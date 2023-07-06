Stock Market Live: Nifty At A Fresh High, Sensex Advances As RIL, ICICI, Axis Bank Lead; JBM Auto Drops 13%
Live updates on India's equity markets on July 6.
Ceat Shares Hit Record High As Dolat Upgrades To 'Buy'
Shares of Ceat Ltd. hit a record high after Dolat Capital Market Ltd.'s analyst Abhishek Jain raised the recommendation on Ceat Ltd. to buy from reduce. The price target was set at Rs 2,137 per share, implying a 2.7% decrease from last price.
Investors who followed Jain's recommendation received a negative 121% return in the past year, compared with a 121% return on the shares, as per Bloomberg data. In the last 23 months, Dolat Capital has rated Ceat reduce twice and sell once. The stock rose an average 19% in the periods rated reduce and rose 21% in the periods that were rated sell.
Shares of Ceat Ltd. rose 8.43% to Rs 2,270 apiece as of 10:57 a.m., compared to a 0.27% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock rose as much as 8.91% intraday to hit a record high at Rs 2,280 apiece.
Total traded volume stood at 4.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
Out of the 22 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and four suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential downside of 0.3%
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Hits 52-Week High On Q1 Business
Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.'s hit a 52-week high on Thursday after its total deposits grew 44% year-on-year and 4% sequentially to Rs 26,655 crore in the quarter ended June.
The first quarter saw advances increase by 5% sequentially and 31% annually to Rs 25,346 crore, according to the key business highlights for the April–June period.
There has been a 22% increase in disbursements from the previous year to Rs 5,280 crore. Collection efficiency stood steady at 99% from April to June.
Deposits in current account and savings account increased 27% year-on-year to Rs 6,550 crore and the CASA ratio stood at 24.6%.
Shares of the company are trading 4.55% higher at Rs 42.50 as compared to a 0.29% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 10.27 am. The stock reached its 52-week high of Rs 42.65.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 3.6 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 78, indicating that the stock may be overbought.
Out of the 16 analysts tracking the stock, all maintain a buy rating, according to Bloomberg data. The consensus price estimate indicates a 7.2% upside over the next 12 months.
KEC International Hits Record High After Winning New Orders Worth Rs 1,042 Crore
Shares of KEC International Ltd. rose to a new life-time high after it won new orders worth Rs 1,042 crore across various business verticals, such as railways, civil, cables, transmission, and distribution.
In the railway business segment, the heavy electrical equipment maker has secured its maiden international order for a signalling and telecommunication project in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation region, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
Its transmission and distribution business bagged orders to set up overhead transmission lines in the Middle East and supply towers in India, Europe, and the U.S.
KEC's subsidiary, SAE Towers, secured an order to supply hardware and poles in the Americas. The engineering, procurement, and construction major further won an order in the metals and mining segment from a reputed steel player in India, according to the release.
"The railway business has successfully expanded its footprint internationally, leveraging the strong presence of our T&D business," said Vimal Kejriwal, chief executive officer at KEC International. "The civil business continues to strengthen its order book in the industrial segment with the addition of a very reputed client."
Shares of KEC International Ltd. rose 3.39% to Rs 595 apiece as of 10:24 a.m., compared to a 0.25% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock rose as much as 4.92% intraday to hit a record high at Rs 603.8 apiece.
Total traded volume stood at 5.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 68.7.
Out of the 25 analysts tracking the company, 16 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and four suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential downside of 3.3%
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing