 62,779.53 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index 30 points or 0.16% higher at 18,631.80.
Source: Bloomberg
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Declines
The yield on the 10-year bond opened 2 bps lower at 7% on Tuesday.
It closed at 7.02% on Monday.
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency strengthens 2 paise to open at 82.41 against the U.S dollar on Tuesday.
The local currency closed at 82.43 on Monday.
Source: Bloomberg
CPI Number May Not Bring ‘Lasting’ Cheer To BFSI: Trade Setup
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 103.6
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.72%
Brent crude up 0.60% at $72.27 per barrel
Nymex crude up 0.39% at $67.38 per barrel
SGX Nifty up 0.31% at 18,756 as of 8:15 a.m.
Bitcoin up 0.22% at $25,952.95
Opinion
Asian Shares Edges Up; Yuan Weakens on PBOC Cut: Markets Wrap
Insider Trades
Pledge Share Details
Bulk Deals
Trading Tweaks
Stocks To Watch: Wipro, Coal India, JK Cement, Nelco, L&T Finance, IRCTC In Focus
SGX Nifty Signals Higher Open For The Benchmarks
