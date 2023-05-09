Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise At Pre-Open; Mankind Pharma Listing, Nexus REIT IPO In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on May 9.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Broader Markets Outperform
The broader market indices opened higher; S&P BSE MidCap Index was up by 0.36%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.51%.
Seventeen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, with S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods and S&P BSE Healthcare declined in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,838 stocks rose 718 declined, and 102 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Top Movers On The Nifty 50 Index
L&T Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Ltd., and Titan Co. were positively adding to the change.
Whereas, Infosys Ltd., UPL Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.
Sensex, Nifty Open Higher With All Sectors Gaining
Indian equity benchmarks opened higher in trade on Tuesday, following mixed Asia trade.
Asian markets were mixed as investors awaited trade data from China that will provide further signs on the country’s economic recovery. Shares fell in Hong Kong and South Korea, but rose in Japan, where investors parsed earnings from major local firms.
Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both edged lower in Asia. The S&P 500 ended Monday fractionally higher after jumping 1.9% Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gained 0.3% as AI-capable chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Nvidia Corp. rose alongside Google-parent Alphabet Inc.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 115 points or 0.19% at 61,879.68 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was higher by 39 points or 0.12% at 18,303.40.
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.05% on Tuesday.
Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Open
