BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise At Pre-Open; Wipro, Coal India, JK Cement, L&T Finance, IRCTC In Focus
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise At Pre-Open; Wipro, Coal India, JK Cement, L&T Finance, IRCTC In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on June 13.

13 Jun 2023, 8:16 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>BSE building in Mumbai. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)</p></div>
BSE building in Mumbai. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Sensex, Nifty Rise At Pre-Open In Trade

At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 55 points or 0.09% at 62,779.53 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index 30 points or 0.16% higher at 18,631.80.

Source: Bloomberg

Yield On The 10-Year Bond Declines

  • The yield on the 10-year bond opened 2 bps lower at 7% on Tuesday.

  • It closed at 7.02% on Monday.

Source: Bloomberg


Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

  • The local currency strengthens 2 paise to open at 82.41 against the U.S dollar on Tuesday.

  • The local currency closed at 82.43 on Monday.

Source: Bloomberg

CPI Number May Not Bring ‘Lasting’ Cheer To BFSI: Trade Setup

video

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 103.6

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.72%

  • Brent crude up 0.60% at $72.27 per barrel

  • Nymex crude up 0.39% at $67.38 per barrel

  • SGX Nifty up 0.31% at 18,756 as of 8:15 a.m.

  • Bitcoin up 0.22% at $25,952.95

