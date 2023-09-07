Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As Infosys, HDFC Bank Drag

Shares of Responsive Industries Ltd. hit a record high after it secured a contract for the Garib Rath initiative from Indian Railways, following the recent Vande Bharat orders.

The vinly flooring and synthetic leather company had won orders for the Vandhe Bharat trains in August for which it has been closely working with the Integral Coach Factory of the Indian Railways, as per its exchange filing.

The scrip rose 18.32% at Rs 303.25 apiece, as compared to a 0.25% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The share price advanced as much as 18.77% intraday to hit an all-time high at Rs 304.4 per share.

The stock has risen 158.7% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume stood at three times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 91, implying that the stock maybe overbought. Bloomberg cover no analyst tracking the company.