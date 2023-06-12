Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Advance; Brightcom Zooms On Strong Guidance; TVS Up On SEMG Acquisition
Live updates on India's equity markets on June 12.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Brightcom Group Shares Gain On Strong Revenue & Profit Guidance For FY24
Maharashtra Seamless Jump 5% After Prepaying Rs 234-Crore Long Term Dues
TVS Motor Shares Rise After Its Singapore Unit Acquires 25% Stake In SEMG
Go Fashion Drops 5.1% After Block Trade
Cochin Shipyard Shares Rise After Rs 300-Crore Order Win
- Oldest First
Brightcom Group Shares Gain On Strong Revenue & Profit Guidance For FY24
Shares of Brightcom Group Ltd. rose after it guided for a nearly 28% rise in its revenue and 24% jump in its profit after tax in FY24, as per its investor presentation on the exchanges.
The company expects its topline to be in the range of Rs 9,196.03 crore to Rs 9,667.63 crore in fiscal 2024, suggesting a mid-point growth of 27.51% as compared to 2023. It expects the profit after tax at Rs 1,659.14 crore to Rs 1,744.23 crore, with a mid-point growth of 24.12% as compared to 2023.
Shares of Brightcom Group Ltd. rose 1.15% to Rs 24.8 apiece as of 11:45 a.m., compared to a 0.25% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip gained as much as 4.86% intraday, the most since June 9, 2023. It has advanced for five consecutive session to jump 27% since June 6, 2023.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.2 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 81, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
Maharashtra Seamless Jump 5% After Prepaying Rs 234-Crore Long Term Dues
Shares of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. rose the most in over a week after it made a voluntary prepayment of outstanding long term loan of Rs 234 crore on June 9, as per an exchange filing.
The company said that the prepayment was entirely from its internal accruals to become completely debt free. This was a second such voluntary prepayment of long term loan that it has made in the past eight months.
Shares of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. rose 1.47% to Rs 480 apiece as of 10:47 a.m., compared to a 0.19% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 5.27% intraday, the most since June 2, 2023.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.4 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 66.9.
Two analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 10.3%.
Go Fashion Drops 5.1% After Block Trade
Shares of Go Fashion India dropped as much as 5.13% after 5.75 million shares worth 11% of its equity changed hands in a bunch trade on Monday. This is the lowest the company has fallen in 16 weeks, when it fell by 5.65% on Feb. 27, 2023.
Shares of Go Fashion later pared gains to 4.10% as of 10:00 a.m., compared to a 0.12% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1,900 times its 30-day average.
Out of the seven analysts tracking the company, all seven maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 16.6%.
TVS Motor Shares Rise After Its Singapore Unit Acquires 25% Stake In SEMG
Shares of TVS Motor Co. rose the most in nearly a week after its Singapore unit bought a 25% stake in SEMG and it approved TVS Credit Services to raise equity capital of Rs 480 crore from Premji Invest.
The automaker’s subsidiary, TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte will acquire a 25% stake in Swiss E-Mobility Group (Holding) AG, Switzerland as minority shareholders of the company exercised the put option to sell their 38,217 equity shares.
Additionally, TVS Credit Services has successfully raised equity capital of Rs 480 crore from Premji Invest. Premji Invest will buy additional equity shares for Rs 257 crore. After the completion of primary and secondary investments, Premji Invest will hold a 9.7% equity stake in TVS Credit.
Shares of TVS Motor Co. rose 0.69% to Rs 1,345.2 apiece as of 10:23 a.m., compared to a 0.17% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 3.65% intraday, the most since June 6, 2023.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at four times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 68.4.
Of the 44 analysts tracking the company, 28 maintain a 'buy' rating, 12 recommend a 'hold' and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 5.6%.
Cochin Shipyard Shares Rise After Rs 300-Crore Order Win
Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd. rose after it won a 24-month contract from the Indian Navy for the upgrade of an Indian naval ship at an estimated contract value of Rs 300 crore.
Shares of the company rose as much as 6.35%, the most in a week, before paring some gains to trade 4.09% higher at 09:52 a.m. compared to a 0.12% gain in the NSE Nifty 50.
Of the four analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' and one suggests 'hold' on the stock. The average of 12-month target price implies a potential return of 2.3%.