Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Higher Open; Adani Power, Britannia, Paytm, Marico In Focus

BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Higher Open; Adani Power, Britannia, Paytm, Marico In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on May 8.

08 May 2023, 8:15 AM IST
BQPrime
A bronze bull statue stands at the entrance to the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)
Hotels, Tyre And Realty Stocks May Continue To See Gains: Trade Setup

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 101.2

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.43%

  • Brent crude down 0.33% to $75.05 per barrel

  • Nymex crude down 0.29% at $71.13 per barrel

  • SGX Nifty up 0.18% at 18,157.5 as of 8:10 a.m.

  • Bitcoin down 2.32% at $28,281.50

Insider Trading

  • Som Distilleries & Breweries: Promoter Jagdish Kumar Arora bought 1.45 lakh shares on May 5.

Pledge Share Details

  • Ramco Industries: Promoter Saradha Deepa revoked a pledge of 5.80 shares on May 3.

Trading Tweaks

  • Price Band Revised From 10% To 5%: Rail Vikas Nigam

  • Move Out of Short-Term ASM Framework: Saksoft

