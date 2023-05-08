ADVERTISEMENT
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Higher Open; Adani Power, Britannia, Paytm, Marico In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on May 8.
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 101.2
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.43%
Brent crude down 0.33% to $75.05 per barrel
Nymex crude down 0.29% at $71.13 per barrel
SGX Nifty up 0.18% at 18,157.5 as of 8:10 a.m.
Bitcoin down 2.32% at $28,281.50
Insider Trading
Som Distilleries & Breweries: Promoter Jagdish Kumar Arora bought 1.45 lakh shares on May 5.
Pledge Share Details
Ramco Industries: Promoter Saradha Deepa revoked a pledge of 5.80 shares on May 3.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 10% To 5%: Rail Vikas Nigam
Move Out of Short-Term ASM Framework: Saksoft
Bulk Deals
Stocks To Watch: Adani Power, Britannia, Paytm, Marico, Canara Bank, Manappuram Finance, Lupin, UPL
Q4 Results Today
Earnings Fineprint
SGX Nifty Signals Higher Open For The Benchmarks
