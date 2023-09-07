Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As Infosys, HDFC Bank Drag
Live updates on India's equity markets on Sept. 7.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
Zomato Has 12 Lakh Shares Change Hands
About 12 lakh shares changed hands in a large trade.
0.01 % equity changed hands at Rs 100.15 apiece.
Buyers and sellers not known immediately.
Source: Bloomberg
Bikaji Foods International Has 11.5 Lakh Shares Change Hands
About 11.5 lakh shares changed hands in a large trade.
0.46 % equity changed hands at Rs 506.65 apiece.
Buyers and sellers not known immediately.
Source: Bloomberg
Responsive Industries Shares Jump Over 18% To Hit Record High After Securing Garib Rath Train Order
Shares of Responsive Industries Ltd. hit a record high after it secured a contract for the Garib Rath initiative from Indian Railways, following the recent Vande Bharat orders.
The vinly flooring and synthetic leather company had won orders for the Vandhe Bharat trains in August for which it has been closely working with the Integral Coach Factory of the Indian Railways, as per its exchange filing.
The scrip rose 18.32% at Rs 303.25 apiece, as compared to a 0.25% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The share price advanced as much as 18.77% intraday to hit an all-time high at Rs 304.4 per share.
The stock has risen 158.7% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume stood at three times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 91, implying that the stock maybe overbought. Bloomberg cover no analyst tracking the company.
Broader Markets Outperform
The broader market indices outperformed larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.28%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was also 0.48% Higher.
Nine the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while 11 advanced. S&P BSE Telecommunication, S&P BSE Realty rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,663 stocks rose, 585 declined, while 97 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE