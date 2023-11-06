Revenue up 13.8% at Rs 4,372 crore vs Rs 3,841 croreEbitda up 15.7% at Rs 499 crore vs Rs 432 croreMargin at 11.41% vs 11.23%Reported profit up 12.1% at Rs 270 crore vs Rs 241 croreApproves additional investment of Rs 1,100 crore in unit Exide Energy SolutionsTotal equity investment in Exide Energy Solutions to rise up to Rs 3,000 croreInvestment to be used for setting up lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant in India.Revenue down 2.6% at Rs 1,295 crore vs Rs 1,329 croreEbitda up 22.5% at Rs 382 crore vs Rs 312 croreMargin at 29.5% vs 23.48%Reported profit up 32.3% at Rs 324 crore vs Rs 245 crore.Revenue up 60.7% at Rs 198 crore vs Rs 123 croreEbitda loss at Rs 8.9 crore vs loss of Rs 5.6 croreReported loss at Rs 26.2 crore vs loss of Rs 6.9 crore.Shares of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. rose as much as 15.56% to a 52-week high of Rs 33.80 apiece. It pared gains to trade 14.70% higher at Rs 33.55 apiece, compared to a 0.63% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 1:06 p.m. It has risen 95.06% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77, implying that the stock maybe overbought..Revenue up 11.9% at Rs 567 crore vs Rs 506 croreEbitda up 46.31% at Rs 69.5 crore vs Rs 47.5 croreMargin at 12.26% vs 9.38%Reported profit at Rs 35.8 crore vs Rs 7.1 crore.Revenue up 2.9% at Rs 1909 crore vs Rs 1855 croreEbitda down 22.9% at Rs 479 crore vs Rs 621 croreMargin at 25.09% vs 33.47%Reported profit down 29.4% at Rs 348 crore vs Rs 493 crore.Revenue up 22.7% at Rs 3,774 crore vs Rs 3,076 croreEbitda up 43.8% at Rs 621 crore vs Rs 432 croreMargin at 16.46% vs 14.04%Reported profit up 51.9% at Rs 215 crore vs Rs 142 crore.Revenue up 2.5% at Rs 440 crore vs Rs 429 croreEbitda up 3.7% at Rs 16.8 crore vs Rs 16.2 croreMargin at 3.81% vs 3.77%Reported profit down 30.6% at Rs 5.9 crore vs Rs 8.5 crore.India's benchmark stock indices opened higher and advanced through midday on Monday. Realty, media, auto and metal sectors rose whereas PSU banks were under pressure. Nifty 50 was trading above 19,300 level, whereas Sensex was beyond 64,700 mark.Intraday, Sensex topped 64,800 mark, while Nifty 50 rose above 19,370 level; the highest level since Oct. 23, 2023. "The 19,250 region held forte on Friday. This encourages us to extend upside hopes to 19,840, but with prospects of yet another pause once inside the 19,420-550 region. Those playing for 19,840 may keep the downside marker at 19,170 itself until we get past 19,550," according to Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services.As of 12:32 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 383 points, or 0.60%, at 64,748.81 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 120 points or 0.62% higher at 19,350.45. Shares in Asia advanced after Friday’s rally in U.S. stocks as investors gave further credence to the idea interest rates are near the cycle peak.Equities rose in Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong. South Korean shares lead the rally, with the Kospi jumping as much as 4.4%, following Sunday’s news the country would ban short selling until the end of June. Chinese technology and property developers also rose, with China Vanke Co. shares and dollar bonds gained ground before a planned meeting with a regulator..Larsen & Toubro Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Realince Industries Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and Bajaj Finance Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty 50 Index. Whereas, State Bank of India, Titan Co., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., and Cipla Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change. .The broader markets outperformed during previous week with healthy advance-decline ratio. FIIs net sold Rs 12.4 crore while DIIs net bought Rs 402.7 crore in the cash market on Friday, said SBI Securities. The indices outperformed larger peers on Monday; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.72, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 