Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Log Slim Gains In Pre-Open; LTIMindtree, Motherson, Jindal Steel In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on July 5.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE FEED
Latest First
- Oldest First
Sensex, Nifty Log Slim Gains In Pre-Open Trade
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index closed up 13 points or 0.02% at 65,492.21 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 17 points or 0.09% higher at 19,405.95.
Source: Bloomberg
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.11% on Wednesday.
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency weakened about 4 paise to open at 82.06 against the U.S dollar on Wednesday.
The local currency closed at 82.02 on Tuesday.
-
Source: Bloomberg
Yes Bank's Net Advances Grow 0.1% QoQ, 7.5% YoY As On June 30
Yes Bank's net advances increased 7.5% YoY to Rs 2 lakh crore
Bank’s CASA deposits declined 3.6% quarter-on-quarter and rose annually by 8.4%
Total deposits increased 0.9% QoQ and 13.5% YoY to Rs 2.19 lakh crore
Source: Exchange filing
