Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Mixed In Pre-Open; Coal India, JK Cement, Nelco, L&T Finance, IRCTC In Focus
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Mixed In Pre-Open; Coal India, JK Cement, Nelco, L&T Finance, IRCTC In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on June 6.

06 Jun 2023, 8:23 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Photographer: Atul Loke/Bloomberg</p></div>
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Photographer: Atul Loke/Bloomberg

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Sensex, Nifty Decline At Open: Opening Bell

Indian equity benchmarks opened marginally lower on Tuesday after gaining for two straight session at close on Monday.

Asian markets were mixed in trade as Japanese stocks were marginally higher and market indices in Hong Kong and China advanced. Australian shares were under pressure.

The S&P 500 dropped to session lows on Monday, as Apple Inc. erased earlier gains in anticipation of a new mixed reality headset. Both tech and energy stocks pared earlier advances that had briefly pushed the S&P 500 20% above an October low, the marker of a bull market.

Energy stocks, including oil majors Chevron Corp. and Exxon Mobil Corp., pared gains owing to an oil supply cut from Saudi Arabia. Elsewhere, equities fell in Europe.

At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 49 points or 0.08% at 62,738.35 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 7 points or 0.04% higher at 18,600.80.

Sensex, Nifty Mixed In Pre-Open Trade

At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 49 points or 0.08% at 62,738.35 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 7 points or 0.04% higher at 18,600.80.

Source: Bloomberg


Yield On The 10-Year Bond Opens Flat

The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 6.98% on Tuesday.

Source: Bloomberg

Rupee Strengthened Against The U.S. Dollar

  • The local currency appreciated about 12 paise to open at 82.56 against the U.S dollar on Tuesday.

  • The local currency closed at 82.68 on Monday.

Source: Bloomberg


Trade Talk: All Eyes On Adani Stocks, JK Cements And More

