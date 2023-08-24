Stock Market Live: Sensex Up 350 Points, Most Nifty Stocks Gain Led By ICICI Bank, L&T, HDFC Bank
Live updates on India's equity markets on Thursday.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Sapphire Foods Has 4.97% Equity Change Hands In Three Large Trades
31.6 lakh shares or 4.97% equity change hands in three large trades
Large trades in the range of Rs 1,355 to Rs 1,366 per share
Buyers and sellers not known immediately
Source: Bloomberg
Broader Markets Mirror Larger Peers
The broader market indices mirrored larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.85%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.65% higher.
All the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced with S&P BSE Utility and S&P BSE Power gaining the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 2,022 stocks rose, 619 declined, while 109 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE
U.S. FDA Inspection At Ipca Laboratories' Silvassa Facility Ends
U.S. FDA inspection result classified as Voluntary Action Indicated with three observations.
Alert: U.S. FDA inspection at the company's Silvassa facility was conducted from April 18 to April 26, 2023.
Source: Exchange filing
Coforge Has 25% Equity Change Hands In Two Large Trades
25% equity change hands in two large trades.
Buyers and sellers not known immediately.
Source: Bloomberg