1.04% higher. Nineteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced while S&P BSE Consumer Durables declined. S&P BSE Realty, S&P BSE Utilities rose the most. The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 2,479 stocks rose, 1,161 declined, while 171 remained unchanged on the BSE..Nifty Realty top gainer led by Brigade Enterprises and Prestige EstatesNifty Energy advances 1.15%; Indian Oil, Adani Green Energy top gainersNifty Smallcap 100 rises 1% led by Metropolis Healthcare, Cochin Shipyard Nifty Media gains 0.92%; Dish TV, Hathway Cable top contributorsNifty Midcap 100 up 0.65%; FSN E-Commerce, Deepak Nitrate contribute most.Revenue up 21.2% at Rs 3,938 crore vs Rs 3,248 croreEbitda up 26.2% at Rs 882 crore vs Rs 699 croreMargin at 22.4% vs 21.51%Reported profit up 29.9% at Rs 514 crore vs Rs 395 croreTo incorporate subsidiary in Mozambique for distribution..Bank of Baroda extends fall most in 3 months as Q2 margins shrink.Zomato extends gain over 2%; stock had reclaimed market cap of Rs 1 lakh crore on Friday.Aarti Industries jumps most in 13 months after Q2 profit beat..JK Cement at 8.6x its 30-day average Aarti industries at 8.1x its 30-day AvgBrigade Enterprises at 5x its 30-day AvgGujarat Fluorochemicals at 4.5x its 30-day AvgAegis Logistics at 4.2x its 30-day AvgSource: Cogencis.The Nifty Realty Index has rallied 14.43% in the last seven sessions.Nifty Realty rose 1.66% intraday to 621.65 points, highest level in over fifteen years since Sept. 9, 2008..Shares of Shipping Corp. of India Ltd. fell over 5% after its September quarter profit declined over 42%.The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 65.7 crore on a year-over-year basis in the July to September quarter, according to its exchange filing. This compares to a net profit of Rs 114.4 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.Shipping Corp. of India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue down 23% at Rs 1,093.2 crore vs Rs 1,417.4 crore.Ebitda down 27.2% at Rs 235.7 crore vs Rs 323.9 crore.Margin at 21.6% vs 22.8%.Reported profit down 42.5% at Rs 65.7 crore vs Rs 114.4 crore.The scrip fell as much as 5.76% to Rs 131 apiece, the lowest level since Sept. 1. It pared losses to trade 4.24% lower at Rs 133.10 apiece, as of 10:53 a.m. This compares to a 0.53% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.It has risen 26.2% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at one-time its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 39. Bloomberg covers no analyst tracking the compnay. .The scrip rose as much as 4.64% to a 52-week high of Rs 121.90 apiece. It pared gains to trade 2.10% higher at Rs 118.95 apiece, compared to a 0.69% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:16 a.m. It has risen 100.67% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 68.2. 25 out of the 29 analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, none recommend a 'hold' and four suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 9.1%..Gets order worth Rs 380 crore for pipes supplyOrder to be executed in 6 months Company's unexecuted order book stands at nearly Rs 1,400 crore as of November 06Source: Exchange Filing.Cello World lists at Rs 829 apiece on NSE vs issue price of Rs 648 at a premium of 27.9%Cello World lists at Rs 831 apiece on BSE vs issue price of Rs 648 at a premium of 28.24%Source: Exchanges.Arm L&T Construction gets 'large' contract Order to construct Bhogapuram International AirportProject to initially handle 6 MPA capacity, further enhanced to 12 MPAAlert: L&T classifies orders worth Rs 2,500-5,000 crore as 'large'Source: Exchange filing.Shares of India's largest lender State Bank of India were trading marginally lower after reporting an 8% year-on-year rise in net profit on lower provisions.Net profit for the quarter rose to Rs 14,330 crore in the July-September quarter, compared with Rs 13,625 crore a year ago. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 14,329 crore for the second quarter.Core income, or net interest income, for the quarter rose 12% from a year ago to Rs 39,500 crore. Other income too rose by 21.6% to Rs 10,790 crore.The bank's operating profit fell 8.07% year-on-year during the three-month period to Rs 19,417 crore. The net interest margin also slipped by 12 basis points to 3.43% in the reporting quarter.Asset quality for the lender improved with gross non-performing asset ratio falling 21 basis points to 2.55% on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Net NPA ratio too fell to 0.64%, compared to 0.71% as of June 30.The bank reported gross slippages in the September quarter at Rs 4,081 crore, out of which fresh slippages amounted to Rs 3,831 crore. The bank's slippages ratio increased by 13 bps year-on-year to 0.46% as of Sept. 30. The recoveries and upgrades stood at Rs 4,015 crore, down from Rs 5,207 crore a year ago. Loan write-offs by SBI stood at Rs 4,420 crore as of Sept. 30..Shares InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., the parent company of IndiGo, rose to a two-week high after it reported a profit for the fourth consecutive quarter, even as analysts had forecast a loss.The operator of India's largest airline's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 189 crore in the September quarter, as compared with a net loss of Rs 1,583 crore over the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Friday. A consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg projected a net loss of Rs 316 crore.The low-cost carrier incurred a foreign exchange loss of Rs 617 crore in the quarter. Excluding these losses, the net profit aggregated to Rs 806 crore in the quarter.In the last year's September quarter, the company incurred a foreign exchange loss of over Rs 1,201 crore..InterGlobe Aviation Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 19.57% at Rs 14,943.8 crore vs Rs 12,497.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 14,885.15 crore).Ebitda at Rs 2,396 crore vs Rs 75.5 crore.Margin at 16% vs 1%.Reported profit at Rs 189 crore vs loss of Rs 1,583 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Reported loss of Rs 316.1 crore)..The broader market indices outperformed larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.59%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.87% higher. Nineteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced while S&P BSE Consumer Durables declined. S&P BSE Realty, S&P BSE Metal rose the most. The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 2,117 stocks rose, 611 declined, while 147 remained unchanged on the BSE..India's benchmark stock indices advanced on Monday after closing the last week higher. "Last week, we changed the market status to a Rally Attempt. From here, we would prefer to see a follow-through day before shifting the market back to a Confirmed Uptrend. Should this occur, the focus will be on ideas breaking out of early-stage bases and showing the best relative strength with good accumulation," according MarketSmith India's daily pre-market update. The broader markets outperformed during previous week with healthy advance-decline ratio. FIIs net sold Rs 12.4 crore while DIIs net bought Rs 402.7 crore in the cash market on Friday, said SBI Securities. At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 484 points, or 0.75%, at 64,848.15 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 115 points or 0.60% higher at 19,345.85. At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 484 points, or 0.75%, at 64,848.15 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 115 points or 0.60% higher at 19,345.85. Shares in Asia advanced after Friday's rally in U.S. stocks as investors gave further credence to the idea interest rates are near the cycle peak.Equities rose in Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong. The S&P 500 enjoyed its best week this year, gaining 5.9%. South Korean stocks traded over 4% higher following news Sunday that the country would ban short-selling. U.S. futures were little changed Monday. On Tuesday, investors will be looking to a potential interest rate increase from the Reserve Bank of Australia, after a four-meeting pause in rate hikes. The yield on the 10-year bond opened 2 bps lower at 7.29% on Monday.It closed