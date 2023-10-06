Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Open; TCS, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Oct. 6.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Asian Markets Trade Higher
Vodafone Idea Says DoT Disposed Company's Objections On Fee Demand Of Rs 3,273 Crore
Nykaa Sees Q2 Consolidated Revenue Growing In Early Twenties YoY
Kalyan Jewellers Records Consolidated Revenue Growth Of 27% YoY In Q2FY24
Gift Nifty Indicates A Flat Start Tracking Global Cues: Trade Setup
Vodafone Idea Says DoT Disposed Company's Objections On Fee Demand Of Rs 3,273 Crore
Department of Telecommunication disposed off company's objections on fee demand of Rs 3,273 crore.
Review petition filed by company to Supreme Court is pending.
Alert: Department of Telecommunication had previously demanded license fee of Rs 1,749 crore for FY16 and Rs 1,524 for FY17.
Source: Exchange filing
Nykaa Sees Q2 Consolidated Revenue Growing In Early Twenties YoY
Festive season delay has a base impact on Q2 growth.
Sees Q2 consolidated revenue growing in early twenties year-on-year.
BPC business NSV for the quarter is expected to grow around 20% year-on-year.
Nykaa Fashion has witnessed strong momentum in Q2.
Fashion NSV for the quarter is expected to grow in early thirties year-on-year.
Source: Exchange Filing
Kalyan Jewellers Records Consolidated Revenue Growth Of 27% YoY In Q2FY24
Consolidated revenue growth of about 27% year-on-year.
India operations' revenue growth of about 32% year-on-year.
Source: Exchange filing