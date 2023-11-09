Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Pidilite, Biocon, HDFC Life, Tata Power, BHEL In Focus

BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Pidilite, Biocon, HDFC Life, Tata Power, BHEL In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Nov. 9.

09 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) building in Mumbai, India, Photographer: Atul Loke/Bloomberg</p></div>
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) building in Mumbai, India, Photographer: Atul Loke/Bloomberg

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Yield On The 10-Year Declines

  • The yield on the 10-year bond opened 3 bps lower at 7.24% on Thursday.

  • It closed at 7.27% on Wednesday.

Source: Bloomberg

Rupee Strengthened Against The U.S. Dollar

  • The local currency strengthens 2 paise to open at 83.26 against the U.S dollar on Thursday.

  • It closed at 83.28 on Wednesday

Source: Bloomberg


Trade Talk: Crude Extends Losses, Hits 3-Month Low

TD Power System Gets Order To Supply Generators For Oil And Gas Market

  • Gets order to supply generators for oil and gas market from Brush SEM

Source: Exchange Filing


Revolt Motors Appointed To Supply Corporate Fleet For Adani Green Energy

  • Revolt Motors to supply electric bikes for corporate fleet of Adani Green Energy

  • Alert: RattanIndia Enterprises is the parent organisation of Revolt Motors

Source: Exchange Filing