at 7.31% on Friday. The local currency strengthened about 14 paise to close at 83.15 against the U.S dollar on Monday. It closed at 83.29 on Friday. Electricity volume at 9,260 million units, up 21% YoY.Overall volume at 9,483 million units, up 18% YoY.PowerX (average clearing price) for the month was Rs 6.28 per unit.Demand surge pushed DAM prices to Rs 6.45 per unit, up 68% YoY. U.S. Dollar Index at 105.1U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.58%Brent crude up 0.37% at $85.20 per barrel Nymex crude up 0.48% at $80.90 per barrel GIFT Nifty was up 19 points of 0.10% at 19,446 as of 8:10 a.m. Bitcoin was up 0.85% at $34,977.30.Asia Stocks Jump On Bullish Tailwind From U.S. Rally: Markets Wrap. Mundra is India's first port to handle cargo volumes of 16 MMT in a month.Mundra Port saw 27% YoY growth in cargo volumes during October 2023.Mundra crossed 100 MMT of cargo in less than 7 months of FY24. Mundra Port headed towards another benchmark with 4.2 million TEUs of container cargo on YTD basis.Mundra Port targeting 200 MMT milestone in cargo volumes during FY25. Mundra Port headed towards another benchmark with 4.2 million TEUs of container cargo on YTD basis.Mundra Port targeting 200 MMT milestone in cargo volumes during FY25..Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Jaiprakash Associates.Ex/ record date dividend: Colgate-Palmolive, IRB Infrastructure Developers, MPS, Shriram Finance.Move into short term ASM framework: Vodafone Idea..Reliance Retail Bags Sephora India Rights.ISMT: Kirloskar Industries bought 1.45 crore shares (4.81%) and Asscher Enterprises sold 1.45 crore shares (4.81%) at Rs 80 apiece..Computer Age Management Services: NJ Advisory Services bought 2.74 lakh shares (0.55%) at Rs 2,300.24 apiece.Kesoram Industries: Santosh Industries bought 15.68 lakh shares (0.50%) at Rs 90.36 apiece..Sunteck Realty: Promoter Group SW Capital bought 15,617 shares on Nov. 1..JSW Infrastructure Q2 Results: Profit Up 85%, To Buy UAE Oil Terminal For Rs 1,555 Crore.Cello World: The shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Monday at an issue price of Rs 648 apiece. The Rs 1,900-crore IPO was subscribed 38.90 times on its final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (108.57 times), non-institutional investors (24.42 times), retail investors (3.06 times), and a portion reserved for employees (2.60 times)..Protean eGov Technologies Mops Up Rs 143 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO.ESAF Small Finance Bank: The IPO was subscribed to 1.74 times on its first day. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (2.44 times), retail investors (1.98 times), reserved for employees (1.01 times), and institutional investors (0.90 times, 90%).Protean eGov Technologies: The IPO will open for bids on Monday. The IT-enabled solutions provider plans to raise Rs 490 crore by offering 61.9 lakh shares via an offer for sale. The price band is fixed at Rs 752–792 apiece. The company has mopped up Rs 143 crore from anchor investors..Tata Steel: The record date in the matter of the scheme of amalgamation amongst the company and Tata Steel Long Products is Nov. 17. Tata Steel will issue and allot full paid-up equity shares to the shareholders of TSLP on the record date in the ratio of 67 equity shares of Rs 1 each for every 10 equity shares of Rs 10 each held in TSLP.Indian Oil Corp: The company gets approval from NCLT's Mumbai Bench for the acquisition of a 100% stake in Mercator Petroleum.Infosys: The company and Spirit AeroSystems inaugurated their dedicated centre for aerospace engineering excellence in Richardson, Texas.Elpro International: The company has acquired 33,650 shares of HDFC Bank at an acquisition cost of Rs 5.01 crore.Cigniti Technologies: MD CV Subramanyam resigns w.e.f. November 3, citing personal reasons.Greaves Cotton: The company sold its land located in Pune to Runal Developers LLP for a total consideration of Rs 284 crore.Restaurant Brands Asia: The company executed a facility agreement with Axis Bank. The agreement is for availing a secured term loan facility for up to Rs 150 crore.JSW Infrastructure: The board has approved