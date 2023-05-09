Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise At Pre-Open; Mankind Pharma Listing, Nexus REIT IPO In Focus

The broader market indices opened higher; S&P BSE MidCap Index was up by 0.36%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.51%.

Seventeen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, with S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods and S&P BSE Healthcare declined in trade.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,838 stocks rose 718 declined, and 102 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Source: BSE