Stock Market Live: Sensex Up 350 Points, Most Nifty Stocks Gain Led By ICICI Bank, L&T, HDFC Bank

The broader market indices mirrored larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.85%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.65% higher.

All the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced with S&P BSE Utility and S&P BSE Power gaining the most.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 2,022 stocks rose, 619 declined, while 109 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Source: BSE