the acquisition of Marine Oil Terminal Corp. along with its Fujairah Branch by JSW Terminal Middle East; the transaction has an enterprise value of $187 million. The board has also approved the purchase of a container train operator licence from Sical Multimodal and Rail Transport.Ethos: The board approved fund raising via QIP at the issue price of Rs 1,547 per equity share, which is at a discount of 4.95% to the floor price of Rs 1,627.49 per equity share..Thermax Q2 Results: Net Profit Up 45%, Revenue Rises.Varun Beverages, Divis Laboratories, Adani Energy Solutions, Max Healthcare Institute, NHPC, Linde India, Bharat Forge, Fsn E-Commerce Ventures, Hindustan Petroleum Corp, AIA Engineering, Honeywell Automation India, K.P.R. Mill, Gland Pharma, Emami, Exide Industries, Hitachi Energy India, Radico Khaitan, Gujarat State Petronet, Bajaj Electricals, Bikaji Foods International, Redington, BLS International Services, Zydus Wellness, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Sun Pharma Advanced Research, Sobha, Ujjivan Financial Services, Garware Technical Fibres, Quess Corp, Fusion Micro Finance, HG Infra Engineering, VRL Logistics, Man Infraconstruction, Borosil Renewables, Indo Count Industries, PG Electroplast, Privi Speciality Chemicals, Gateway Distriparks, Jamna Auto Industries, Heidelbergcement India, Navneet Education, HLE Glascoat, Kolte Patil Developers, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, V-Mart Retail, Banco Products India, Polyplex Corp, India Pesticides, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, VA Tech Wabag, Stylam Industries, Ashapura Minechem, Paras Defence And Space Technologies, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Sequent Scientific, Camlin Fine Sciences, Repco Home Finance, Gujarat Industries Power Co, Xpro India, Greenply Industries, Rupa & Co, Marathon Nextgen Realty, Uttam Sugar Mills, Rossell India, Seamec, Gokul Agro Resources, Monte Carlo Fashions, Fairchem Organics, Alicon Castalloy, Kitex Garments, Onmobile Global, Peninsula Land, Faze Three, Shanti Educational Initiatives, Dolat Algotech..Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q2 Results: Profit Tumbles 85%.State Bank of India Q2 FY24 (Standalone)Net Interest Income up 12% at Rs 39,500 crore vs Rs 35,183 crore (YoY)Net Profit up 8% at Rs 14,330 crore vs Rs 13,265 crore (YoY)Gross NPA: 2.55% vs 2.76% (QoQ)Net NPA: 0.64% vs 0.71% (QoQ)InterGlobe Aviation Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 19.57% at Rs 14,943.8 crore vs Rs 12,497.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 14,885.15 crore).Ebitda at Rs 2,396 crore vs Rs 75.5 crore.Margin at 16% vs 1%.Reported profit at Rs 189 crore vs loss of Rs 1,583 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Reported loss of Rs 316.1 crore). Godrej Agrovet Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 5.2% at Rs 2,571 crore vs Rs 2,445 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,578.98 crore).Ebitda up 34.7% at Rs 202 crore vs Rs 150 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 188.45 crore).Margin at 7.85% vs 6.13% (Bloomberg estimate: 7.30%).Reported profit up 48.6% at Rs 104 crore vs Rs 70 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 98.18 crore). Thermax Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 10.9% at Rs 2,302 crore vs Rs 2,075 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,296.23 crore).Ebitda up 45.4% at Rs 205 crore vs Rs 141 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 193.32 crore).Margin at 8.88% vs 6.78% (Bloomberg estimate: 8.40%).Reported profit up 45.9% at Rs 159 crore vs Rs 109 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 147.23 crore). India Glycols Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 14.4% at Rs 1,870 crore vs Rs 1,634 crore.Ebitda up 43.3% at Rs 96 crore vs Rs 67 crore.Margin at 5.13% vs 4.1%.Reported profit up 61% at Rs 38 crore vs Rs 23.6 crore. Crompton Greaves Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 4.9% at Rs 1,782.3 crore vs Rs 1,699.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,743.6 crore).Ebitda down 9.6% at Rs 174.5 crore vs Rs 193.11 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 187.55 crore).Margin at 9.8% vs 11.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.80%).Reported profit down 22.8% at Rs 100.9 crore vs Rs 130.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 123.91 crore). JK Paper Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 0.36% at Rs 1,650 crore vs Rs 1,644 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,695.3 crore).Ebitda down 24.5% at Rs 408 crore vs Rs 540 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 489.5 crore).Margin at 24.69% vs 32.82% (Bloomberg estimate: 28.90%).Reported profit down 6.8% at Rs 302 crore vs Rs 324 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 305.5 crore). Godawari Power Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue down 1.23% at Rs 1,291 crore vs Rs 1,307 crore.Ebitda up 52.1% at Rs 361.4 crore vs Rs 237.6 crore.Margin at 28% vs 18.2%.Reported profit up 52.3% at Rs 256.7 crore vs Rs 168.6 crore. Shipping Corp. of India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue down 23% at Rs 1,093.2 crore vs Rs 1,417.4 crore.Ebitda down 27.2% at Rs 235.7 crore vs Rs 323.9 crore.Margin at 21.6% vs 22.8%.Reported profit down 42.5% at Rs 65.7 crore vs Rs 114.4 crore. Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q2 FY24 (YoY)Revenue down 35.2% at Rs 947 crore vs Rs 1,461 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,107.3 crore).Ebitda down 69.4% at Rs 164 crore vs Rs 535 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 255.7 crore).Margin at 17.31% vs 36.61% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.10%).Reported profit down 85.2% at Rs 52.7 crore vs Rs 357.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 150.83 crore). Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Q2 FY24 (YoY)Revenue down 22.4% at Rs 880 crore vs Rs 1,133 crore.Ebitda down 3.4% at Rs 133 crore vs Rs 137 crore.Margin at 15.09% vs 12.12%.Reported profit down 30.5% at Rs 57 crore vs Rs 82 crore. JSW Infrastructure Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 28.14% at Rs 848.31 crore vs Rs 662 crore.Ebitda up 32.6% at Rs 452.2 crore vs Rs 341 crore.Margin at 53.3% vs 51.5%.Reported profit up 85% at Rs 255.9 crore vs Rs 138.3 crore. Punjab and Sind Bank Q2 FY24 (Standalone)NII down 13% at Rs 675 crore vs Rs 775 crore (YoY).Net profit down 32% at Rs 189 crore vs Rs 278 crore (YoY).Gross NPA at 6.23% vs 6.8% (QoQ).Net NPA at 1.88% vs 1.95% (QoQ). GMR Power And Urban Infra Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue down 60.3% at Rs 627.5 crore vs Rs 1,580.7 crore.Ebitda up 82.9% at Rs 122.3 crore vs Rs 66.9 crore.Margin at 19.5% vs 4.2%.Reported loss at Rs 123.3 crore vs loss of Rs 1,069.3 crore. Sudarshan Chemicals Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 14.1% at Rs 594.7 crore vs Rs 521.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 579.91 crore).Ebitda up 66.4% at Rs 59.6 crore vs Rs 35.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 66.95 crore).Margin at 10.02% vs 6.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.50%).Reported profit at Rs 17.86 crore vs Rs 4.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 19.79 crore).Thirumalai Chemicals Q2FY24 (YoY)Revenue up 11.9% at Rs 551 crore vs Rs 492 crore.Ebitda down 64.5% at Rs 18.6 crore vs Rs 52.4 crore.Margin at 3.37% vs 10.65%.Reported profit down 63.3% at Rs 13.2 crore vs Rs 36 crore. EIH Q2FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 32.3% at Rs 530.6 crore vs Rs 401 crore.Ebitda up 68.9% at Rs 142.9 crore vs Rs 84.65 crore.Margin at 26.9% vs 21%.Reported profit at Rs 94.14 crore vs Rs 22.35 crore. Cigniti Technologies Q2FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue up 2.8% at Rs 452 crore vs Rs 440 crore.Ebitda at Rs 57.2 crore vs loss of Rs 145 crore.Margin at 12.7%.Reported profit up 2.9% at Rs 45.9 crore vs Rs 44.6 crore. Gati Q2FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 1.5% at Rs 441.5 crore vs Rs 435.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 481.3 crore).Ebitda down 26.3% at Rs 14.9 crore vs Rs 20.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 21 crore).Margin at 3.4% vs 4.