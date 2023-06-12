Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Advance; Brightcom Zooms On Strong Guidance; TVS Up On SEMG Acquisition

Shares of Brightcom Group Ltd. rose after it guided for a nearly 28% rise in its revenue and 24% jump in its profit after tax in FY24, as per its investor presentation on the exchanges.

The company expects its topline to be in the range of Rs 9,196.03 crore to Rs 9,667.63 crore in fiscal 2024, suggesting a mid-point growth of 27.51% as compared to 2023. It expects the profit after tax at Rs 1,659.14 crore to Rs 1,744.23 crore, with a mid-point growth of 24.12% as compared to 2023.

Shares of Brightcom Group Ltd. rose 1.15% to Rs 24.8 apiece as of 11:45 a.m., compared to a 0.25% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip gained as much as 4.86% intraday, the most since June 9, 2023. It has advanced for five consecutive session to jump 27% since June 6, 2023.

The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.2 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 81, implying that the stock maybe overbought.