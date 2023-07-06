Stock Market Live: Nifty At A Fresh High, Sensex Advances As RIL, ICICI, Axis Bank Lead; JBM Auto Drops 13%

Shares of Ceat Ltd. rose 8.43% to Rs 2,270 apiece as of 10:57 a.m., compared to a 0.27% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock rose as much as 8.91% intraday to hit a record high at Rs 2,280 apiece.

Total traded volume stood at 4.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Out of the 22 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and four suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.

The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential downside of 0.3%

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing