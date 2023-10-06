BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Open; TCS, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma In Focus
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Open; TCS, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on Oct. 6.

06 Oct 2023, 8:24 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The lobby area of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg</p></div>
The lobby area of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Asian Markets Trade Higher

Vodafone Idea Says DoT Disposed Company's Objections On Fee Demand Of Rs 3,273 Crore

  • Department of Telecommunication disposed off company's objections on fee demand of Rs 3,273 crore.

  • Review petition filed by company to Supreme Court is pending.

  • Alert: Department of Telecommunication had previously demanded license fee of Rs 1,749 crore for FY16 and Rs 1,524 for FY17.

Source: Exchange filing


Nykaa Sees Q2 Consolidated Revenue Growing In Early Twenties YoY

  • Festive season delay has a base impact on Q2 growth.

  • Sees Q2 consolidated revenue growing in early twenties year-on-year.

  • BPC business NSV for the quarter is expected to grow around 20% year-on-year.

  • Nykaa Fashion has witnessed strong momentum in Q2.

  • Fashion NSV for the quarter is expected to grow in early thirties year-on-year.

Source: Exchange Filing

Kalyan Jewellers Records Consolidated Revenue Growth Of 27% YoY In Q2FY24

  • Consolidated revenue growth of about 27% year-on-year.

  • India operations' revenue growth of about 32% year-on-year.

Source: Exchange filing


Gift Nifty Indicates A Flat Start Tracking Global Cues: Trade Setup

video
