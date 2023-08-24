BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: Sensex Up 350 Points, Most Nifty Stocks Gain Led By ICICI Bank, L&T, HDFC Bank
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: Sensex Up 350 Points, Most Nifty Stocks Gain Led By ICICI Bank, L&T, HDFC Bank

Live updates on India's equity markets on Thursday.

24 Aug 2023, 10:03 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>BSE (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
BSE (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Sapphire Foods Has 4.97% Equity Change Hands In Three Large Trades

  • 31.6 lakh shares or 4.97% equity change hands in three large trades

  • Large trades in the range of Rs 1,355 to Rs 1,366 per share

  • Buyers and sellers not known immediately

Source: Bloomberg

ADVERTISEMENT

Nifty Midcap 100 And Smallcap 100 Hit Fresh Highs

  • Nifty Midcap 100 jumped 0.89% intraday to a record high at 39,039 points.

  • Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.79% intraday to an all-time high at 12,054.90 points.

Source: Bloomberg


Broader Markets Mirror Larger Peers

The broader market indices mirrored larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.85%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.65% higher.

All the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced with S&P BSE Utility and S&P BSE Power gaining the most.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 2,022 stocks rose, 619 declined, while 109 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Source: BSE

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. FDA Inspection At Ipca Laboratories' Silvassa Facility Ends

  • U.S. FDA inspection result classified as Voluntary Action Indicated with three observations.

  • Alert: U.S. FDA inspection at the company's Silvassa facility was conducted from April 18 to April 26, 2023.

Source: Exchange filing


Coforge Has 25% Equity Change Hands In Two Large Trades

  • 25% equity change hands in two large trades.

  • Buyers and sellers not known immediately.

Source: Bloomberg






















Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT