Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Turn Volatile; Kotak Falls After Block Deal; Aether Hits Record High
Live updates on India's equity markets on June 9.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Macrotech Developers Shares Rise After ICRA Upgrades Rating To Positive
IEX Shares Drop To A Two-Year Low After Power Ministry Mulls Market Coupling
Aether Industries Hits Record High After Inking Pact With Saudi Aramco
Zydus Lifesciences Starts Phase 4 Trial For Fatty Liver Disease Drug
Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Fall As Canada Pension Plan Investment Offloads 1.7% Stake In Bank
Macrotech Developers Shares Rise After ICRA Upgrades Rating To Positive
Shares of Macrotech Developers Limited rose on Friday after ICRA upgraded its rating on the company from 'stable' to 'positive' according to a June 7 exchange filing.
The credit rating agency increased its rating on the back of strong operating performance in FY23 led by healthy growth in collections and cash flows from operations, according to a June 6 ICRA filing.
Shares of Macrotech Developers rose 4.28% to Rs 605 apiece, compared to a slight fall in Nifty 50 by 0.05% as of 10:53 a.m.
The scrip rose as much as 5.32% intraday, the most in a week since May 31, while the relative strength index was at 76, suggesting the stock may be overbought.
Of the 16 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, and three suggest a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data.
The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 5.2%.
IEX Shares Drop To A Two-Year Low After Power Ministry Mulls Market Coupling
Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. fell to a two-year low after Ministry of Power asked CERC to initiate the process of market coupling for power exchanges. It also asked Central Electricity Regulatory Commission to take suitable action for consultation and finalisation of a construct with multiple exchanges.
The coupling of exchanges is expected to bring down the market share of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. which is the market leader with 99.9% market share.
Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. fell 8.98% to Rs 124.2 apiece in trade on Friday compared to 0.12% advance in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index. It dropped to a two-year low, the most since May 28, 2021 on Friday.
The scrip declined as much as 14.99% intraday, the most in over 38 months since March 13, 2020. Total traded volume stood at 41 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 16, implied that the stock maybe oversold.
Out of the 17 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and six suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
As per Bloomberg, Antique Broking downgraded the stock to a 'sell' rating as it fears that the past era of high volume growth for IEX may be “difficult to mimic”. It sees power spot prices remaining higher than bilaterally negotiated prices between power distributors. It set a price target of Rs 105 apiece.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 20%.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Aether Industries Hits Record High After Inking Pact With Saudi Aramco
Shares of Aether Industries Ltd. hit a record high on Friday after it signed a licensing agreement with Saudi Aramco Technologies Co. for commercialising converge polyols technology. The manufacturing process of polyols was jointly developed and validated at a pre-commer.
The scrip has risen nearly 11.3% in the last three sessions. Shares surged the most in over eight months, on Thursday as well after it signed a manufacturing partnership deal with an American oil field services company.
Shares of Aether Industries rose 4.64% to Rs 1,028 apiece as of 10:27 a.m., compared to a little change in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock surged nearly Rs 1,055 apiece intraday, an all-time high. It gained as much as 7.39% intraday.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 16.4 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 76, implying that the stocks may be overbought.
Of the six analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating, and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 9.3%.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Zydus Lifesciences Starts Phase 4 Trial For Fatty Liver Disease Drug
Zydus Lifesciences has started the phase 4 trial for Saroglitazar Magnesium effects on comorbid patients.
Saroglitazar Magnesium is used to treat non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
Source: Exchange filing
Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Fall As Canada Pension Plan Investment Offloads 1.7% Stake In Bank
Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. fell in trade after Canada Pension sought Rs 6,225 crore for a stake sale in the bank.
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board offered 3.3 crore shares, representing a 1.7% stake, in Kotak Mahindra Bank in two bunches of block trades. The shares are offered in the Rs 1,792.18 to Rs 1,886.50 range each. The price range represents a discount of up to 5% compared to Thursday's close.
Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. fell 1.14% to Rs 1,865 apiece, as of 09:42 a.m., in trade on Friday compared to 0.08% decline in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index.
The scrip declined as much as 1.30% intraday. Total traded volume stood at 59.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 41.
Out of the 42 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating, 15 recommend a 'hold' and three suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 14.6%.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing