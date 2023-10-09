Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As HDFC Bank, RIL, ICICI Bank Drag

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. hit a 52-week high as the board is likely to consider a proposal for a buyback of shares on Oct. 11, the I.T. major said in its exchange filing. India’s largest I.T. services firm will declare its second-quarter earnings on that day. A buyback, if approved, will be TCS' fifth since 2017.From March 9–23, 2022, the Tata Group firm repurchased 40 million shares of face value Re 1 each at Rs 4,500 apiece for an aggregate amount of Rs 18,000 crore, according to data available on the stock exchanges.TCS had effected similar share buybacks in October 2020, June 2018, and February 2017..TCS Board To Consider Share Buyback Proposal On Oct. 11.Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. rose as much as 1.04% to hit a 52-week high at Rs 3,659 apiece. It pared gains to trade 0.76% higher at Rs 3,649.05 apiece, compared to a 0.59% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at close. It has risen 14.4% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 67.9.Twenty-four out of the 46 analysts tracking TCS maintain a 'buy' rating, 13 recommend a 'hold' and nine suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 0.8%..The broader market indices underperformed the larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 1.37%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was also 1.59% higher.Eighteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, except S&P BSE Information Technology\tand S&P BSE Teck. S&P BSE Services, S&P BSE Metal and S&P BSE Power fell the most.\tThe market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers. About 598 stocks rose, 1,950 declined, while 145 remained unchanged on the BSE..India's benchmark stock indices opened lower on Monday as tensions mount in the middle east after Israel declared war on the Gaza strip. At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 436 points, or 0.66%, at 65,560.12 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 114 points or 0.58% lower at 19,539.45.Oil jumped to head back toward $90 a barrel after Hamas’ attack on Israel triggered fears of a supply shock. Both West Texas Intermediate and Brent surged more than 5%, days after crude posted its biggest weekly drop since March. Brent Crude prices were trading above $87 a barrel, and WTI Crude was above $86-mark.Shares slipped in mainland China as the market reopened after the Golden Week holiday while the morning session in Hong Kong was scrapped due to a typhoon. Stocks rose in Australia, while futures contracts for U.S. stocks dropped. The S&P 500 had advanced 1.2% Friday, snapping a four-week losing streak. The Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.7% with large-cap tech names, including Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp., powering the index higher. 

The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.35% on Monday.Source: Bloomberg.The local currency strengthened about 4 paise to open at 83.21 against the U.S dollar on Monday. It closed at 83.25 on Friday. Source: Bloomberg. Source: Bloomberg.FADA September Data Passenger vehicle sales rise 19% to 3,32,248 unitsTwo-wheeler sales rise 22% to 13.12 lakh unitsCommercial vehicle sales rise 5% to 80,804 unitsThree-wheeler sales rise 49% to 1,02,426 unitsTractor sales fall 10% to 54,492 unitsSource: Press Release.Announces the opening of Taj The Trees in Vikhroli, Mumbai.Hotel is entirely owned by Godrej Properties and will be managed by the Indian Hotels as a luxury Taj hotel.Spread across 3.5 lakh sq. ft., Taj The Trees to offer 151 spacious rooms.Source: Exchange Filing.Signs term sheet to divest 100% stake in Nani Virani SPV.The divestment will lead to Inox Green becoming net debt-free.Source: Exchange Filing.Company and its Associates’ September 2023 toll revenue at Rs 421 crore, up 28% year-on-year. Q2 FY24 toll revenue at Rs 1,203 crore, up 22% year-on-year.H1 FY24 toll revenue at Rs 2,386 crore, up 20% year-on-year. Source: Exchange Filing.Issues an offer to all Debenture holders for premature redemption of its NCDs maturing till 31st March, 2024.Asset Liability Management Committee of Company decides to make this offer to the NCD holders to acquire NCDs maturing till March 31, 2024.NCD holders to acquire NCDs on exchange under negotiated trades and hold them as treasury stock until maturity.Source: Exchange Filing.In strategic contract manufacturing arrangement for our brands in Punjab.Contract aimed at bolstering supply capabilities to Canteen Stores Department for Northern region.It will also not be going ahead with proposed QIP issue due to lesser amount of bids received towards its proposed QIP Issue.Company shall evaluate the viability of a funds raise at a suitable time.Source: Exchange Filing.U.S. Dollar Index at 106.3U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.80%Brent crude up 4.03% at $87.99 per barrel Nymex crude up 4.24% at $86.30 per barrel GIFT Nifty was down 124 points or 0.63% at 19,646 as of 7:51 a.m. Bitcoin was up 0.12% at $27,957.5.Dow Jones Futures Fall, Oil Prices Soar After Hamas Attack.Price Band Revised From 10% To 20%: Apollo Micro Systems, Adani Total Gas, Dreamfolks Services, Gokaldas Exports, Hindustan Oil Exploration, India Pesticides, IRFC, ITI, Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India, Jaiprakash Associates, MMTC, NDTV, NK Industries, and RailtelPrice Band Revised From 5% To 10%: Gensol Engineering, Hma Agro Industries, PC JewellerEx/Record Date Stock Split: Sigachi IndustriesMove Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals And FertilisersMove Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Vodafone India.Kaynes Technology To Set Up Rs 2,800- Crore Semiconductor Plant In Telangana .Authum Investment & Infrastructure: Promoter Mentor Capital bought 51.99 lakh shares of Spet. 29.DB Realty: Promoter Shanita Deepak Jain sold 10,000 shares on Sept. 25.PCBL: Promoter Saregama India sold 1,000 shares on Sept. 25..The Mutual Fund Show: Equity Investing Strategy For Beginners.Emami: Promoter Dwarikesh Finvest revoked a pledge of 86.13 lakh shares on Oct. 5.Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals: Promoter Zuari Industries revoked a pledge of 74.15 lakh shares on Oct. 3.Shilpa Medicare: Promoter Deepak Kumar Innani created a pledge of 4 lakh shares on Aug. 25.Omaxe: Promoter Guild Builders created a pledge of 32 lakh shares on Sept. 30..Adani Energy Solutions Acquires Sangod Transmission Service To Expand Rajasthan Presence.PB Fintech: Svf Python Ii (Cayman) sold 83.23 lakh shares (1.84%) and Svf India Holdings (Cayman) sold 30.97 lakh shares (0.68%), while Societe Generale bought 26.26 lakh shares (0.58%), Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore bought 15.83 lakh shares (0.23%), and Pioneer Investment Fund Scheme II bought 6.55 lakh shares (0.14%), among others at Rs 762.8 apiece..Stocks Sink Across Mideast As Israel Goes To War With Hamas.Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers: Collate Dealers sold 2.93 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 224 apiece.Strides Pharma Science: Capri Global Holdings sold 12 lakh shares (1.32%) at Rs 501 apiece.Indiabulls Housing Finance: Elizabeth Mathew bought 32 lakh shares (0.67%) at Rs 172.24 apiece.Foods & Inns: Crony Vyapar bought 4.08 lakh shares (0.8%) at Rs 210.7 apiece..FPIs Sell-Off Continues, Rs 8,000 Crore Flows Out Of Equities In October.TCS: The IT major announced plans to consider the buyback of shares at the Oct. 11 board meeting.Titan Company: The company reported a 20% year-over-year increase in its standalone revenue, and its emerging businesses saw sales growth of 29% year-over-year. While watches and wearables saw sales growth of 32% year over year, the jewellery division saw sales growth of 19% year over year.Tata Motors: JLR Automotive PLC proposes a tender offer for outstanding notes. The offers for notes will expire on Oct. 13.Bank of Baroda: The lender reported a domestic CASA of Rs 4.28 lakh crore, up 4.43% year over year. Global gross advances and total deposits rose 12.01% and 14.63% year over year, respectively.Adani Energy Solutions: The company acquired a 100% stake in Sangod Transmission Service via cash at a face value of Rs 10 apiece.Adani Green Energy: The company's stepdown subsidiary, Adani Solar Energy Jaisalmer Two Pvt., commissioned a 150 MW solar power project at Bikaner.Punjab National Bank: The lender appointed Sanjeevan Nikhar as Group Chief Compliance Officer with immediate effect.TVS Motor: The company on Friday started production in the Tamil Nadu manufacturing plant for CE 02, the company's first electric vehicle that is jointly designed and developed with BMW Motorrad.IDFC First Bank: The company approved the allocation of 33.24 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 90.25 apiece.Biocon: The pharma company inked a pact with Canada's Juno Pharmaceuticals for commercialising diabetes and obesity-managing devices.Prestige Estates Projects: The company reported sales of Rs 7,093 crore, up 102% year over year. It sold 3,659 units and launched five projects.Kaynes Technology: The company announced the setting up of a semiconductor plant in Kongara Kalan, Telangana, with an investment of Rs 2,800 crore.Indian Energy Exchange: The company announced plans to acquire a 10% stake in Enviro Enablers India.MCX: SEBI rescinds the abeyance order against its commodity derivative platform.Tata Steel: India business' crude steel output stood at 4.99 million tonne, up 4% year-on-year. Europe's production, at 1.99 million tonne, drops 17% year-on-year due to ongoing relining at one of the blast furnaces in the Netherlands..Reliance Retail Sells Additional 0.59% Stake To ADIA For Rs 4,966 Crore.Oil jumped to head back towards $90 a barrel after Hamas’ attack on Israel triggered fears of a supply shock. Both West Texas Intermediate and Brent surged more than 5%, days after crude posted its biggest weekly drop since March. Brent crude prices were trading above $87 a barrel, and WTI crude was above the $86 mark.Shares slipped in mainland China as the market reopened after the Golden Week holiday, while the morning session in Hong Kong was scrapped due to a typhoon. Stocks rose in Australia, while futures contracts for U.S. stocks dropped.The S&P 500 advanced 1.2% Friday, snapping a four-week losing streak. The Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.7% with large-cap tech names, including Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., and Nvidia Corp., powering the index higher.Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.80%, and Bitcoin was above the $27,000 level.At 8:10 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was down 134 points, or 0.68%, at 19,635.5.India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the second day on Friday, led by gains in realty and pharma stocks. On a weekly basis, the headline indices snapped two weeks of losses. Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 13th consecutive session on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 90.3 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE. Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the 11th consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 783.3 crore.The Indian rupee closed flat at 83.25 against the U.S. dollar. The yield on the 10-year bond closed 12 basis points higher at 7.34%, the highest since March 15.