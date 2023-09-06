Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Swing As HDFC Bank, RIL Lead, ICICI Bank Drags; NBCC At Four-Year High

Shares of ABB India Ltd. advanced in trade after Jefferies maintained its 'buy' rating on the electrical solutions company citing strong ordering outlook and expecting execution to remain in double-digits.

Key takeaways from ABB's analyst meet highlight;

Customer focus is on quality delivery as compared to price negotiation.

Target market of $11-12 billion is growing across segments.

Growth is beyond tier 1 cities and more broad-based.

Jefferies noted after the analyst meet that ABB is exposed to 23 end markets in 18 business lines, comprising both government and private sector, where the growth is being seen across segments. New customer behaviour tends to look for reliable solutions and reliable suppliers who can deliver on commitments.

The brokerage also noted that the food and beverage is showing strong growth driven by PLI. Data centres and Pharma have become sizeable as compared earlier. These energy efficiency requirements put ABB in a sweet spot given its electrification, motion and automation portfolio, as per Jefferies.

Management, during the analyst meet, also mentioned that in the last few years, markets have become deeper as real wealth formation has taken place outside Tier 1 cities also. ABB’s trailing four quarters order flow have risen 21% YoY.