Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Swing As HDFC Bank, RIL Lead, ICICI Bank Drags; NBCC At Four-Year High
Live updates on India's equi0ty markets on Sept. 6
ABB India Shares Advance As Jefferies Retains 'Buy' On Strong Order Outlook
Shares of ABB India Ltd. advanced in trade after Jefferies maintained its 'buy' rating on the electrical solutions company citing strong ordering outlook and expecting execution to remain in double-digits.
Key takeaways from ABB's analyst meet highlight;
Customer focus is on quality delivery as compared to price negotiation.
Target market of $11-12 billion is growing across segments.
Growth is beyond tier 1 cities and more broad-based.
Jefferies noted after the analyst meet that ABB is exposed to 23 end markets in 18 business lines, comprising both government and private sector, where the growth is being seen across segments. New customer behaviour tends to look for reliable solutions and reliable suppliers who can deliver on commitments.
The brokerage also noted that the food and beverage is showing strong growth driven by PLI. Data centres and Pharma have become sizeable as compared earlier. These energy efficiency requirements put ABB in a sweet spot given its electrification, motion and automation portfolio, as per Jefferies.
Management, during the analyst meet, also mentioned that in the last few years, markets have become deeper as real wealth formation has taken place outside Tier 1 cities also. ABB’s trailing four quarters order flow have risen 21% YoY.
Jefferies On ABB India
Jefferies retains a 'buy' with a price target of Rs 5,260 apiece, implying an upside of 23% over the next 12 months.
Infrastructure and industrial capital expenditure is expected to see 16% compound annual growth rate over FY23-26, as compared to the 6% growth over FY11-20.
Brokerage estimates the net profit margin to rise 11.9% by CY25. The company has achieved 11% net profit margin in the first half of the calendar year 2023.
Exports are likely to remain at 12-15% of sales as domestic market demand is strong, as per Jefferies.
In the long-term Jefferies expects margin surprise to be good given asset sweating on current low utilization levels.
ABB India should benefit from the domestic infrastructure spend and from a pickup in exports from the Indian market, in a base case scenario as per Jefferies.
The scrip rose 1.90% at Rs 4,525.25 apiece, as compared to a 0.02% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The share price advanced as much as 2.23% intraday to hit Rs 4,540 per share, the highest level since Aug. 14, 2023.
The stock has risen 69% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume stood at three times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 61.
Out of the 33 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, 13 reccomend a 'hold,' while seven suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data. The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential downside of 2.2%.
Nifty Smallcap 100, Midcap 100 Hit Fresh Highs
Broader markets swung lower before hitting advancing again in early trade.
Nifty Smallcap 100 advanced 0.49% intraday to a record high at 12,718.85 points.
Nifty Midcap 100 gined 0.29% intraday to all-time high at 40,368.65 points.
Source: Bloomberg