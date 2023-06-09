Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Turn Volatile; Kotak Falls After Block Deal; Aether Hits Record High

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. fell 8.98% to Rs 124.2 apiece in trade on Friday compared to 0.12% advance in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index. It dropped to a two-year low, the most since May 28, 2021 on Friday.

The scrip declined as much as 14.99% intraday, the most in over 38 months since March 13, 2020. Total traded volume stood at 41 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 16, implied that the stock maybe oversold.

Out of the 17 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and six suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.

As per Bloomberg, Antique Broking downgraded the stock to a 'sell' rating as it fears that the past era of high volume growth for IEX may be “difficult to mimic”. It sees power spot prices remaining higher than bilaterally negotiated prices between power distributors. It set a price target of Rs 105 apiece.

The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 20%.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing