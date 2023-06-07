Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Hold Gains As L&T, Axis Bank Lead; Healthcare Stocks Advance

Shares of Torrent Power Ltd. hit a record high on Wednesday after it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government of Maharashtra for development of three pumped storage hydro projects of 5,700 MW capacity.

The projects will entail an investment of about Rs 27,000 crore and would provide employment to approximately 13,500 people during the construction period. Torrent intends to execute these projects over a period of five years, according to an exchange notification.

The projects will be executed at three sites—Karjat in Raigarh district, as well as Maval and Junnar in Pune district. These projects are planned to provide a minimum of six hours of energy storage on a daily basis.

“Pumped storage hydro is an established, proven and cost-effective technology for longer duration storage solution,” the company statement said. The company is strategically entering the storage space to fulfill the void left in the grid by intermittent renewable power.