Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Pidilite, Biocon, HDFC Life, Tata Power, BHEL In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Nov. 9.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE FEED
Latest First
- Oldest First
Yield On The 10-Year Declines
The yield on the 10-year bond opened 3 bps lower at 7.24% on Thursday.
It closed at 7.27% on Wednesday.
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Strengthened Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency strengthens 2 paise to open at 83.26 against the U.S dollar on Thursday.
It closed at 83.28 on Wednesday
Source: Bloomberg
Trade Talk: Crude Extends Losses, Hits 3-Month Low
TD Power System Gets Order To Supply Generators For Oil And Gas Market
Gets order to supply generators for oil and gas market from Brush SEM
Source: Exchange Filing
Revolt Motors Appointed To Supply Corporate Fleet For Adani Green Energy
Revolt Motors to supply electric bikes for corporate fleet of Adani Green Energy
Alert: RattanIndia Enterprises is the parent organisation of Revolt Motors
Source: Exchange Filing
Pharma & Real Estate Index Seeing Traction: Trade Setup
Ramkrishna Forgings QIP Open For Subscription
Global Cues
Trading Tweaks
IPO Offering
Stocks To Watch: Pidilite Industries, Biocon, HDFC Life, Tata Power, BHEL, PFC, Titagarh Rail, Lupin In Focus
Earnings In Focus
Earnings Post-Market Hours
GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open For Benchmark
