Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As Infosys, HDFC Bank Drag

Live updates on India's equity markets on Sept. 7.

07 Sep 2023, 9:52 AM IST
Workers walk in the atrium of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) building in Mumbai, India. Photographer: Atul Loke/Bloomberg

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Zomato Has 12 Lakh Shares Change Hands

  • About 12 lakh shares changed hands in a large trade.

  • 0.01 % equity changed hands at Rs 100.15 apiece.

  • Buyers and sellers not known immediately.

Source: Bloomberg

Bikaji Foods International Has 11.5 Lakh Shares Change Hands

  • About 11.5 lakh shares changed hands in a large trade.

  • 0.46 % equity changed hands at Rs 506.65 apiece.

  • Buyers and sellers not known immediately.

Source: Bloomberg


Responsive Industries Shares Jump Over 18% To Hit Record High After Securing Garib Rath Train Order

Shares of Responsive Industries Ltd. hit a record high after it secured a contract for the Garib Rath initiative from Indian Railways, following the recent Vande Bharat orders.

The vinly flooring and synthetic leather company had won orders for the Vandhe Bharat trains in August for which it has been closely working with the Integral Coach Factory of the Indian Railways, as per its exchange filing.

The scrip rose 18.32% at Rs 303.25 apiece, as compared to a 0.25% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The share price advanced as much as 18.77% intraday to hit an all-time high at Rs 304.4 per share.

The stock has risen 158.7% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume stood at three times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 91, implying that the stock maybe overbought. Bloomberg cover no analyst tracking the company.

Nifty Smallcap 100, Midcap 100 Hit Fresh Highs

  • Nifty Smallcap 100 advanced 0.59% intraday to a record high at 12,749.39 points.

  • Nifty Midcap 100 gined 0.42% intraday to all-time high at 40,455.25 points.

Source: Bloomberg


Broader Markets Outperform

The broader market indices outperformed larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.28%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was also 0.48% Higher.

Nine the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while 11 advanced. S&P BSE Telecommunication, S&P BSE Realty rose the most.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,663 stocks rose, 585 declined, while 97 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Source: BSE

















