Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Tata Steel, LTIMindtree, Mazagon Dock In Focus

Rishabh Instruments: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Friday. The IPO was subscribed to 31.65 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by non-institutional investors, who subscribed 4.65 times, followed by retail investors (2.79 times) and institutional investors (0.22 times, or 22%). The energy-efficiency solutions provider plans to raise Rs 490.8 crore via a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The price band is fixed in the range of Rs 418–441 per share.