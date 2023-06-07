Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Hold Gains As L&T, Axis Bank Lead; Healthcare Stocks Advance
Live updates on India's equity markets on June 7.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Torrent Power Hits Record High After It Inks Pact With Maharashtra Government For Three Hydro Projects
Shares of Torrent Power Ltd. hit a record high on Wednesday after it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government of Maharashtra for development of three pumped storage hydro projects of 5,700 MW capacity.
The projects will entail an investment of about Rs 27,000 crore and would provide employment to approximately 13,500 people during the construction period. Torrent intends to execute these projects over a period of five years, according to an exchange notification.
The projects will be executed at three sites—Karjat in Raigarh district, as well as Maval and Junnar in Pune district. These projects are planned to provide a minimum of six hours of energy storage on a daily basis.
“Pumped storage hydro is an established, proven and cost-effective technology for longer duration storage solution,” the company statement said. The company is strategically entering the storage space to fulfill the void left in the grid by intermittent renewable power.
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Open; Adani, Torrent Power, GMR Airports In Focus
Shares of Torrent Power Ltd. rose 1.57%, as of 1:47 p.m., to Rs 965.75 apiece in trade on Tuesday as compared to 0.18% declined in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
The stock rose as much as 9.76% intraday, the most in 16 weeks since Feb. 15, 2023. The total traded volume stood at 61.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 82, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
Out of the 11 analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and two suggest to sell the on the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an downside of 18.1% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Broader Markets Outperform
The broader market indices outperformed the larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.54%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.70%.
All the 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, except S&P BSE Realty Index.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,917 stocks rose 553 declined, and 110 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE
Top Movers On The Nifty 50 Index
Infosys Ltd., Nestle IndiaLtd., Britannia Industries Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., and Power Grid Corp of India Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.
Whereas, Reliance Industries Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and HDFC Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
Sensex, Nifty Open Higher: Opening Bell
Indian equity benchmarks opened higher on Wednesday after gaining for the third straight day on Tuesday.
Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, with hopes for stimulus in China, a positive sign in geopolitics and hints of more broad-based strength in US shares bolstering sentiment.
Stocks in Hong Kong advanced more than 1% and a measure of U.S.-listed Chinese companies jumped 3.8% overnight. Stocks in South Korea and Australia also climbed, while Japanese shares erased earlier gains.
U.S. stock futures were little changed Wednesday. A rotation into financial shares on Tuesday suggested the breadth of the S&P 500’s recent rally might extend beyond technology soon. The small gain on Wall Street Tuesday still left the S&P 500 just short of a bull market. Still, for a second time in three days, the Russell 2000 beat the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 by at least 2.5 percentage points.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was 125 points or 0.20% at 62,917.39 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 67 points or 0.36% higher at 18,665.60.
Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Open Trade
Source: Bloomberg