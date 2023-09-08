BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Tata Steel, LTIMindtree, Mazagon Dock In Focus
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Tata Steel, LTIMindtree, Mazagon Dock In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on Sept. 8.

08 Sep 2023, 8:11 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Bombay Stock Exchange building On Dalal Street. (Source: Reuters)</p></div>
The Bombay Stock Exchange building On Dalal Street. (Source: Reuters)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 104.9

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.22%

  • Brent crude down 0.48% at $89.49 per barrel

  • Nymex crude down 0.53% at $86.41 per barrel

  • GIFT Nifty up 27 points or 0.14% at 19,794.5 as of 8:05 a.m.

  • Bitcoin up 0.97% at $26,254.98

Trading Tweaks

  • Ex-date Dividend: Venky's (India), Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, Polyplex Corp, Gujarat Industries Power Co, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Jay Bharat Maruti, JBM Auto, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Responsive Industries, MOIL, Agarwal Industrial Corp, Fineotex Chemical, General Insurance Corp of India, NACL Industries, Zen Technologies, Housing & Urban Development Corp, RITES, New India Assurance Co, Max Healthcare Institute, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, and Macrotech Developers.

  • Ex-date AGM: Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, Polyplex Corp, Ramkrishna Forgings, Jay Bharat Maruti, JBM Auto, Responsive Industries, SML Isuzu, V-Mart Retail, Sunflag Iron And Steel Co, Fineotex Chemical, NACL Industries, Zen Technologies, RITES, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Sportking India, Gateway Distriparks, Kaynes Technology India, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Hindustan Foods, Macrotech Developers.

  • Record-date Dividend: Venky's (India), Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, Sarda Energy & Minerals, MOIL, Fineotex Chemical, General Insurance Corp of India, Zen Technologies, Housing & Urban Development Corp, New India Assurance Co, Max Healthcare Institute, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Macrotech Developers.

  • Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Kopran, National Peroxide.

  • Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: BF Utilities, D. P. Abhushan, Filatex India, Gokaldas Exports.

Insider Trades

  • DB Realty: Promoter Shravan Kumar Bali sold 20,000 shares on Sept. 6.

  • Usha Martin: Promoter Usha Martin Ventures sold 3 lakh shares between Sept. 5 and 6.

  • Sapphire Foods: Promoter Sagista Realty Advisors sold 1.1 lakh shares between Sept. 5 and 7.

  • Info Edge (India): Promoter Endeavour Holding sold 41,000 shares between Sept. 5 and 6.

  • Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem: Promoters Ajay Mansukhlal Patel sold 2.1 lakh shares, Shekhar Rasiklal Somani and Darshana Nitinkumar Shah each sold 2.33 lakh shares, and Priti Ajay Patel sold 20,211 shares on Sept. 6.

IPO Listings

Rishabh Instruments: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Friday. The IPO was subscribed to 31.65 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by non-institutional investors, who subscribed 4.65 times, followed by retail investors (2.79 times) and institutional investors (0.22 times, or 22%). The energy-efficiency solutions provider plans to raise Rs 490.8 crore via a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The price band is fixed in the range of Rs 418–441 per share.

IPO Offerings

  • Jupiter Life Line Hospitals: The IPO has been subscribed to 3.30 times on its second day. The bids were led by non-institutional investors, who subscribed 6.63 times; retail investors, who subscribed 3.08 times; and institutional investors, who subscribed 1.12 times. The IPO was subscribed 87% on day 1.

  • EMS: The water and sewerage infra player's IPO opens on Friday. It comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 146.24 crore and an offer for sale of 82.94 lakh shares by promoter and founder Ramveer Singh. It has raised Rs 96.37 crore from anchor investors.

