Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Decline As ICICI Bank, RIL Drag; SBI Life Shares Hit Record High
Live updates on India's equity markets on Aug. 9.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
The Phoenix Mills Shares Surge Over 4% After Q1 Profit Beats Estimates
Shares of The Phoenix Mills Ltd. surged over 4%, after the company reported a rise of 61.1% in net profit, beating estimates in the June quarter.
The real estate developer's net profit rose to Rs Rs 289.71 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 187.40 crore.
The Phoenix Mills Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 41.1% at Rs 810.63 crore vs Rs 574.39 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 769.98 crore)
Ebitda up 52.5% at Rs 492.32 crore vs Rs 322.90 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 446.07 crore)
Ebitda margins at 60.73% vs 56.22%. (Bloomberg Estimate: 57.93%)
Net profit down 61.1% at Rs 289.71 crore vs Rs 745.01 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 187.40 crore)
Shares of The Phoenix Mills were trading 0.03% higher at Rs 1,690.80 apiece as of 9:59 a.m., compared to a 0.34% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock hit an intraday high of 4.64%.
The stock has risen nearly 18.69% year-to-date. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 58.41.
Of the 16 analysts tracking the company, 15 maintain a 'buy' and one suggest a 'hold', according to Bloomberg. The average of 12-month price target given by analysts implies an upside of 2.6%.
Inox Wind Energy Shares Hit Record High After Promoters Raise Rs 500 Crore
Shares of Inox Wind Energy Ltd. jumped 5.80% after the company's promoter entities raised Rs 500 crore through the sale of equity shares of the company through block deals on exchanges on Tuesday.
The funds raised are proposed to be infused into Inox Wind and proposed to be utilized for the repayment of the company's existing debt.
This is a significant step taken by Inox Wind towards becoming net-debt free, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.
Shares of the company surged 6.57% to Rs 3,009.70 apiece as of 10:40 a.m., compared with a 0.08% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock hit a lifetime high of Rs 169.05 apiece.
The shares of the company have surged over 451% in the past one year.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index is at 78.48, implying that the stock overbought, according to Bloomberg data.
SBI Life Shares Hit Record High As IRDAI Approves Appointment Of The New MD & CEO
Shares of SBI Life Insurance Co. hit a fresh record high in early trade on Wednesday. The company received an approval from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India to appoint Amit Jhingran as managing director and chief executive officer, as per an exchange filing on Tuesday evening.
Amit Jhingran joined State Bank of India as a Probationary Officer in August 1991. In a career spanning over 30 years with SBI, he has held various assignments across international banking, retail banking and branch management.
Shares of SBI Life Insurance Co. rose 1.30% to 1,366.95 apiece as of 9:42 a.m., as compared to a 0.31% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The scrip rose as much as 1.83% to hit a record high at Rs 1,374 apiece. The stock has risen 11.14% year-to-date.
Total traded volume stood at 5.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 70, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
Out of the 32 analysts tracking the company, 30 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold' the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 15.7%.