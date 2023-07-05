BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Log Slim Gains In Pre-Open; LTIMindtree, Motherson, Jindal Steel In Focus
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Log Slim Gains In Pre-Open; LTIMindtree, Motherson, Jindal Steel In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on July 5.

05 Jul 2023, 9:13 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bombay Stock Exchange. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg</p></div>
Bombay Stock Exchange. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
LIVE FEED
  • Oldest First

Sensex, Nifty Log Slim Gains In Pre-Open Trade

  • At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index closed up 13 points or 0.02% at 65,492.21 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 17 points or 0.09% higher at 19,405.95.

Source: Bloomberg

Yield On The 10-Year Bond Flat

  • The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.11% on Wednesday.

Source: Bloomberg


Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar

  • The local currency weakened about 4 paise to open at 82.06 against the U.S dollar on Wednesday.

  • The local currency closed at 82.02 on Tuesday.

Source: Bloomberg

Yes Bank's Net Advances Grow 0.1% QoQ, 7.5% YoY As On June 30

  • Yes Bank's net advances increased 7.5% YoY to Rs 2 lakh crore

  • Bank’s CASA deposits declined 3.6% quarter-on-quarter and rose annually by 8.4%

  • Total deposits increased 0.9% QoQ and 13.5% YoY to Rs 2.19 lakh crore

Source: Exchange filing


Trade Setup: FPIs Continue To Pump Money In Indian Markets; Gift Nifty Signals Flat Start

video