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 4.40%).Reported loss at Rs 3.79 crore vs profit of Rs 7.65 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 0.5 crore). Satia Industries Q2FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue down 18.7% at Rs 373 crore vs Rs 459 crore.Ebitda down 6.9% at Rs 86.2 crore vs Rs 92.6 crore.Margin at 23.09% vs 20.18%.Reported profit down 5.7% at Rs 47.9 crore vs Rs 50.8 crore. Indraprastha Medical Corporation Q2FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 11.5% at Rs 317 crore vs Rs 284.4 crore.Ebitda up 14.1% at Rs 50.4 crore vs Rs 44.2 crore.Margin at 15.9% vs 15.5%.Reported profit up 30.7% at Rs 32.9 crore vs Rs 25.13 crore. P&G Health Q2FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 2.5% at Rs 304.9 crore vs Rs 297.6 crore.Ebitda down 2.4% at Rs 88.7 crore vs Rs 90.8 crore.Margin at 29.1% vs 30.5%.Reported profit up 3% at Rs 65.6 crore vs Rs 63.7 crore. JM Financial Q2FY24 (Standalone, YoY)Total income up 84.8% at Rs 265.5 crore vs Rs 143.6 crore.Reported profit up 75.5% at Rs 142.5 crore vs Rs 81.2 crore. MSTC Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 4.9% at Rs 187.8 crore vs Rs 179 crore.Ebitda up 6.4% at Rs 118 crore vs Rs 111 crore.Margin at 62.96% vs 62.08%.Reported profit up 9.3% at Rs 55.3 crore vs Rs 50.6 crore. Krsnaa Diagnostics Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue up 11.4% at Rs 155.4 crore vs Rs 139.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 165.4 crore).Ebitda up 1.6% at Rs 31.6 crore vs Rs 31.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 44.5 crore).Margin at 20.3% vs 22.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 26.90%).Reported profit down 28.1% at Rs 10.5 crore vs Rs 14.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 23.4 crore). Shakti Pumps Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue down 29.4% at Rs 153 crore vs Rs 216 crore.Ebitda up 22.3% at Rs 15.2 crore vs Rs 12.4 crore.Margin at 9.96% vs 5.75%.Reported profit up 3.08 times at Rs 5.86 crore vs Rs 1.9 crore. Timex Group India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 4.2% at Rs 126.4 crore vs Rs 121.2 crore.Ebitda down 21.3% at Rs 16 crore vs Rs 20.6 crore.Margin at 12.7% vs 16.9%.Reported profit down 41.5% at Rs 11 crore vs Rs 18.8 crore. Aeroflex Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 23.36% at Rs 84.07 crore vs Rs 68.15 crore.Ebitda up 45.5% at Rs 17.65 crore vs Rs 12.13 crore.Margin at 21% vs 17.8%.Reported profit up 53.8% at Rs 11.57 crore vs Rs 7.52 crore..Infosys Says U.S. Unit Hit By Cybersecurity Attack.Shares in Asia advanced after Friday’s rally in U.S. stocks as investors gave further credence to the idea interest rates are near the cycle peak.Equities rose in Australia, South Korea and Japan. Contracts for share benchmarks in Hong Kong also advanced. The S&P 500 enjoyed its best week this year, gaining 5.9%. U.S. futures were slightly higher Monday.On Tuesday, investors will be looking forward to a potential interest rate increase from the Reserve Bank of Australia after a four-meeting pause in rate hikes.The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.57%, and Bitcoin was above the $35,000 level. Brent crude was trading above $85 a barrel, whereas WTI crude was above the $80 mark.At 8:10 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was up 0.11%, or 22 points, at 19,449.India's benchmark stock indices were rangebound through Friday, after a higher opening. Realty, media and consumer durables were the top gainers as all sectors advanced.The Sensex ended over 100 points below the day's high, around the 64,400 level, whereas the Nifty 50 closed beyond the 19,200 mark, over 30 points lower from the day's high.Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities for the eighth day in a row on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 12.4 crore, while domestic institutional investors mopped up equities worth Rs 402.7 crore, the NSE data showed.The Indian rupee weakened 4 paise to close at 83.29 against the U.S. dollar on Friday..Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 6